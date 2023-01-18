The feature is currently being tested by beta participants and is expected to get a wider release in the near future.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let users upload a 30-second voice note as their status.

The feature is currently being tested by a selection of beta participants and seems to be rolling out to more.

Voice notes are very popular with some WhatsApp users, it allows them to effectively leave a voicemail on a whim, and share it with a group, when necessary.

WhatsApp's current Status feature allows users to add text that will appear for 24 hours or share an image with a caption, that will also disappear in a day's time, a bit like an Instagram Story.

Now, though, it looks as though users will be able to share a voice note of up to 30 seconds using this feature.

The new feature was found by WABetaInfo, in the latest Android beta of WhatsApp, version 2.23.2.8.

A screenshot shows the usual screen when posting a status, but now features a microphone icon in the bottom right-hand corner.

Tapping this icon will allow users to record a voice note, which can then be shared as their status.

Beta testers are seeing this feature after installing the latest update, but the report suggests that more users will get the feature in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, there is no further information at this time, and we don't know if or when this feature will make it to the iOS version.

WhatsApp has also been testing a feature that will enable users to migrate their chat history between Android phones.

This is something that's possible with the current setup, but requires backing up your chat history on Google Drive, and is far from seamless.

We're particularly excited about that one since we tend to switch phones a lot at Pocket-lint, but the brand has more in the works for this year, too.

It's also expected to roll out improved search functionality, new two-factor authentication options and the ability to select multiple chats on desktop.