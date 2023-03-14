The ever-popular WhatsApp instant messaging service has rolled out a new iPhone app update that adds a new feature for people who like to use the little-known status update feature.

WhatsApp has long allowed people to post text-based status updates that can then be seen by their friends and family depending on their privacy settings. Now, an updated WhatsApp release on iPhone allows people to create a voice note and use that as their status update for the very first time.

The new update is available for download via the App Store right now and it's possible that you already have it installed if you have automatic updates enabled. The download is of course free, as is the WhatsApp service.

"Introducing Voice Status - you can now record a voice note and share it to Status," the WhatsApp App Store release notes say. "Go to Status tab > tap the “pencil” icon > hold the “microphone” icon to record."

WhatsApp's release notes do add that the new features are currently rolling out and will do so over the coming weeks, suggesting those who don't yet see the new voice-based status updates should hold tight. The new feature will become available to all eventually.

WhatsApp is a hugely popular instant messaging service, especially across Europe. It's also a great way for people to stay in touch with others who are on different platforms. For example, as great as iMessage is, it's only useful if everyone you now has an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Those who are on Android would only receive an SMS, making third-party solutions like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram a much better cross-platform option for many.

Those who already have the WhatsApp app installed can check for the new update now. For everyone that's new, the app can also be downloaded from the App Store afresh, too.