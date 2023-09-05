Key Takeaways Apple's upcoming special event, Wonderlust, is expected to unveil new iPhones and Apple Watch models, bringing new features and software updates.

At the time of writing, we are just one week away from Apple's next special event, Wonderlust (Google Docs just autocorrected this four times before it let me have it), which is expected to reveal the new iPhones and Apple Watch models. With those new devices not only comes the arrival of new features, but new software too.

It means that even those who aren't planning to upgrade their iPhone or Apple Watch to the latest models, still get a new and fresh experience. For this year, iOS 17 doesn't bring as many design changes as iOS 16 did with its new lock screen, but there are a number of new features that are worth getting excited about - not just in iOS 17 but watchOS 10 too. I am desperately waiting for that Snoopy Watch Face.

To make things a little more interesting, you likely won't have to wait until the iPhone 15 models - rumoured to consist of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra - go on sale for iOS 17 to release. In fact, there's a good chance that current models will see the full iOS 17 experience before the new models. So, when is the new iPhone software expected to come out?

My guess, 18 September at 10AM Pacific Time, which is 1PM Eastern Time and 6PM BST, or 7PM CEST. This isn't confirmed of course, and there's a chance things could be delayed if there are any last minute bugs. History suggests that the new iOS software will be released at the beginning of the week of the new iPhones going on sale however, so even if not 18 September, sometime that week is a good bet.

When will the iPhone 15 go on sale?

If previous release patterns are followed by Apple this year for the iPhone 15 models, the timeline expected is as follows:

Tuesday 12 September: New iPhone 15 models announced, alongside Apple Watch Series 9 and possibly Watch Ultra 2

Friday 15 September: New iPhone 15 models (possibly not iPhone 15 Ultra if it appears) available for pre-order

Monday 18 September: iOS 17 and watchOS 10 released to existing compatible devices. We have a system requirements feature for iOS 17 and a system requirements feature for watchOS 10 you can read to find out if your iPhone and Apple Watch are compatible.

Friday 22 September: New iPhone 15 models and Watch Series 9 to go on sale. It's possible not all iPhone 15 models will be available at the same time, and it's also possible the Apple Watch models - if there are two - will be staggered too. For 2022, the iPhone 14 Plus arrived a couple of weeks after the iPhone 14, as did the Watch Ultra compared to the Watch SE and Watch Series 8.

For now, nothing is officially confirmed and it's likely we will only know for sure after the event on 12 September. But, it's 18 September for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 that is being pencilled in my diary.