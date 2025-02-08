Summary Wall mounting can provide a more immersive, theater-like viewing experience.

Mounting a TV optimizes small living spaces and makes the TV more discrete.

With slim builds, art galleries, and ambient modes, most new smart TVs are designed for mounting.

To mount or not to mount? That is a common question when it comes to new smart TVs , particularly as manufacturers make a concerted effort to build new models designed to exist on a wall. Indeed, most new smart TVs from the top companies like LG and Samsung are constructed expecting you to mount the unit; some new models aren't even coming with stands anymore.

Still, not everyone is in a position where mounting is accessible or even necessary. If you're unsure about mounting, whether you're considering putting up a current TV or investing in a new one, there's plenty to first consider. Here are the situations where you should mount your smart TV .

1 You crave a cinematic experience

Wall mounting makes for immersive viewing

Perhaps most significantly, wall mounting a TV gives you a more faithful, theater-like viewing experience. Mounting a TV gives you the opportunity to place the unit at the exact right height in your space to complement the seating area, affording you the perfect spot to take in any big new blockbuster or prestige show.

Ideally, a wall-mounted TV also frees the immediate space from furniture or decor, further allowing you to immerse yourself in what you're watching. You can rid the view of distractions, but also, if you're so inclined, invest in complementary lighting to further enhance the environment.

2 You're working in a small space

Optimize room space by mounting the TV

A smart TV can take up a lot of space, but it doesn't have to. If you're limited on room, especially if it might mean being forced to sit too close to the TV, wall mounting can free up a lot of room. Instead of a TV stand (or other piece of furniture) that extends from the wall one or two feet, a wall-mounted TV comes up maybe six inches at most, depending on the type of mount. This gives a lot more three-dimensional space to enjoy. Mounting also means you don't need to invest in that TV stand; you can free up more room with less furniture.

It's not just creating more physical space; mounting a TV gives the sense of more space as well, and in a smaller room, a little can go a long way. Especially if you're investing in an ultra-thin smart TV, it can be as if you're hanging on the wall a very large painting and not a giant smart TV. For smaller rooms, it can mean changing the focal point from the TV to something else, dramatically altering the ambiance.

3 You bought a high-quality TV

Keeping it on a stand is basically sacrificing the dollars you spent on quality

A lot of new smart TVs, particularly those made by LG, Samsung, and Sony, are built with aesthetics and design in mind. They are ultra-thin and crafted specifically to sit flush against the wall. Some are also built with unique frames, enhancing the look by further making it seem like it's a work of art and not simply a TV. Many new TVs have unique ambient modes or art galleries that are meant to be employed when you're not actually watching TV -- all with the intention of turning the piece of tech into something more special and versatile.

With so much effort put into making TVs physically attractive and almost discrete, you should take heed and mount yours on the wall. Part of what you're paying for with these new thin TVs is the design, so you might even consider it a waste to keep the TV on a stand instead of on the wall.

4 It's a good deal

Take advantage of any professional services

The purchase of the new TV will likely come with two other things for an extra charge: an accompanying wall mount and professional installation. If you get a good offer, or any of the purchases, transport, or installation is given at a discount or for free, it's worth taking up the opportunity.

It can be a lot of work to set up a TV at home on the wall, especially if you're working with a unit that's 65-inches or bigger. Doing it at home means a lot of care and attention. Some wall mounts, particularly those for new, slim TVs, are more difficult to put together than other models.

You'll also need at least two people available to put in the work; three is ideal.

That means that if you have the chance to hire professionals to do it, you should. Wall mounting after the fact can be tedious and stressful. With professionals, there will likely be some sort of guarantee and protection throughout the process. If you just do it yourself, then there's no such insurance or safety net if something goes wrong.

5 You want a minimalist look

Mounting offers clean lines and open space

Lastly, mounting a TV on the wall gives you the best opportunity to create a clutter-free space -- which means also as minimalist as possible. A TV's no longer necessarily the centerpiece of a room if it's mounted on a wall. It also means you need less furniture, and allows you to maintain an environment that's clean and open.

Most new TVs are embracing this clutter-free lifestyle, particularly when it comes to cords. When you're mounting a TV, inevitably there will be one (or two or three or more) cords hanging from the back down to wherever the nearest outlet is, which creates an eyesore. However, you can make an effort to hide them -- the Samsung One Connect Cable, for example, is a single, discretely-designed cord that allows you to hook up multiple devices to the TV without actually plugging directly into the TV. This means there is just one cable (and a 'transparent' one at that) that goes from the TV to the floor.

Other companies are following suit to make mounting your TV look as good as possible in your home.

Wall mounting can take a bit more effort, money, and preparation than simply employing a TV stand, but the energy invested is worth it. Wall mounting can significantly improve the way you watch your TV while also freeing up a ton of clutter-space in your living room.