The ever-popular instant messaging service WhatsApp has released an updated version of the Windows app people all around the world use every day. This version promises an improved experience thanks to a couple of things in particular - it's faster, and it looks like the WhatsApp people already use on their mobiles.

The updated version is available for download for free right now with parent company Meta saying that it loads faster and was built "with an interface similar to the mobile version of the app." That should ensure that users not only feel more at home in the Windows app but can also find all of their favourite features as well.

Video and audio calls included

Meta's announcement blog post confirms that this new app also supports video calls featuring up to eight people, while WhatsApp audio calls now support up to 32 people. Beyond that, WhatsApp also intends to increase those limits over time, so those with a tonne of friends or who use WhatsApp for work calls can look forward to even bigger groups in the future.

As you'd expect from the WhatsApp service, Meta says that video and voice calls remain fully end-to-end encrypted via the new Windows app, while text messages and media also get the same treatment.

"WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets, and more," the blog post reads. "This means that your personal messages, media, and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices."

Windows users looking to get their hands on the new app can download it directly from the Microsoft Store right now. This news comes as WhatsApp continues to tweak other aspects of its service including the ability for admins to control who can join a group and more.