Key Takeaways
- Apple's Self Service Repair program is available in 33 countries, expanding to a 34th in 2025.
- The program supports 24 languages.
- Users can get repair guides and parts for select iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple displays.
Apple has long been opposed to a person’s right to repair their devices. As a company focused on protecting the user experience -- and its margins -- Apple has done everything from disabling Face ID to putting scary warning messages in Settings when repaired with non-genuine displays and batteries.
However, after mounting pressure, Apple eventually unveiled its Self Service Repair program in 2022, empowering U.S. users to repair select iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple displays. As of June 26, 2024, Apple’s Self Service Repair program provides manuals and parts for 42 products.
Are you interested in repairing your Apple device? Here are the countries where you can access Self Service Repair.
Apple's Self Service Repair program is now available in 33 Countries
A 34th is coming soon
Self Service Repair is available in 33 countries, with a 34th (Canada) coming in 2025:
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Germany
- Estonia
- Spain
- Greece
- France
- Croatia
- Ireland
- Iceland
- Italy
- Cyprus
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Hungary
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Austria
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Switzerland
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- Finland
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Canada (Coming in 2025)
Included in the company’s press release announcing the expansion of Self Service Repair program to Europe, Apple said that the program now also supports 24 languages.
