Video calls can now continue even when you're off reading the internet at the same time.

A new WhatsApp iPhone app update has added support for picture-in-picture (PiP) video calls for the first time, among other things.

The new update, available via the App Store for free, adds a much-requested feature to WhatsApp. It's also a feature that could make video calls a viable option for people who need to switch between apps.

Previously, switching away from the WhatsApp app would cause the call to pause, something that is less than ideal for obvious reasons. But with the new WhatsApp installed that is no longer the case thanks to the arrival of PiP support.

Video calls have become increasingly common, especially in a world where many continue to work from home. In that context switching apps is something people could regularly need to do, whether that's to refer to an email, check out a document, or browse the web for more information on a given topic.

The new video calling PiP addition isn't the only thing that's new in WhatsApp 23.3.77, though. The full release notes read:

With support for iOS Picture in Picture (PiP), you can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without your video being paused.

You can now add captions when sending documents

Added support for longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe your groups

You can now create personalized avatars and use them as stickers and profile photos. Go to Settings > Avatar to get started.

WhatsApp does note that the new features "will roll out over the coming weeks," suggesting that not everyone will get instant access to these changes even after updating to the latest version of the app. Keep that I'm mind if you still aren't seeing the changes on your iPhone just yet - hang fire, hopefully WhatsApp will flick the switch for your account sooner rather than later.

Those who already have WhatsApp installed and automatic updates enabled might already have the new version installed already. For everyone else, you can download WhatsApp from the App Store now.