Key Takeaways Apple's Self Service Repair program is available in 33 countries, expanding to a 34th in 2025.

The program supports 24 languages.

Users can get repair guides and parts for select iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple displays.

Apple has long been opposed to a person’s right to repair their devices. As a company focused on protecting the user experience -- and its margins -- Apple has done everything from disabling Face ID to putting scary warning messages in Settings when repaired with non-genuine displays and batteries.

However, after mounting pressure, Apple eventually unveiled its Self Service Repair program in 2022, empowering U.S. users to repair select iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple displays. As of June 26, 2024, Apple’s Self Service Repair program provides manuals and parts for 42 products.

Are you interested in repairing your Apple device? Here are the countries where you can access Self Service Repair.

Related Apple is expanding its iPhone self-repair program to include used parts Apple also has protections in place to prevent used parts from stolen iPhones from being used.

Apple's Self Service Repair program is now available in 33 Countries

A 34th is coming soon

Self Service Repair is available in 33 countries, with a 34th (Canada) coming in 2025:

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czechia

Denmark

Germany

Estonia

Spain

Greece

France

Croatia

Ireland

Iceland

Italy

Cyprus

Lithuania

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Hungary

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Austria

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Switzerland

Slovenia

Slovakia

Finland

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

Canada (Coming in 2025)

Included in the company’s press release announcing the expansion of Self Service Repair program to Europe, Apple said that the program now also supports 24 languages.