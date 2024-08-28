Key Takeaways
- A lighthearted LEGO Star Wars special and low-stakes Marvel series offer reprieves from their respective serious universes.
- Tell Me Lies brings more heartbreak and drama as students return to college.
- Disney+ cracks down on password sharing, forcing some users to make a decision whether to pay or cancel.
Overwhelmed college students and mischievous witches headline the Disney+ and Hulu lineup in September. The month's slate of additions isn't particularly deep, but it does feature some exciting TV shows and specials that will be very heavily dissected and discussed online, including both Marvel and Star Wars content. In addition, there's YA drama, the Emmy Awards, and some popular reality shows to take in.
These titles come alongside news that Disney+ is going to crack down on password sharing , so if you're planning on watching any of the titles, you might be forced to pay for the service yourself if you were previously using someone else's account. Here's everything that's coming to Disney+ and Hulu this September, as well as a few titles you definitely don't want to miss.
Tell Me Lies
Heartbreak and entanglement
Tell Me Lies
- Release Date
- September 7, 2022
- Cast
- Grace Van Patten , Jackson White , Catherine Missal , Spencer House , Sonia Mena , Branden Cook , Alicia Crowder
Tell Me Lies, a sort of Euphoria-adjacent drama that follows college students (instead of high schoolers) as they make bad decisions and live intensely, returns for its much anticpated second season. It opens as Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) are no longer talking, with the story following the fallout of the first season as students reconvene at Baird College. The producers promise a more comprehensive look at the supporting cast, with richer character development and more diverse storylines to come.
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
And fix the franchise
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
- Release Date
- September 13, 2024
- Cast
- Mark Hamill , Gaten Matarazzo , Michael Cusack , Bobby Moynihan , Marsai Martin , Tony Revolori , Ahmed Best
Outside of Andor, the best Star Wars content of the last seven years has involved LEGO characters. A Halloween story, a holiday tale, and a summer vacation-themed special have all stood out as funny and entertaining with far more adventurous and diverse storytelling. With an opportunity to take chances and engage the part of the fanbase that isn't terminally online, the LEGO Star Wars stories bring excitement and silliness to a franchise that sorely needs it. Rebuild the Galaxy, with a multiverse twist, looks to be another worthy entry into this more or less annual series; and maybe they'll finally do right by Jar Jar.
Agatha All Along
The witch is back
Agatha All Along
- Release Date
- September 18, 2024
- Cast
- Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Emma Caulfield , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia
It's hard to know what to make of this latest Marvel TV series, but I'm still optimistic. Much like LEGO Star Wars, it seems like Disney's streaming service is the place to go if you want more ambitious and diverse looks at familiar worlds (in this case, the MCU). Agatha All Along spins off the title witch who was introduced way back in WandaVision with a story that looks like it should be a bit of fun. It does seem like the most interesting Marvel series are the ones with low stakes, so maybe this one will actually do something interesting.
What's coming to Disney+ in September?
September 4
- Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1)
- LEGO Pixar: BrickToons
September 7
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5)
September 8
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version)
September 13
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 3)
- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Disney+ Originals premiere
September 5
- Apollo 13: Survival
- Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas
- The Perfect Couple
September 17
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)—Live on Disney+
September 18
- Agatha All Along (Season 1 premier)
- Hamster & Gretel (Season 2)
- How Not to Draw (Season 3)
- L-Pop (Season 2)
September 24
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)—Live on Disney+
September 25
- FLY
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel
September 27
- Ayla & the Mirrors—Disney+ Originals premiere
Everything coming to Hulu in September
September 1
- America's Next Top Model (Season 24)
- 27 Dresses
- A Glitch in the Matrix
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Amsterdam
- Bandidas
- Bedtime Stories
- The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Breaking Up
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2
- Date Night
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Dead Poets Society
- Deliver Us From Evil
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With a Vengeance
- Dr. Dolittle (1998)
- Dr. Dolittle 2
- Enough Said
- Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
- Freaky Friday
- Hannah Montana the Movie
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Independence Day
- Jennifer's Body
- Live Free or Die Hard
- The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Mothering Sunday
- Neighbors
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- Never Been Kissed
- The Pacifier
- Pearl Harbor
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- The Roommate
- See How They Run
- Sicario
- Snatch
- Straw Dogs (2011)
- Super 8
- Superbad
- Us
September 3
- English Teacher: Series Premiere
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
- Ready Player One
September 4
- Murai in Love: Series Premiere
- Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere
September 5
- Arranged (Season 1 and 2)
- Forged in Fire (Season 10)
- Dragonkeeper
September 6
- Cash Out
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1
September 9
- Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere
- Beyond: Messages from 9/11
- Clean This House: Complete Season 1
- Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4
- Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1
- Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11
- 9/11: The Legacy
- 9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1
September 10
- The Disappearance of Shere Hite
September 11
- Los Chavez (Season 1)
- Seoul Busters: Series Premiere
September 12
- Airline (Seasons 1 and 2)
September 13
- How to Die Alone (Series Premiere)
- In Vogue: The 90s (Docuseries Premiere)
- The Old Man (Season 2 Premiere)
- The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
- Boy Kills World
September 14
- Catfish (Season 9A)
September 15
- Hell on Wheels (Seasons 1-5)
- The Favourite (2018)
September 16
- The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
September 17
- Child Star: Documentary Premiere
- Handling the Undead
September 18
- American Sports Story: Series Premiere
- Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere
- High Potential: Series Premiere
September 19
- The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
- UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
September 20
- Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries
- The Absence of Eden
- Penelope (Season 1)