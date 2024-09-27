Key Takeaways
- Halloween fans can enjoy iconic horror films along with dark series like Hellbound.
- Ali Wong, Rachel Bloom, Tom Papa, and Hasan Minhaj highlight a big month for stand-up comedy.
- Love takes different forms as Anna Kendrick crosses paths with a killer and Laura Dern meets Liam Hemworth.
It's always a bit of fun to see the content calendar that awaits in the month to come. As September ends, October 1st will bring with it a bunch of new titles as streaming services fill up their libraries. There is no shortage of scary stories to watch on Netflix and many other streaming services this October as it's the season for things that keep you up at night.
While there are some worthy horror additions, including older films like Scream and Psycho, it seems that comedy and romance, though not necessarily together, are topping the list of new content. There are a slew of Netflix stand-up specials, with the likes of Ali Wong, Rachel Bloom, Tom Papa, and Hasan Minhaj taking to the stage, as well as some very different love stories.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in October, including a few titles worth checking out.
Woman of the Hour
When an aspiring actress met a murderous monster
Woman of the Hour
- Release Date
- September 26, 2023
- Cast
- Anna Kendrick , Daniel Zovatto , Autumn Best , Andy Thompson , David Beairsto , Tighe Gill , Bonnie Hay , Thomas Strumpski , Nicolette Robinson , Kathryn Gallagher , Kelley Jakle , Tony Hale
Based on a true story, Woman of the Hour follows Anna Kendrick's Cheryl Bradshaw, a 1970s actress who finds herself on The Dating Game with serial killer Robert Alcala. The first received generally positive reviews when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, praised for how it creates an engrossing and uncomfortable based on a chance encounter. Kendrick not only stars, but is making her directorial debut as well.
Lonely Planet
A Laura Dern meet-cute in Morocco
Lonely Planet (2024)
- Release Date
- October 11, 2024
- Cast
- Laura Dern , Liam Hemsworth
There might be a couple yellow flags around the synopsis of this romantic drama, which involves a mysterious young man and a single author meeting in Morrocco, but it's hard to argue with something that Laura Dern has chosen to star in. That, along with the fact that she gets paired up with an attractive, much younger beau in Liam Hemsworth, make this worth a watch, and will surely elevate the story above basic romance tropes. I'm nervous about the whole "go discover yourself somewhere in Africa" thread that pops up in a lot of movies about affluent white women, but I'm trusting Dern on this one.
Hellbound Season 2
Thrilling K-Drama returns with new threats and dark fates
Hellbound
- Release Date
- November 19, 2021
- Cast
- Yoo Ah-in , Kim Hyun-joo , Park Jeong-min , Won Jin-ah , Yang Ik-Joon , Kim Do-yoon , Kim Shin-rock , Ryu Kyung-soo
If you've been riding the wave of exciting Korean shows making their way to Netflix, among other streaming services, then you probably are familiar with the dark, intense horror thriller Hellbound. If not, you have a bit of time to catch up on Season 1 before a new set of episodes drops closer to the of the month. This genre-bending series involves righteous monsters, maniacal cultists, and plagued detectives, and the first season opens with a pretty wild sequence that sets the stage for a captivating story to come. It's a great way to enjoy the spooky season.
What else is on Netflix this month?
Drama, demons, and jokes abound
October 1
- Making It in Marbella
- Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- 8 Mile
- As Above, So Below
- The Birds
- Boyz n the Hood
- Bridesmaids
- Brüno
- Cinderella Man
- Couples Retreat
- Elysium
- Escape Plan
- Get Him to the Greek
- The Girl Next Door
- Halloween
- It Chapter Two
- Jarhead
- Judy
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Legion
- Marnie
- Psycho
- Psycho II
- Red Dragon
- Robin Hood
- Salt
- Scarface
- The Sentinel
- Till Death
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unfriended
- Wipeout (Batch 4)
- Yellowjackets (Season 1)
- You’re Next
October 2
- Chef’s Table: Noodles
- Love Is Blind (Season 7)
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 5)
October 3
- The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
- Blue Box
- Heartstopper (Season 3)
- Trouble
October 4
- The Amazing Digital Circus (Season 1, episodes 1-3)
- CTRL
- It’s What’s Inside
- The Platform 2
- S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
October 5
- Ranma 1/2
October 7
- The Menendez Brothers
October 8
- Ali Wong: Single Lady
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die
- Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition
October 9
- Deceitful Love
- Love Is Blind (Season 7)
- Starting 5
- The Secret of the River
October 10
- Girl Haunts Boy
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Season 2)
- Love Is Blind, Habibi
- Outer Banks (Season 4, Part 1)
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
October 11
- In Her Place
- Lonely Planet
- Scream
- Uprising
October 12
- A Quiet Place Part II
- A Virtuous Business
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
October 14
- Mighty Monsterwheelies
October 15
- Abandoned
- All American: Homecoming (Season 3)
- Detroiters (Seasons 1-2)
- Comedy Revenge
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
October 16
- Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
- I Am A Killer (Season 5)
- Justice
- Love Is Blind (Season 7)
- Selma
- Yintah
October 17
- Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3)
- Outside
- The Shadow Strays
October 18
- Ghost Hunters (Seasons 10-11)
- Happiness Is
- Join or Die
- The Man Who Loved UFOs
- The Turnaround
- Woman of the Hour
- The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 2)
- Murder Mindfully
- The Manhattan Alien Abduction
- Martha
- Time Cut
October 19
- American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (Season 3)
- American Ninja Warrior (Season 14)
October 21
- Book Club
- Kung Fu Panda 4
October 22
- Escape at Dannemora (Season 1)
- Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head
October 23
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6)
- The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox
- Family Pack
- Love Is Blind (Season 7)
- This is the Zodiac Speaking
October 24
- Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black
- Territory
October 25
- Don’t Move
- Hellbound (Season 2)
- Hijack ’93
- The Last Night at Tremore Beach
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Simone Biles Rising (Part 2)
October 28
- Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (Season 1)
- Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show
October 29
- Botched (Seasons 2-3)
- Tom Papa: Home Free
October 30
- Go Ahead, Brother
- Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
- Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap
October 31
- The Diplomat (Season 2)
What's leaving Netflix in October 2024?
Last chance for a Chucky marathon before Halloween
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Crazy Rich Asians
- It Follows
- Bride of Chucky
- Child's Play 2
- Child's Play 3
- Cult of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- Dark Waters
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
- Eat Pray Love
- Hellboy
- Identity Thief
- Jack Reacher
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Jumanji
- Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3
- La La Land
- Magic Mike
- Magic Mike XXL
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Mr. Deeds
- Save the Last Dance
- Seed of Chucky
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Wedding Planner
- The Young Victoria
- World War Z