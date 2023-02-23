WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow people to edit messages after they sent them.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will borrow heavily from the way iMessage works, according to a new report.

WhatsApp has long been a great option for people who need to be able to send and receive messages with other people who are using different platforms. Those using iPhones can talk to people on Android phones without dealing with those pesky green bubbles. Now WhatsApp is testing a feature that Apple added to iMessage back in September.

That feature is the ability to edit messages after they have been sent, something that Apple added to iMessage with the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura in late 2022.

WhatsApp beta watchers WABetaInfo report that the latest beta release, made available to those who are on the TestFlight beta program, has started to add message editing for the first time. The same feature was already being tested on Android and the desktop, but this is the first time that the main beta channel has been given access to the feature on iPhone.

"All edited messages will be marked with the 'Edited' label within the chat bubble," the report says. "In addition, WhatsApp will offer users up to 15 minutes to edit their text messages after being sent."

With this feature now being beta tested, it seems that it's closer to a public release than ever. However, it's impossible to say when it will be rolled out to everyone using the version of WhatsApp that's now available in the App Store. Thankfully, WhatsApp is normally pretty good at progressing things from beta and making them available to all.

WhatsApp and iMessage are of course not the first messaging services to offer the ability to edit a message after sending it. But they're both hugely popular, and for good reason. Rolling editable messages out to users is sure to be a popular move on all platforms.