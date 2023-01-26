WhatsApp appears to be testing a feature that will let people send photos in their original quality for the first time.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow people to send photos and other images in their original quality for the first time.

Sending photos via WhatsApp is a quick and easy way to share them with friends and family, but there has always been an issue in terms of what the service does to those photos. Even if you choose to transfer photos in the best quality the app allows, WhatsApp still downgrades them.

That might be about to change.

A new report by WABetaInfo notes that WhatsApp is already testing a new feature that will allow people to send photos without impacting the quality of the image received at the other end.

"WhatsApp plans to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header: this will enable users to configure the quality of any photo," the report says before adding that "thanks to this feature, it will finally be possible to select an option to send photos in their original quality."

Right now the new ability to send original quality photos is still under development within WhatsApp but appears to be planned for a future update. In fact, the feature is already live in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.2.11. We can surely expect it to also be made available on iPhones as well, before finally rolling out to those who install WhatsApp via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Being able to send the original quality photo might not be something people use every time, of course. Some photos can be huge in size. But sometimes you might want to send a photo to someone in as high a resolution as possible so that they can print it or display it on a large monitor, for example. That looks set to be an option soon enough.