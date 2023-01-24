After months of closed beta testing, WhatsApp has now made its Apple silicon Mac app available for everyone who wants to download and try it.

The new app, which was previously only available to people who were part of the WhatsApp TestFlight program, is now available for download directly from the company's website. What's more, you don't have to do anything special to get your hands on it - just download and go.

While there is already a Mac app available for WhatsApp users, it's an Electron app which means that it isn't as performant as a native Mac app can be. A native Apple silicon build of WhatsApp should be faster, snappier, and use fewer system resources than something running via Electron - and that's why users have been holding out for the opportunity to take it for a spin themselves.

WABetaInfo reports that's now possible. Those keen to try the beta out can get it from the WhatsApp website now, but it's important to remember that this is a beta and that issues should be expected throughout. If that doesn't sound like something that you want to get involved in we'd suggest hanging fire for the official release that will surely come at some point down the line.

For everyone else, WhatsApp notes that this beta "is in the early stages of development," which should probably tell you everything you need to know.

It's also important to remember that this new Apple silicon build of WhatsApp will only work on Apple's latest Macs that use the M1 and M2-series chips. Those who own an Intel-based Mac, including the currently-shipping Mac Pro, will not be able to use this app. Not until they upgrade to a new machine, that is.

Apple's transition to its own chips is almost complete, with that aforementioned Mac Pro the last hold out. Thankfully Apple is expected to upgrade the Intel machine to a new M2 Ultra-based offering later in 2023.