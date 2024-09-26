For fans of horror , there's no better time of year than October. For one month out of the year, we all embrace the creepy , spooky, and disturbing recesses of our world, typically through media. Max has never been a slouch when it comes to supplying us with amazing horror shows and movies, but it is really amping things up for October. We've got a host of new, original, films and series on the way, plus a massive back catalog of classics to keep you terrified all month long.

Max isn't only catering to those who enjoy a good fright this month.

Of course, Max isn't only catering to those who enjoy a good fright this month. The full lineup is as diverse as ever, with comedies , documentaries, anime, dramas, and everything in between. We've hand-picked a few new and notable releases we think you should make time to dive into, as well as collected all the shows and movies that will be leaving so you can squeeze them in before they disappear. Let's check out everything coming to Max this October.

If you want to know everything that is coming and going from Max, just scroll down below our top picks for a full list.

Stephen King's Salem's Lot returns

Max takes a crack at adapting the horror classic

Salem's Lot (2024) Release Date October 3, 2024 Cast Lewis Pullman , Alfre Woodard , Makenzie Leigh , Bill Camp , Spencer Treat Clark , Pilou Asbæk , John Benjamin Hickey , William Sadler , Jordan Preston Carter , Nicholas Crovetti , Cade Woodward , Kellan Rhude , Debra Christofferson , Rebecca Gibel , Mike Bash , Fedna Jacquet , Avery Bederman Expand Stream on Max

Salem's Lot has already gotten two adaptations in the form of miniseries in 1979 and 2004, but this will be the first time anyone has attempted to translate the novel into a single movie. The plot centers on an author named Ben Mears visiting his hometown of Jerusalem's Lot after suffering a serious case of writer's block. However, what he ends up discovering there is a bit more than the inspiration he was looking for as he soon discovers a vampire has taken residence in the town. The film stars Lewis Pullman, Afre Woodard, and Makenzie Leigh and was written and directed by Gary Dauberman who has an extensive history in the horror genre.

Caddo Lake is a mysterious thriller

M. Night Shyamalan produces this Max original

Caddo Lake (2024) Cast Dylan O'Brien , Eliza Scanlen , Lauren Ambrose , Eric Lange , Sam Hennings , Diana Hopper , Lance E. Nichols , Nina Leon , David Maldonado , Kim Baptiste , Jody Sellers , Greysen Conley , Jules Hilillo Fernandez Stream on Max

While very little is known about Caddo Lake, that might end up working in the film's benefit. The only scrap of information released about it simply tells us that the disappearance of an eight-year-old girl leads to revelations about a long history of deaths and vanishings across a family's past. Just that small tidbit is enough to get thriller fans excited and leaves plenty of room for the film to surprise us. Plus, M. Night Shyamalan coming on to produce does lend a bit of weight to the film. He may not be back to his previous status, but has been on a nice upward trend lately so there's hope he could help steer this film to greatness.

The Confidante twists the truth in this miniseries

Being based on true events makes it even more gripping

The Confidante (2024) Release Date October 11, 2024 Cast Laure Calamy , Arieh Worthalter , Ava Baya , Annabelle Lengronne , Alexis Manenti , Anne Benoît , James Flynn Stream on Max

On the series front, Max is bringing a tight 4-episode series based on true events called The Confidante. After the real-life terror attacks that took place on November 13, 2015, in Paris, a woman by the name of Christelle ingrains herself in a community of survivors of the attack. Claiming that she was friends with one of the victims injured during the attack, she eventually becomes an integral member of the association. That is until others begin to realize her story may not be as accurate as she claims. This series will be released weekly, giving us plenty of time to speculate and theorize on what is and isn't true.

What's coming to HBO Max in October

The full lineup of titles coming this month

October 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

A Day in the Country (1950)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987)

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)

Altitude (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dune (1984)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Four Christmases (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Frost / Nixon (2008)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984)

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1992)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1998)

Green Porno

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Invictus (2009)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)

Knife in the Water (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Major Barbara (1941)

Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA

Misery (1990)

Mississippi Masala (1992)

Monte Carlo (2011)

My Life as a Dog (1987)

Ondine (2010)

Open Your Eyes (1999)

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic (1998)

Red Dawn (2012)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Cranes are Flying (1960)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Life and Times of Farmer Al (2024)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

The Return of Godzilla (1985)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Traffik (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

Walkabout (1971)

Water for Elephants (2011)

October 2

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)

October 3

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)

Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Max Original)

Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (Max Original)

October 4

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)

Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)

October 6

Have I Got News for You (CNN)

The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original)

October 7

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)

La Mente del Poder, Season 1

October 9

1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)

Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)

October 10

Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)

Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)

Good Hair (2009)

Roller Jam (Max Original)

October 11

The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)

The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)

Tuesday (A24)

October 13

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

October 14

Barney’s World, Season 1

October 15

I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)

October 17

LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original)

October 18

MaXXXine (A24)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)

The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)

October 19

Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)

Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)

October 21

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (2024)

October 22

Residential Rage (ID)

October 23

1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)

Breath of Fire (HBO Original)

Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)

October 25

Trap (2024)

October 26

First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)

October 27

Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)

October 28

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)

People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)

October 30

Skin Hunters (Max Original)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)

October 31

Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla), Season 1