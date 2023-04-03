WhatsApp is already one of the most popular instant messaging platforms around and now the meta-owned company is working on improving the text editor within its app, according to a new report.

The new-look text editor is currently being tested in the latest version of the WhatsApp beta available to Android users, we're told. And while we still need to wait for it to go through the beta process we can also imagine that the new tool will eventually be made available to everyone across both iPhone and Android.

Speedier fonts and other options

The new changes were first reported on by WABetaInfo and are based on the Android beta that's now available via the Google Play Store. According to the report, there are a number of improvements that the updated text editor can boast when compared to the version that's now available to everyone via the normal version of WhatsApp.

The report says that the beta allows people to "easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options shown above the keyboard." While the ability to choose an additional font was available already, it's now much easier and quicker to go through the selection process.

Another improvement means that text can now be aligned to the left, centre, or right while users can also change the text background colour to make it easier to read the text itself whether it's been added to a video, photo, or GIF.

Finally, there are indeed more fonts than there were previously, with Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze added to the mix.

WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo notes that the new text editor is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android right now, while it is also available for a selection of businesses on WhatsApp Business.

Those who don't yet have the new options but do have the latest beta should hang tight, apparently. It sounds like WhatsApp is testing the feature in waves.

As for when we'll all be able to use the updated text editor, we don't know just yet. But hopefully it won't be too much longer.