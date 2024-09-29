Key Takeaways Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal star in a limited series following a boxer looking at one last shot at glory.

American Horror Stories returns with five creepy stories of the grotesque and arcane.

Hold Your Breath stars Sarah Paulson navigating both real and paranormal threats.

The month of October brings with it plenty of content designed to spook, startle and scare. Disney+ and Hulu and investing big in the season, welcoming new series, movies, and specials along with older titles designed to get everyone in the spirit of the season (of the witch). Agatha All Along continues towards Halloween, while Selena Gomez returns as one of the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, while the vampires of What We Do in the Shadows kicks off a sixth season.

Still, there are lots of new stories coming to Disney+ and Hulu in October to satisfy all genre interests. Music fans can enjoy a live broadcast of the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame ceremony as well as a Bruce Springsteen documentary, while fans of one of the sweet and funniest comedies on TV can enjoy the latest season of Abbott Elementary. Here's everything come to Disney+ and Hulu this October, as well as a few titles you don't want to miss.

La Máquina

Two heavyweight stars lead this boxing drama

La Máquina Release Date October 8, 2024 Cast Gael Garcia Bernal , Diego Luna , Eiza Gonzalez , Lucía Méndez , Raúl Briones , Christopher Evangelou , Juan Carlos Huguenin , Andrés Delgado , Luis Gnecco , Jorge Perugorría , Karina Gidi , Sandra Quiróz , David Diamante , Dariam Coco Expand Watch on Hulu

I am here for just about anything Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal want to do, and if they want to star in something together, then I'm all in. The pair of sterling actors take to the small screen in a limtied series about a boxer and his manager. The story follows a once impressive fighter who's on the decline, both physically and mentally, as he has a go at one more shot at success. Although the premise sounds a bit familiar, the cast, which includes Eiza González, promises a series that's far more dramatic and emotional than a rote sports story.

Hold Your Breath

Something sinister is lurking in the storm

Hold Your Breath Release Date October 3, 2024 Cast Sarah Paulson , Amiah Miller , Annaleigh Ashford , Alona Jane Robbins , Ebon Moss-Bachrach Watch on Hulu

This spooky story has a fun premise that some of the more entertaining horror stories employ, which combines real world threats with perceived, potentially paranormal, ones. Sarah Paulson stars as a mother living in 1930s Oklahoma, trying to protect her daughter from an intense dust bowl storm that seems to harbor within some dark forces. The horror thriller debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival recently, and although it might be more enjoyed on a big screen, it's certain to scare at home.

American Horror Stories: Huluween 2024

More terrifying tales from the long-running series

American Horror Stories Release Date July 15, 2021 Cast Sierra McCormick , Paris Jackson , Merrin Dungey , Matt Bomer , Naomi Grossman , John Carroll Lynch , Charles Melton , Billie Lourd Watch on Hulu

While I'm not a particular fan of branded puns, I do enjoy some creepy anthology stories when Halloween comes around. I don't need them to be great, but I do want them to be weird and at least somewhat memorable. American Horror Stories, the episodic anthology spinoff series of the popular anthology series American Horror Story (it's confusing), presents five new tales to unnerve and scare as the streaming service celebrates Huluween. I don't know what they are about, and I don't need to. I'm just excited about new scary content that's going to be very dark and super strange.

What's coming to Disney+ in October?

October 1

Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale

October 2

Mickey’s Spooky Stories (Season 1)

The Simpsons (Season 35)

October 3

Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (Season 1, 6 episodes)

October 4

Shortstober with Big City Greens

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)

Spookiz: The Movie

Ayla & The Mirrors

October 5

The Biggest Little Farm

October 7

Bluey Minisodes

October 9

Big City Greens (Season 4)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (Season 1)

October 11

Expedition Amazon

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: A New Short from The Simpsons (Premiere)

October 15

Pupstruction (Season 2)

October 16

Kiff (Halloween Special)

Me & Mickey (Shorts, Season 3)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts, Season 2)

October 17

Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again

October 18

The Devil’s Climb

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

October 19

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Live)

October 23

Primos (Season 1)

SuperKitties (Season 2)

October 25

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Premiere)

October 30

Dino Ranch (Season 3)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Premiere)

What's coming to Hulu in October?

October 1

The Amazing Race (Seasons 31, 33 and 34)

America’s Next Top Model (=Seasons 11-15)

CSI: Miami Complete (Seasons 6-10)

Survivor (Seasons 14-19)

Undercover Boss (Season 8)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All My Puny Sorrows

An American Citizen

Annabelle Comes Home

Barbarian

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Blood In

Bogus

Cadillac Records

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Chasing Papi

Coco (En Espanol)

The Dancer Upstairs

Dashcam

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Don’t Say A Word

Edward Scissorhands

El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro

The Empty Man

Evita

The Fly

From Hell

The Happening

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Hitmans Bodyguard

The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

It’s a Wonderful Knife

Joy Ride

Just Wright

La Cara Oculta

La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Long Shot

Ma

Miami Rhapsody

Miss Bala

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mrs. Doubtfire

The New Age

Nightmare Alley

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

Planet of the Apes

The Princess Bride

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Q&A

Ready or Not

The Return of Tanya Tucker

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sideways

Signs

Silkwood

The Sixth Sense

Stripper

Sunchaser

Swimfan

That Night

The Curse of La Llorona

The Warrior’s Way

Todo Cambia

Turtle Beach

Unbreakable

Underwater

We Bought a Zoo

X-Men: The Last Stand

October 2

Last Days of the Space Age (Season 1)

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome (Season 1)

101 Fast Foods That Changed The World (Season 1)

After the First 48 (Season 9)

Ax Men (Seasons 2 and 3)

Campus Nightmares (Season 1)

Designing Blind (Season 1)

Double Divas (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Eleven (Season 1)

Evil Up Close (Season 1)

Flippin’ Sisters! (Season 1)

The Haunting Of... (Seasons 4 and 5)

The Haunting Of...Specials (Season 1)

House vs. House (Season 1)

Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force (Season 1)

Lost U-Boats of WWI Complete Season 1)

My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera (Seasons 1 and 2)

My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed (Season 1)

My Life As A Gangster Girl (Season 1)

Pawnography (Season 1)

Scraps: Parts Uneaten (Season 1)

Secrets of Polygamy (Season 1)

Stalked by a Ghost (Season 1)

Supernatural Sisters (Season 1)

The Real Wolfman (Season 1)

The UnXplained (Season 6

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition (Season 1)

Tiny House Nation: Unpacked (Season 1)

UFO Files (Seasons 1 and 2)

Undercover: Caught on Tape (Season 1)

Abracadaver

October 3

Hold Your Breath (Film Premiere)

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (Series Premiere)

Dan Da Dan (Series Premiere)

Killer Cases (Season 5)

October 4

Blood for Dust

October 5

American Justice (Complete Season 15 and 16)

American Murder House (Complete Season 1)

American Restoration (Complete Seasons 2 and 3)

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters (Complete Season 2)

Billy the Exterminator (Complete Seasons 2 and 3)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 3 Premiere, SUBBED)

Cajun Pawn Stars (Complete Season 1)

Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak (Complete Season 1)

Demon Lord, Retry! R (Season Premiere, SUBBED)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult (Complete Season 1)

First Blood (Complete Season 1)

Get Swank’d (Complete Season 1)

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (Complete Season 1)

Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force (Complete Seasons 1 and 2)

Swamp Mysteries (Complete Season 2)

Wahlburgers (Complete Seasons 8 and 9)

October 7

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special

October 8

What Would You Do? (Season 17 Premiere)

Black Out (Season 1B)

Coroner

October 9

La Máquina (Limited Series)

Scamanda (Series Premiere)

Accused (Season 2 Premiere)

October 10

Abbott Elementary (Season 4 Premiere)

Expedition Amazon

American Hoggers (Seasons 1 and 2)

American Pickers (Seasons 22 and 23)

Ancient MonsterQuest (Season 1)

Appalachian Outlaws (Seasons 1 and 2)

Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier (Season 1)

The Family That Slays Together (Season 1)

Flipping Vegas (Season 2)

Griselda: The Godmother (Season 1)

Growing Up Gotti (Seasons 1 and 2)

Haunted Encounters: Face to Face (Season 1)

I Love You…But I Lied (Season 3)

I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark (Season 1)

I Solved a Murder (Season 1)

I Survived… (Seasons 6-9)

I’ll Haunt You When I’m Dead (Season 1)

Long Island Serial Killer (Season 1)

Mobsters (Seasons 3-5)

MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot (Season 1)

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures (Season 1)

Ms. Murder (Season 1)

Murder at the Country Club (Season 1)

Swamp People (Season 15)

Triple Digit Flip (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Grab

October 11

Mr. Crocket

Dragon Ball DAIMA (Series Premiere)

Aliens In The Attic

Fright Night

Sting

October 12

Celebrity Close Calls (Season 1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 3 and 4)

Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)

The First 48 (Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24)

Interrogation Raw (Season 2)

My Haunted House (Season 3)

My Haunted Vacation (Season 1)

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (Seasons 1-3)

Taking the Stand (Seasons 2 and 3)

The Definitive Guide to the Mob (Season 1)

October 13

Tracker (Season 1)

October 14

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte (Season 1)

Family Guy: Halloween Special

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Season 3 Premiere)

October 15

FX’s American Horror Stories (Huluween Event)

The Three Musketeers – Part I: D’Artagnan

The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady

October 16

Nemesis (Season 1)

October 17

Dark Side of the Ring (Season 5)

Reginald the Vampire (Season 2)

Butterfly Tale

October 18

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (Documentary Premiere)

Rivals (Season 1)

The Devil’s Climb

Mayhem!

October 19

The Lego Batman Movie

Late Night with the Devil

October 21

Carved (Film Premiere)

Beyblade X (Season 1A)

October 22

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6 Premiere)

October 24

Parking Wars (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Speedway Murders

October 25

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Film Premiere)

The Beast Within

October 29

Bachelor Pad (Season 1)

October 31

60 Seconds to Sell (Season 1)

The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents (Season 1)

Born in the Wild (Season 1)

Duck Dynasty (Seasons 6 and 7)

Living In Secret (Season 1)

Miracles Decoded (Season 1)

MysteryQuest (Season 1)

Pawn Stars (Season 19)

Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy (Season 1)

Washington The Warrior (Season 1)

