WhatsApp users on Windows could soon be sharing links to calls like those on other platforms.

WhatsApp is now testing a feature that will allow Windows users to quickly and easily share a link to a voice or video call.

While WhatsApp already has options for sharing links to calls in its mobile apps, the new native version of the Windows app is still sadly lacking. That looks set to change with the company reportedly now testing the feature with those who are running the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows, version number 2.2307.3.0.

The feature addition was spotted by the WhatsApp beta watchers at WABetaInfo, and while some people have reported being able to see 2.2307.1.0, others haven't had such luck. The report notes that the update with call link support will be rolled out to more people over the coming days, so if you aren't seeing it yet we'd suggest that you sit tight.

WABetaInfo

The feature itself is a useful one because it makes it easier to invite other people to a call that's already in progress. The person sharing the link is able to choose whether the link goes to a video or voice call and because each link is unique people can be confident that nobody will be able to join a call uninvited.

As WABetaInfo also points out, the feature is particularly useful for people who need to join a call without having people in their contacts. That makes it especially useful for one-off calls with others, for example.

While the new beta continues to roll out to more users we can only guess when it will be available to everyone who isn't on that beta train. WhatsApp is normally pretty good at turning beta features into shipping products at least, and given this feature exists in WhatsApp on other platforms we can expect it to try and push things along somewhat.