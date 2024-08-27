Key Takeaways Exciting upcoming series include the murder mystery "The Perfect Couple," and the conclusion of "Emily in Paris."

The familial drama "His Three Daughters" features an impressive trio of actresses.

It's your last chance to watch the Back to the Future trilogy as well as the stylish horror-comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

As the calendar turns a page and seasons start to change, it's the time of year when summer blockbusters give way to fall dramas, and TV shows seem to just get a little cozier and more comforting. That's the case with some of the more exciting content that's coming to Netflix this September, with high-minded dramas, impressive actors, and some titles that warm that felt coming to the streaming service.

Here's everything thats coming to and leaving Netflix this September, as well as a few titles you definitely don't want to miss.

The Perfect Couple

Murder among the 1%

The Perfect Couple (2024) Release Date September 5, 2024 Cast Nicole Kidman , Dakota Fanning , Liev Schreiber , Eve Hewson , Meghann Fahy , Michael Beach , Jack Reynor , Billy Howle

Nicole Kidman headlines this murder mystery drama based on a 2018 bestselling book by Elin Hildenbrand. The story follows the secrets of a wealthy Nantucket family who comes together for a wedding. When a dead body turns up, they all become murder suspects. The synopsis and trailer is giving Big Little Lies and White Lotus vibes, in part because of the presence of Kidman as well as Meghann Fahy. It also looks very pretty and lots of fun, even if it reminds me of other, potentially better series. Still, who doesn't enjoy seeing wealthy people collapse under their own drama?

The entire six-episode series becomes available on September 5.

Emily in Paris - Season 4, Part 2

Guilty pleasure

Emily in Paris Release Date October 2, 2020 Cast Lily Collins , Ashley Park , Bruno Gouery , Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu , Samuel Arnold , Lucas Bravo , Camille Razat

The conclusion of Netflix's increasingly popular and very online show Emily in Paris hits Netflix after dropping Part One in August. The outrageous show is the kind of perfect, mindless yet captivating story that's easy to watch and just as easy to roll your eyes at. I don't anticipate many surprises here, but with Emily taking a holiday across Europe, there will be lots of pretty new outfits and scenery to take in. It's definitely a show you'll want to binge as soon as it drops and embrace all the chatter around it before it's on to the next show. You can watch the second half of the season starting September 12.

His Three Daughters

Festival-circuit drama

His Three Daughters (2024) Release Date September 20, 2024 Cast Natasha Lyonne , Elizabeth Olsen , Carrie Coon , Jovan Adepo , Jasmine Bracey , Jose Febus , Rudy Galvan , Randy Ramos Jr.

After getting its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, this family drama starring a trio of very talented actresses comes to Netflix. His Three Daughters stars Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne as estranged sisters who reconnect upon the failing health of their father. It is projects as an intimate, intense, and emotional story that offers a worthy transition from the fun, silly films of summer into the more dramatic, festival-circuit stories of the fall. Get cozy and ready to feel all the feels with this movie.What's coming to Netflix in September?

What else is on Netflix this month?

Not too late for a summer Jaws binge

September 1

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark TaleSonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout (Batch 3)

September 2

Call the Midwife (Series 13)

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef

The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)

September 3

Last One Standing: Season 3Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer

September 4

Outlast (Season 2)

September 5

Apollo 13: Survival

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas

The Perfect Couple

September 6

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía

Rebel Ridge

Selling Sunset (Season 8)

September 7

Edge of Tomorrow

September 9

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2

September 10

Ahir Shah: Ends

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father

September 11

Boxer

The Circle: Season 7

Technoboys

September 12

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall

Billionaire Island

Black Mass

Emily in Paris (Season 4, Part 2)

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2)

September 13

Officer Black Belt

Sector 36

Uglies

September 15

Ancient Aliens (Season 8)

Heels (Seasons 1-2)

Intervention (Season 23)

September 16

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon (Season 11)

Entourage

September 17

Culinary Class Wars

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry

September 18

Envious

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates

September 19

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Queen of Villains

Twilight of the Gods

September 20

His Three Daughters

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty

September 24

Penelope (Season 1)

September 26

A True Gentleman

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2)

Nobody Wants This

September 27

Lisabi: The UprisingRez Ball

We Were Kings

Will & Harper

What's Leaving Netflix this September?

Back to the Future is about to be history

Amblin Entertainment

September 3

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

September 5

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Seasons 1-4)

iZombie (Seasons 1-5)

Jane The Virgin (Seasons 1-5)

September 8

Cuties

September 19

Bodies Bodies Bodies

September 24

A Walk to Remember

September 27

Force of Nature

Great News (Seasons 1-2)

Inheritance

September 29

Good Witch (Seasons 1-7)

September 20