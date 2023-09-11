Key Takeaways WhatsApp is preparing to support third-party messaging services like iMessage in compliance with new EU regulations on interoperability.

The move towards interoperability means that WhatsApp and iMessage could potentially work as if they were part of the same network, allowing users to send messages across platforms.

While WhatsApp is making changes to meet EU requirements, it remains to be seen if similar features will be required in other countries, possibly influencing companies like Apple to open up iMessage in the United States.

The hugely popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp appears to be getting its ducks in a row, ready to open its apps up to support for third-party messaging services like Apple's iMessage. The move comes as the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) gets ready to come into force in March 2024.

The EU recently confirmed that it has added Meta to a list of so-called gatekeepers, a move which means that Meta and others on the list will have to open up their services to allow them to work with competing products. WhatsApp falls squarely into that category, while the people behind the DMA have confirmed that they are taking another look at iMessage to see if it too should be added to the list. Regardless, a new report claims that Meta and WhatsApp are already starting to make changes.

Interoperability is the word of the day

The DMA will require services to become more interoperable, a move that could see iMessage and WhatsApp (among others) all work as if they were part of the same network. People would be able to send iMessages from within the WhatsApp app, while WhatsApp messages could be supported within the Messages app on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches everywhere. That's a huge deal, and the WhatsApp beta watches at WABetaInfo say that Meta is already working on making that a reality.

A WABetaInfo report says that the latest Android beta of WhatsApp adds the beginnings of support for third-party chat interoperability, although nothing is working yet.

WhatsApp now has up to March 2024 to get its interoperability hat on, but it's important to remember that this all only applies to countries in the European Union. It remains to be seen whether other countries will require a similar feature to be rolled out - perhaps emboldened by the EU's stance and any gains it may make. It might be easier to get Apple to open up iMessage in the United States if it's already been forced to do the work in Europe, for example.