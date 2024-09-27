Key Takeaways Halloween fans can enjoy iconic horror films along with dark series like Hellbound.

Ali Wong, Rachel Bloom, Tom Papa, and Hasan Minhaj highlight a big month for stand-up comedy.

Love takes different forms as Anna Kendrick crosses paths with a killer and Laura Dern meets Liam Hemworth.

It's always a bit of fun to see the content calendar that awaits in the month to come. As September ends, October 1st will bring with it a bunch of new titles as streaming services fill up their libraries. There is no shortage of scary stories to watch on Netflix and many other streaming services this October as it's the season for things that keep you up at night.

While there are some worthy horror additions, including older films like Scream and Psycho, it seems that comedy and romance, though not necessarily together, are topping the list of new content. There are a slew of Netflix stand-up specials, with the likes of Ali Wong, Rachel Bloom, Tom Papa, and Hasan Minhaj taking to the stage, as well as some very different love stories.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in October, including a few titles worth checking out.

Woman of the Hour

When an aspiring actress met a murderous monster

Woman of the Hour Release Date September 26, 2023 Cast Anna Kendrick , Daniel Zovatto , Autumn Best , Andy Thompson , David Beairsto , Tighe Gill , Bonnie Hay , Thomas Strumpski , Nicolette Robinson , Kathryn Gallagher , Kelley Jakle , Tony Hale Watch on Netflix

Based on a true story, Woman of the Hour follows Anna Kendrick's Cheryl Bradshaw, a 1970s actress who finds herself on The Dating Game with serial killer Robert Alcala. The first received generally positive reviews when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, praised for how it creates an engrossing and uncomfortable based on a chance encounter. Kendrick not only stars, but is making her directorial debut as well.

Lonely Planet

A Laura Dern meet-cute in Morocco

Lonely Planet (2024) Release Date October 11, 2024 Cast Laura Dern , Liam Hemsworth Watch on Netflix

There might be a couple yellow flags around the synopsis of this romantic drama, which involves a mysterious young man and a single author meeting in Morrocco, but it's hard to argue with something that Laura Dern has chosen to star in. That, along with the fact that she gets paired up with an attractive, much younger beau in Liam Hemsworth, make this worth a watch, and will surely elevate the story above basic romance tropes. I'm nervous about the whole "go discover yourself somewhere in Africa" thread that pops up in a lot of movies about affluent white women, but I'm trusting Dern on this one.

Hellbound Season 2

Thrilling K-Drama returns with new threats and dark fates

Hellbound Release Date November 19, 2021 Cast Yoo Ah-in , Kim Hyun-joo , Park Jeong-min , Won Jin-ah , Yang Ik-Joon , Kim Do-yoon , Kim Shin-rock , Ryu Kyung-soo Watch on Netflix

If you've been riding the wave of exciting Korean shows making their way to Netflix, among other streaming services, then you probably are familiar with the dark, intense horror thriller Hellbound. If not, you have a bit of time to catch up on Season 1 before a new set of episodes drops closer to the of the month. This genre-bending series involves righteous monsters, maniacal cultists, and plagued detectives, and the first season opens with a pretty wild sequence that sets the stage for a captivating story to come. It's a great way to enjoy the spooky season.

What else is on Netflix this month?

Drama, demons, and jokes abound

Netflix

October 1

Making It in Marbella

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout (Batch 4)

Yellowjackets (Season 1)

You’re Next

October 2

Chef’s Table: Noodles

Love Is Blind (Season 7)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 5)

October 3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Blue Box

Heartstopper (Season 3)

Trouble

October 4

The Amazing Digital Circus (Season 1, episodes 1-3)

CTRL

It’s What’s Inside

The Platform 2

S.W.A.T. (Season 7)

October 5

Ranma 1/2

October 7

The Menendez Brothers

October 8

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition

October 9

Deceitful Love

Love Is Blind (Season 7)

Starting 5

The Secret of the River

October 10

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Season 2)

Love Is Blind, Habibi

Outer Banks (Season 4, Part 1)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

October 11

In Her Place

Lonely Planet

Scream

Uprising

October 12

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business

Clifford the Big Red Dog

October 14

Mighty Monsterwheelies

October 15

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming (Season 3)

Detroiters (Seasons 1-2)

Comedy Revenge

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

October 16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

I Am A Killer (Season 5)

Justice

Love Is Blind (Season 7)

Selma

Yintah

October 17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3)

Outside

The Shadow Strays

October 18

Ghost Hunters (Seasons 10-11)

Happiness Is

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs

The Turnaround

Woman of the Hour

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 2)

Murder Mindfully

The Manhattan Alien Abduction

Martha

Time Cut

October 19

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (Season 3)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 14)

October 21

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

October 22

Escape at Dannemora (Season 1)

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

October 23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6)

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

Family Pack

Love Is Blind (Season 7)

This is the Zodiac Speaking

October 24

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black

Territory

October 25

Don’t Move

Hellbound (Season 2)

Hijack ’93

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Simone Biles Rising (Part 2)

October 28

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (Season 1)

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

October 29

Botched (Seasons 2-3)

Tom Papa: Home Free

October 30

Go Ahead, Brother

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap

October 31

The Diplomat (Season 2)

What's leaving Netflix in October 2024?

Last chance for a Chucky marathon before Halloween

