Key Takeaways
- Exciting upcoming series include the murder mystery "The Perfect Couple," and the conclusion of "Emily in Paris."
- The familial drama "His Three Daughters" features an impressive trio of actresses.
- It's your last chance to watch the Back to the Future trilogy as well as the stylish horror-comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies.
As the calendar turns a page and seasons start to change, it's the time of year when summer blockbusters give way to fall dramas, and TV shows seem to just get a little cozier and more comforting. That's the case with some of the more exciting content that's coming to Netflix this September, with high-minded dramas, impressive actors, and some titles that warm that felt coming to the streaming service.
Here's everything thats coming to and leaving Netflix this September, as well as a few titles you definitely don't want to miss.
The Perfect Couple
Murder among the 1%
The Perfect Couple (2024)
- Release Date
- September 5, 2024
- Cast
- Nicole Kidman , Dakota Fanning , Liev Schreiber , Eve Hewson , Meghann Fahy , Michael Beach , Jack Reynor , Billy Howle
Nicole Kidman headlines this murder mystery drama based on a 2018 bestselling book by Elin Hildenbrand. The story follows the secrets of a wealthy Nantucket family who comes together for a wedding. When a dead body turns up, they all become murder suspects. The synopsis and trailer is giving Big Little Lies and White Lotus vibes, in part because of the presence of Kidman as well as Meghann Fahy. It also looks very pretty and lots of fun, even if it reminds me of other, potentially better series. Still, who doesn't enjoy seeing wealthy people collapse under their own drama?
The entire six-episode series becomes available on September 5.
Emily in Paris - Season 4, Part 2
Guilty pleasure
Emily in Paris
- Release Date
- October 2, 2020
- Cast
- Lily Collins , Ashley Park , Bruno Gouery , Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu , Samuel Arnold , Lucas Bravo , Camille Razat
The conclusion of Netflix's increasingly popular and very online show Emily in Paris hits Netflix after dropping Part One in August. The outrageous show is the kind of perfect, mindless yet captivating story that's easy to watch and just as easy to roll your eyes at. I don't anticipate many surprises here, but with Emily taking a holiday across Europe, there will be lots of pretty new outfits and scenery to take in. It's definitely a show you'll want to binge as soon as it drops and embrace all the chatter around it before it's on to the next show. You can watch the second half of the season starting September 12.
His Three Daughters
Festival-circuit drama
His Three Daughters (2024)
- Release Date
- September 20, 2024
- Cast
- Natasha Lyonne , Elizabeth Olsen , Carrie Coon , Jovan Adepo , Jasmine Bracey , Jose Febus , Rudy Galvan , Randy Ramos Jr.
After getting its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, this family drama starring a trio of very talented actresses comes to Netflix. His Three Daughters stars Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne as estranged sisters who reconnect upon the failing health of their father. It is projects as an intimate, intense, and emotional story that offers a worthy transition from the fun, silly films of summer into the more dramatic, festival-circuit stories of the fall. Get cozy and ready to feel all the feels with this movie.What's coming to Netflix in September?
What else is on Netflix this month?
Not too late for a summer Jaws binge
September 1
- 300
- 5 Centimeters Per Second
- Along Came Polly
- BLUE GIANT
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Dragnet
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Field of Dreams
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Legends of the Fall
- Magic Mike
- Midnight Run
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Shark TaleSonic the Hedgehog
- Stand by Me
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Wipeout (Batch 3)
September 2
- Call the Midwife (Series 13)
- Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef
- The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)
September 3
- Last One Standing: Season 3Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!
- Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer
September 4
- Outlast (Season 2)
September 5
- Apollo 13: Survival
- Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas
- The Perfect Couple
September 6
- Disco, Ibiza, Locomía
- Rebel Ridge
- Selling Sunset (Season 8)
September 7
- Edge of Tomorrow
September 9
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2
September 10
- Ahir Shah: Ends
- Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father
September 11
- Boxer
- The Circle: Season 7
- Technoboys
September 12
- Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall
- Billionaire Island
- Black Mass
- Emily in Paris (Season 4, Part 2)
- Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter
- Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2)
September 13
- Officer Black Belt
- Sector 36
- Uglies
September 15
- Ancient Aliens (Season 8)
- Heels (Seasons 1-2)
- Intervention (Season 23)
September 16
- 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
- 30 for 30: Pony Excess
- 30 for 30: Rand University
- 30 for 30: The U
- 30 for 30: The U Part 2
- American Gangster
- CoComelon (Season 11)
- Entourage
September 17
- Culinary Class Wars
- Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry
September 18
- Envious
- Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
- What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates
September 19
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Queen of Villains
- Twilight of the Gods
September 20
- His Three Daughters
- KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty
September 24
- Penelope (Season 1)
September 26
- A True Gentleman
- Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2)
- Nobody Wants This
September 27
- Lisabi: The UprisingRez Ball
- We Were Kings
- Will & Harper
What's Leaving Netflix this September?
Back to the Future is about to be history
September 3
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
September 5
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Seasons 1-4)
- iZombie (Seasons 1-5)
- Jane The Virgin (Seasons 1-5)
September 8
- Cuties
September 19
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
September 24
- A Walk to Remember
September 27
- Force of Nature
- Great News (Seasons 1-2)
- Inheritance
September 29
- Good Witch (Seasons 1-7)
September 20
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Big Fat Liar
- The Breakfast Club
- Clerks
- Conan the Barbarian
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
- Divergent
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent
- Dumb and Dumber
- Dune
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Home
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- How to Get Away With Murder (Seasons 1-6)
- The Lego Movie
- Léon: The Professional
- Major League II
- Mr Bean’s Holiday
- Muriel’s Wedding
- My Girl 2
- Natural Born Killers
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Reality Bites
- S.W.A.T.
- Uncle Buck
- Wild Things
- The Wiz