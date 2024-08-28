Key Takeaways A lighthearted LEGO Star Wars special and low-stakes Marvel series offer reprieves from their respective serious universes.

Overwhelmed college students and mischievous witches headline the Disney+ and Hulu lineup in September. The month's slate of additions isn't particularly deep, but it does feature some exciting TV shows and specials that will be very heavily dissected and discussed online, including both Marvel and Star Wars content. In addition, there's YA drama, the Emmy Awards, and some popular reality shows to take in.

These titles come alongside news that Disney+ is going to crack down on password sharing , so if you're planning on watching any of the titles, you might be forced to pay for the service yourself if you were previously using someone else's account. Here's everything that's coming to Disney+ and Hulu this September, as well as a few titles you definitely don't want to miss.

Tell Me Lies

Heartbreak and entanglement

Tell Me Lies Release Date September 7, 2022 Cast Grace Van Patten , Jackson White , Catherine Missal , Spencer House , Sonia Mena , Branden Cook , Alicia Crowder Stream on Disney+

Tell Me Lies, a sort of Euphoria-adjacent drama that follows college students (instead of high schoolers) as they make bad decisions and live intensely, returns for its much anticpated second season. It opens as Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) are no longer talking, with the story following the fallout of the first season as students reconvene at Baird College. The producers promise a more comprehensive look at the supporting cast, with richer character development and more diverse storylines to come.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

And fix the franchise

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Release Date September 13, 2024 Cast Mark Hamill , Gaten Matarazzo , Michael Cusack , Bobby Moynihan , Marsai Martin , Tony Revolori , Ahmed Best

Outside of Andor, the best Star Wars content of the last seven years has involved LEGO characters. A Halloween story, a holiday tale, and a summer vacation-themed special have all stood out as funny and entertaining with far more adventurous and diverse storytelling. With an opportunity to take chances and engage the part of the fanbase that isn't terminally online, the LEGO Star Wars stories bring excitement and silliness to a franchise that sorely needs it. Rebuild the Galaxy, with a multiverse twist, looks to be another worthy entry into this more or less annual series; and maybe they'll finally do right by Jar Jar.

Agatha All Along

The witch is back

Agatha All Along Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Emma Caulfield , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Stream on Disney+

It's hard to know what to make of this latest Marvel TV series, but I'm still optimistic. Much like LEGO Star Wars, it seems like Disney's streaming service is the place to go if you want more ambitious and diverse looks at familiar worlds (in this case, the MCU). Agatha All Along spins off the title witch who was introduced way back in WandaVision with a story that looks like it should be a bit of fun. It does seem like the most interesting Marvel series are the ones with low stakes, so maybe this one will actually do something interesting.

What's coming to Disney+ in September?

Disney

September 4

Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1)

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons

September 7

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5)

September 8

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version)

September 13

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 3)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Disney+ Originals premiere

September 5

Apollo 13: Survival

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas

The Perfect Couple

September 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)—Live on Disney+

September 18

Agatha All Along (Season 1 premier)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 2)

How Not to Draw (Season 3)

L-Pop (Season 2)

September 24

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)—Live on Disney+

September 25

FLY

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

September 27

Ayla & the Mirrors—Disney+ Originals premiere

Everything coming to Hulu in September

Twentieth Century Fox

September 1

America's Next Top Model (Season 24)

27 Dresses

A Glitch in the Matrix

A Good Day to Die Hard

Amsterdam

Bandidas

Bedtime Stories

The Bob's Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dead Poets Society

Deliver Us From Evil

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2

Enough Said

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Freaky Friday

Hannah Montana the Movie

High School Musical

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Independence Day

Jennifer's Body

Live Free or Die Hard

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

Mean Girls (2004)

Mothering Sunday

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Never Been Kissed

The Pacifier

Pearl Harbor

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Princess Protection Program

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Roommate

See How They Run

Sicario

Snatch

Straw Dogs (2011)

Super 8

Superbad

Us

September 3

English Teacher: Series Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25

Ready Player One

September 4

Murai in Love: Series Premiere

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere

September 5

Arranged (Season 1 and 2)

Forged in Fire (Season 10)

Dragonkeeper

September 6

Cash Out

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1

September 9

Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere

Beyond: Messages from 9/11

Clean This House: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4

Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11

9/11: The Legacy

9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1

September 10

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

September 11

Los Chavez (Season 1)

Seoul Busters: Series Premiere

September 12

Airline (Seasons 1 and 2)

September 13

How to Die Alone (Series Premiere)

In Vogue: The 90s (Docuseries Premiere)

The Old Man (Season 2 Premiere)

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Boy Kills World

September 14

Catfish (Season 9A)

September 15

Hell on Wheels (Seasons 1-5)

The Favourite (2018)