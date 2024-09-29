Key Takeaways
- Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal star in a limited series following a boxer looking at one last shot at glory.
- American Horror Stories returns with five creepy stories of the grotesque and arcane.
- Hold Your Breath stars Sarah Paulson navigating both real and paranormal threats.
The month of October brings with it plenty of content designed to spook, startle and scare. Disney+ and Hulu and investing big in the season, welcoming new series, movies, and specials along with older titles designed to get everyone in the spirit of the season (of the witch). Agatha All Along continues towards Halloween, while Selena Gomez returns as one of the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, while the vampires of What We Do in the Shadows kicks off a sixth season.
Still, there are lots of new stories coming to Disney+ and Hulu in October to satisfy all genre interests. Music fans can enjoy a live broadcast of the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame ceremony as well as a Bruce Springsteen documentary, while fans of one of the sweet and funniest comedies on TV can enjoy the latest season of Abbott Elementary. Here's everything come to Disney+ and Hulu this October, as well as a few titles you don't want to miss.
Disney+
La Máquina
Two heavyweight stars lead this boxing drama
La Máquina
I am here for just about anything Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal want to do, and if they want to star in something together, then I'm all in. The pair of sterling actors take to the small screen in a limtied series about a boxer and his manager. The story follows a once impressive fighter who's on the decline, both physically and mentally, as he has a go at one more shot at success. Although the premise sounds a bit familiar, the cast, which includes Eiza González, promises a series that's far more dramatic and emotional than a rote sports story.
Hold Your Breath
Something sinister is lurking in the storm
Hold Your Breath
This spooky story has a fun premise that some of the more entertaining horror stories employ, which combines real world threats with perceived, potentially paranormal, ones. Sarah Paulson stars as a mother living in 1930s Oklahoma, trying to protect her daughter from an intense dust bowl storm that seems to harbor within some dark forces. The horror thriller debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival recently, and although it might be more enjoyed on a big screen, it's certain to scare at home.
These 7 scary movies were so intense I had to leave the lights on at night
These chilling horror films pack in scares that you won't be able to forget
American Horror Stories: Huluween 2024
More terrifying tales from the long-running series
American Horror Stories
While I'm not a particular fan of branded puns, I do enjoy some creepy anthology stories when Halloween comes around. I don't need them to be great, but I do want them to be weird and at least somewhat memorable. American Horror Stories, the episodic anthology spinoff series of the popular anthology series American Horror Story (it's confusing), presents five new tales to unnerve and scare as the streaming service celebrates Huluween. I don't know what they are about, and I don't need to. I'm just excited about new scary content that's going to be very dark and super strange.
What's coming to Disney+ in October?
October 1
- Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale
October 2
- Mickey’s Spooky Stories (Season 1)
- The Simpsons (Season 35)
October 3
- Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (Season 1, 6 episodes)
October 4
- Shortstober with Big City Greens
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)
- Spookiz: The Movie
- Ayla & The Mirrors
October 5
- The Biggest Little Farm
October 7
- Bluey Minisodes
October 9
- Big City Greens (Season 4)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (Season 1)
October 11
- Expedition Amazon
- The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: A New Short from The Simpsons (Premiere)
October 15
- Pupstruction (Season 2)
October 16
- Kiff (Halloween Special)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts, Season 3)
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts, Season 2)
October 17
- Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again
October 18
- The Devil’s Climb
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition
October 19
- 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Live)
October 23
- Primos (Season 1)
- SuperKitties (Season 2)
October 25
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Premiere)
October 30
- Dino Ranch (Season 3)
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Premiere)
What's coming to Hulu in October?
October 1
- The Amazing Race (Seasons 31, 33 and 34)
- America’s Next Top Model (=Seasons 11-15)
- CSI: Miami Complete (Seasons 6-10)
- Survivor (Seasons 14-19)
- Undercover Boss (Season 8)
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- All My Puny Sorrows
- An American Citizen
- Annabelle Comes Home
- Barbarian
- Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
- Blood In
- Bogus
- Cadillac Records
- Celeste and Jesse Forever
- Chasing Papi
- Coco (En Espanol)
- The Dancer Upstairs
- Dashcam
- Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
- Don’t Say A Word
- Edward Scissorhands
- El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro
- The Empty Man
- Evita
- The Fly
- From Hell
- The Happening
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
- The Hitmans Bodyguard
- The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- It’s a Wonderful Knife
- Joy Ride
- Just Wright
- La Cara Oculta
- La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon)
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
- Long Shot
- Ma
- Miami Rhapsody
- Miss Bala
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The New Age
- Nightmare Alley
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
- Planet of the Apes
- The Princess Bride
- The Purge
- The Purge: Election Year
- Q&A
- Ready or Not
- The Return of Tanya Tucker
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Sideways
- Signs
- Silkwood
- The Sixth Sense
- Stripper
- Sunchaser
- Swimfan
- That Night
- The Curse of La Llorona
- The Warrior’s Way
- Todo Cambia
- Turtle Beach
- Unbreakable
- Underwater
- We Bought a Zoo
- X-Men: The Last Stand
October 2
- Last Days of the Space Age (Season 1)
- #TextMeWhenYouGetHome (Season 1)
- 101 Fast Foods That Changed The World (Season 1)
- After the First 48 (Season 9)
- Ax Men (Seasons 2 and 3)
- Campus Nightmares (Season 1)
- Designing Blind (Season 1)
- Double Divas (Seasons 1 and 2)
- The Eleven (Season 1)
- Evil Up Close (Season 1)
- Flippin’ Sisters! (Season 1)
- The Haunting Of... (Seasons 4 and 5)
- The Haunting Of...Specials (Season 1)
- House vs. House (Season 1)
- Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force (Season 1)
- Lost U-Boats of WWI Complete Season 1)
- My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera (Seasons 1 and 2)
- My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed (Season 1)
- My Life As A Gangster Girl (Season 1)
- Pawnography (Season 1)
- Scraps: Parts Uneaten (Season 1)
- Secrets of Polygamy (Season 1)
- Stalked by a Ghost (Season 1)
- Supernatural Sisters (Season 1)
- The Real Wolfman (Season 1)
- The UnXplained (Season 6
- Tiny House Nation: Family Edition (Season 1)
- Tiny House Nation: Unpacked (Season 1)
- UFO Files (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Undercover: Caught on Tape (Season 1)
- Abracadaver
October 3
- Hold Your Breath (Film Premiere)
- Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (Series Premiere)
- Dan Da Dan (Series Premiere)
- Killer Cases (Season 5)
October 4
- Blood for Dust
October 5
- American Justice (Complete Season 15 and 16)
- American Murder House (Complete Season 1)
- American Restoration (Complete Seasons 2 and 3)
- The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters (Complete Season 2)
- Billy the Exterminator (Complete Seasons 2 and 3)
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 3 Premiere, SUBBED)
- Cajun Pawn Stars (Complete Season 1)
- Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak (Complete Season 1)
- Demon Lord, Retry! R (Season Premiere, SUBBED)
- Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult (Complete Season 1)
- First Blood (Complete Season 1)
- Get Swank’d (Complete Season 1)
- Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (Complete Season 1)
- Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force (Complete Seasons 1 and 2)
- Swamp Mysteries (Complete Season 2)
- Wahlburgers (Complete Seasons 8 and 9)
October 7
- Solar Opposites: Halloween Special
October 8
- What Would You Do? (Season 17 Premiere)
- Black Out (Season 1B)
- Coroner
October 9
- La Máquina (Limited Series)
- Scamanda (Series Premiere)
- Accused (Season 2 Premiere)
October 10
- Abbott Elementary (Season 4 Premiere)
- Expedition Amazon
- American Hoggers (Seasons 1 and 2)
- American Pickers (Seasons 22 and 23)
- Ancient MonsterQuest (Season 1)
- Appalachian Outlaws (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier (Season 1)
- The Family That Slays Together (Season 1)
- Flipping Vegas (Season 2)
- Griselda: The Godmother (Season 1)
- Growing Up Gotti (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Haunted Encounters: Face to Face (Season 1)
- I Love You…But I Lied (Season 3)
- I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark (Season 1)
- I Solved a Murder (Season 1)
- I Survived… (Seasons 6-9)
- I’ll Haunt You When I’m Dead (Season 1)
- Long Island Serial Killer (Season 1)
- Mobsters (Seasons 3-5)
- MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot (Season 1)
- MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures (Season 1)
- Ms. Murder (Season 1)
- Murder at the Country Club (Season 1)
- Swamp People (Season 15)
- Triple Digit Flip (Seasons 1 and 2)
- The Grab
October 11
- Mr. Crocket
- Dragon Ball DAIMA (Series Premiere)
- Aliens In The Attic
- Fright Night
- Sting
October 12
- Celebrity Close Calls (Season 1)
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 3 and 4)
- Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)
- The First 48 (Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24)
- Interrogation Raw (Season 2)
- My Haunted House (Season 3)
- My Haunted Vacation (Season 1)
- Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (Seasons 1-3)
- Taking the Stand (Seasons 2 and 3)
- The Definitive Guide to the Mob (Season 1)
October 13
- Tracker (Season 1)
October 14
- Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte (Season 1)
- Family Guy: Halloween Special
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Season 3 Premiere)
October 15
- FX’s American Horror Stories (Huluween Event)
- The Three Musketeers – Part I: D’Artagnan
- The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady
October 16
- Nemesis (Season 1)
October 17
- Dark Side of the Ring (Season 5)
- Reginald the Vampire (Season 2)
- Butterfly Tale
October 18
- Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (Documentary Premiere)
- Rivals (Season 1)
- The Devil’s Climb
- Mayhem!
October 19
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Late Night with the Devil
October 21
- Carved (Film Premiere)
- Beyblade X (Season 1A)
October 22
- What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6 Premiere)
October 24
- Parking Wars (Seasons 1 and 2)
- The Speedway Murders
October 25
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Film Premiere)
- The Beast Within
October 29
- Bachelor Pad (Season 1)
October 31
- 60 Seconds to Sell (Season 1)
- The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents (Season 1)
- Born in the Wild (Season 1)
- Duck Dynasty (Seasons 6 and 7)
- Living In Secret (Season 1)
- Miracles Decoded (Season 1)
- MysteryQuest (Season 1)
- Pawn Stars (Season 19)
- Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy (Season 1)
- Washington The Warrior (Season 1)
Leaving Hulu in October
- The Boogeyman
- Cats
- See For Me
- Standing Up, Falling Down
- Swift
- Monster Family
- Ozzy
- Pil’s Adventures
- The Boy Downstairs
- Funny Thing About Love
- My Friend Dahmer
- Capricorn One
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
- Songbird
- Alone at Night
- Along Came the Devil
- Blood
- Clean
- Christmas on the Farm
- Damien: Omen II
- The Final Conflict
- The Omen
- Omen IV: The Awakening
- Sea Fever