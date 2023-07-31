Android 14 is the next and latest major OS update for Android phones everywhere, with several new features and capabilities built onto the platform that Google first implemented with Android 12 in 2021.

The major new features include new lock screen customisation options, cinematic wallpapers - which have also now made an appearance in Android 13 - plus AI-generated wallpapers, improved text scaling and better optimisation and enhancement for larger folding screens and tablets.

Check below for your phone brand. If your model is listed and/or brand is listed, it means there's a version of the software of some kind - whether a beta program or otherwise - available, or at least announced for your phone of choice.

When will Android 14 be available?

Google has said at launch that Android 14 will be released at some point in August 2023, and that means there's not much time until the final, polished version can be downloaded as a free over-the-air update.

Android 14 has actually been available in one form or another since February this year, but - as it stands - all version updates so far have been either developer previews for testing, or the public beta. Developer Preview 1 landed in February, and the first public beta version was released a little later, in June of 2023. Since then, Google has released a few more versions as the software gets closer to its final polished state.

While Pixel phones made by Google will be the first to get the official public release, the software will be available from other manufacturer devices too. In fact, several third-party Android phone makers have been part of the beta program, with the aim of getting the software into customer hands as soon as possible when their tweaked, skinned versions of software are ready.

We've listed the phones below that are already part of the upgrade program, but will keep updating as manufacturers confirm their rollout plans for other devices.

When will your phone get Android 14?

Google Pixel phones

Google's own Pixel phones will be the first to get the official public release of Android 14 in August. If the launch timeframe follows a similar pattern as Android 13, that could be as soon as the first week to ten days of the month. The software will be rolled out to the following devices:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

If you have a Pixel device, you can find out how to install the beta here.

iQOO phones

iQOO - the sub-brand of Vivo - is among the selection of third-party manufacturers taking part in the beta program, and is currently up to its second beta build for Android 14. As it stands just one phone model is included in the beta program, and iQOO hasn't said when it will release the first official release.

iQOO 11

Lenovo phones

Lenovo is another brand that's part of the early developer program, but it appears the tech giant's efforts are mostly centred around software for large-screened devices: specifically, the Lenovo Tab Extreme. There's no official word on a release for the final version of the software.

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Nothing phones

Not to be left behind letting the big names get all the glory, but Nothing also announced that it's going to be part of the beta program for Android 14. It's available as a developer preview for its first phone, the Phone (1), with further updates to follow. No official word yet on a final release date.

Nothing Phone (1)

OnePlus phones

Like its BKK cousins - iQOO and Vivo - OnePlus is yet again taking part in the beta testing program, and offering the beta as a public beta on only one of its phones. In this case, that's the most recent flagship. OnePlus is usually pretty timely with its major updates, so we'd hope to see the final rollout by the end of the year, but we'll update with more concrete information when OnePlus announces it.

OnePlus 11

Oppo phones

It seems a running theme for the BKK family of brands, but Oppo - like OnePlus, Vivo and iQOO - has launched the beta on one phone, and that's its trendy, new flip phone. It's now up to its second beta. Oppo usually starts its rollout of official software by the end of the year, so we'd expect similar for this year too.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Realme phones

Another BKK brand, Realme, has launched a beta version of its Android 14 skin for one of its phones, and it's not one of its most recent devices. Instead, it's the Realme GT 2 Pro. There's no confirmation on a final launch date, but we'll update once we have a better idea of the final release plans.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Samsung phones

Samsung hasn't yet announced which phones will be first to get the new software, or - indeed - if it's going to be releasing the software in beta form for early testing. There have been rumours that it's due to be released very soon.

Because of these rumours, we're expecting One UI 6 beta, based on Android 14, to become available around the 2nd of August, most likely for a few of its most recent phones including the Galaxy S23 series.

Vivo phones

Just like its sub-brand, iQOO, Vivo is part of the third-party beta program, offering the Android 14 public beta on just one of its products. Like Vivo, there's no official word on a final release date for the consumer-ready software.

Vivo X90 Pro

Xiaomi phones

Of all the manufacturers so far, it's Xiaomi that's offering the widest program outside of Google itself. There are three models currently involved in the beta program. Beta versions of the software are available for the following, with no word on actual final release just yet: