Key Takeaways
- The end of August sees the return of a star-studded season of Only Murders in the Building.
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes debuts on streaming with new characters and tense action.
- The docuseries "Are You Sure!?" showcases the charming adventures of BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook.
Long gone are the days when August meant another month of reurns while networks waited until September to bring forth new shows and premieres. Instead, a new month heralds more content coming to your favorite streaming services (and a few titles that are leaving). Disney+ and Hulu are welcoming a slew of titles, including recent theatrical releases, old movies, long-running reality shows, and some much-anticipated original stories. Sure, the list might not be as long and compelling as some other months during the year, but there is plenty worth checking out and investing in throughout August.
Here's everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu in August, including some titles you don't want to miss.
Only Murders in the Building
The fourth season of the wildly popular and continuously clever dark comedy Only Murders in the Buildings is making its exciting return at the end of the month. On the heels of a bunch of Emmy nominations, the show finds our trio of amateur detectives (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selene Gomez) taking to Hollywood while investigating the murder of Sazz (Jane Lynch). This season looks stacked with famous faces and guest actors and will surely pile on the twists and turns. This season comes with a lot of anticipation, but also a lot of pressure to continue to balance the unique blend of charm, absurdity, and pathos that makes this show so compelling.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Early in the month, you can check out the latest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise. With "Kingdom," the filmmakers attempt to restart a new trilogy, jumping ahead quite a bit in time and introducing viewers to a whole new cast of characters, both human and simian. Expect plenty of action, not-so-subtle parallels to modern day society, and animals that look realistic in a way that might be unsettling to some viewers. I'm all in!
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
- Run Time
- 155 minutes
- Director
- Wes Ball
- Starring
- Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy
- Writers
- John Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Patrick Aison
- In theatres
- May 24, 2024
Are You Sure!?
BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook get together for this cute and charming docuseries that basically sees them go on adventures and have fun together. Before they enlist in mandatory military service, the two young men take a trip that looks genuinely wholesome and surely entertaining. I don't know exactly how serious this weekly series will get, and I'm fine with that. A trailer suggests it;s going to be a fun lark with lots of male bonding and dedicated friendship, which I think it worth seeing a lot more of on TV.
Are You Sure?!
- Starring
- Jimin, Jung Kook
What's coming to Disney+ in August?
August 2
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)
August 7
- Grown-ish (Season 6)
August 8
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Season 1)
- Are You Sure?! (Premiere)
August 14
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2 premiere)
August 19
- OceanXplorers (Season 1)
August 21
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)
- Selenkay (Season 1, 8)
August 22
- Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (Season 1)
August 23
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)
August 28
- Som E a Silaba, O (Season 1)
- SuperKitties (Season 2)
What's coming to Hulu in August?
August 1
- Billion Dollar Wreck (Season 1)
- Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty (Season 1)
- Interrogation Cam: (Season 1)
- Naruto Shippuden (Eps 450 – 461 DUBBED)
- The Banger Sisters
- The Beach
- Because I Said So
- Brothers Mcmullen
- Casino
- Drumline
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Eragon
- Flubber
- Fool’s Gold
- The Full Monty
- Garfield
- Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
- The Guardian
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- I Feel Pretty
- In Time
- John Carter
- Kingdom of Heaven
- Knocked Up
- Maid in Manhattan
- Marley & Me
- Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
- The Mask of Zorro
- Midway
- Muppets from Space
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Race To Witch Mountain
- Rachel Getting Married
- Raising Arizona
- Random Hearts
- Robots
- Simply Irresistible
- Son-in-law
- Stay
- Tron: Legacy
- Welcome Home
- Zero Dark Thirty
August 2
- The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco
- The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
August 3
- Suitable Flesh
August 4
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
August 5
- Impractical Jokers (Season 8)
August 7
- Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 1)
- NO WAY OUT: The Roulette (2-Episode Series Premiere)
- The Zone: Survival Mission (3-Episode Season 3 Premiere)
- The Secret Romantic Guesthouse (Season 1)
August 8
- Ancient Aliens Special Presentation (Season 2)
- Blackout (Season 1A DUBBED)
- Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult (Season 1)
- Presidents at War (Season 1)
- The World Wars (Season 1)
- Top Shot (Season 3)
- Unsolved (Season 3)
- A Piece of Cake
- Epic Tails
- Food, Inc. 2
August 9
- Billy Wayne Davis: Testify
- Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses
- Greg Warren: The Salesman
- Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby
- Kelsey Cook: The Hustler
- Chief of Station
August 10
- Greta
August 11
- Beautiful Disaster
August 12
- Solar Opposites: (Season 5)
August 13
- The Woman King
August 14
- Tyrant (Season 1)
- La Chimera
August 15
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 5)
- Bakers vs. Fakers (Season 2)
- Build It Bigger (Season 1)
- Cake Boss (Season 16)
- Cake Wars (Season 2)
- Cooks vs. Cons (Season 5)
- Curb Appeal (Season 26)
- Cutthroat Kitchen (Seasons 14 and 15)
- Deadly Women (Complete Seasons 12 and 13)
- Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 6 and 7)
- Family by the Ton (Season 1)
- Man vs. Wild (Seasons 4 and 6)
- My 600-lb Life (Season 8)
- My Strange Addiction (Season 4)
- NASA’s Unexplained Files (Season 5)
- Tanked (Seasons 11 and 12)
- The Last Alaskans (Seasons 1 and 2
- Tia Mowry at Home (Season 1
- Unusual Suspects (Seasons 6 and 7)
- Vigilante (Season 1)
- WWE Smack Talk (Season 1)
- WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (Season 2)
- Boy in the Walls
- Smile
August 16
- Accidental Texan
- Kumail Nanjiani: Beta Male
- Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Andrew Santino
- Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Donald Glover
- Immaculate
- Nick Kroll: Thank You Very Cool
- Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied
August 19
- OceanXplorers (Season 1 Premiere)
August 20
- Muslim Matchmaker (Season 1, Hulu Original)
- Agent Recon
August 21
- High School Return of a Gangster (Season 1)
- Stress Positions
August 22
- Biography: WWE Legends (Season 1)
- Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal (Season 1)
- Deadly Alibi (Season 1)
- Reasonable Doubt (Season 2 Premiere)
- WWE Rivals (Seasons 1 and 2)
August 23
- Holly Hobbie (Season 5)
- Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper
- The Dive” (2023)
- Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows
- Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life
- Mike Vecchione: The Attractives
- Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)
- Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman
August 24
- FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly (Documentary Premiere)
August 25
- The Courier
- Total Drama Island: Reloaded (Season 1A)
August 26
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Seasons 3 and 4)
August 27
- Only Murders in the Building (Season 4 Premiere)
- Chaos Walking
August 28
- After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun
- Blackout (Season 1A)
- The Villain of Romance (Season 1)
August 29
- Gold Medal Families
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 4)
- Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man (Docuseries Premiere)
- Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
- The Duff
August 30
- I Kissed a Girl (Season 2)
- Something in the Water
What's leaving Hulu in August?
Say goodbye to these titles
- Accidental Love
- Labor Pains
- Winter Passing
- Polaroid
- Beautiful Disaster
- Journey To The West
- Monsters
- Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut
- Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut
- The China Hustle
- Red Cliff
- What Just Happened
- White Bird In A Blizzard
- The Enforcer
- High-rise
- The Omen