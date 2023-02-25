The hugely popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will make it easier for people to arrange group calls.

An updated WhatsApp beta for iPhone has added the ability to schedule a group call. When a call is scheduled, everyone who is part of the WhatsApp group chat will be notified once it actually starts.

In its current form, the beta feature allows people to edit the name of the call, allowing them to give it something meaningful so that all people joining are aware of its purpose. WhatsApp beta watchers WABetaInfo also note that the beta currently allows people to schedule a video or voice call, so all bases are covered. Which type of call is created "depends on which call button you interacted with to open the context menu," WABetaInfo notes.

It's hoped that by scheduling a call ahead of time people will be able to ensure that more people are available. Scheduling calls is something that people do more regularly in the business world, suggesting that WhatsApp could soon become a viable alternative to other group calling apps used in the workplace.

While group calling functionality is also now available in beta form in the Android version of the app. there's still no indication of when WhatsApp will roll the feature out to the rest of us. It's currently only available to those who are on the latest beta version of the app, and not everyone can get their hands on it.

For the rest of us, the only option we now have is to wait for WhatsApp to complete its beta testing and roll the feature out to everyone. Thankfully WhatsApp is normally pretty good at making sure these features progress from beta to shipping products relatively quickly.