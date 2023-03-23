The hugely popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a couple of new features including one that gives admins additional controls over who can join their groups.

That new feature is one that gives admins new controls when people want to join the groups that they look after. Meta announced the WhatsApp feature additions via a blog post, saying that it's "built a simple tool that gives admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group."

That can come in particularly handy when people share the link to a group on the internet, for example, because admins will now still retain the ability to choose who joins the group even though it's effectively been made public. Meta goes on to say that group chats are where people often have some of their most intimate chats, something that makes it all the more important for admins to have more control over who is able to join them.

The second new addition is perhaps less interesting, but Meta seems to believe otherwise. The new feature will make it easier for people to see which groups they have in common with other people. Users can search for a contact's name and then see which groups they are both part of.

The new features are both rolling out right now, and globally as well. But Meta does note that it could be a while before everyone gets to enjoy them. Expect to see both features added to your WhatsApp account over the coming weeks. We'd also suggest that it might be worth making sure that you're all updated as well, so check the App Store and Google Play Store to make sure you're running the latest version of WhatsApp too.

WhatsApp continues to improve its offering in the face of continuing pressure from competition like Signal, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and others. It's important not to underestimate the power of iMessage on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch as well.

Additional group chat features are something that WhatsApp has been focusing on in recent updates, adding Communities and more.