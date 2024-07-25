Key Takeaways The end of August sees the return of a star-studded season of Only Murders in the Building.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes debuts on streaming with new characters and tense action.

The docuseries "Are You Sure!?" showcases the charming adventures of BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook.

Long gone are the days when August meant another month of reurns while networks waited until September to bring forth new shows and premieres. Instead, a new month heralds more content coming to your favorite streaming services (and a few titles that are leaving). Disney+ and Hulu are welcoming a slew of titles, including recent theatrical releases, old movies, long-running reality shows, and some much-anticipated original stories. Sure, the list might not be as long and compelling as some other months during the year, but there is plenty worth checking out and investing in throughout August.

Here's everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu in August, including some titles you don't want to miss.

Only Murders in the Building

The fourth season of the wildly popular and continuously clever dark comedy Only Murders in the Buildings is making its exciting return at the end of the month. On the heels of a bunch of Emmy nominations, the show finds our trio of amateur detectives (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selene Gomez) taking to Hollywood while investigating the murder of Sazz (Jane Lynch). This season looks stacked with famous faces and guest actors and will surely pile on the twists and turns. This season comes with a lot of anticipation, but also a lot of pressure to continue to balance the unique blend of charm, absurdity, and pathos that makes this show so compelling.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Early in the month, you can check out the latest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise. With "Kingdom," the filmmakers attempt to restart a new trilogy, jumping ahead quite a bit in time and introducing viewers to a whole new cast of characters, both human and simian. Expect plenty of action, not-so-subtle parallels to modern day society, and animals that look realistic in a way that might be unsettling to some viewers. I'm all in!

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) Run Time 155 minutes Director Wes Ball Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy Writers John Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Patrick Aison In theatres May 24, 2024

Are You Sure!?

BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook get together for this cute and charming docuseries that basically sees them go on adventures and have fun together. Before they enlist in mandatory military service, the two young men take a trip that looks genuinely wholesome and surely entertaining. I don't know exactly how serious this weekly series will get, and I'm fine with that. A trailer suggests it;s going to be a fun lark with lots of male bonding and dedicated friendship, which I think it worth seeing a lot more of on TV.

Are You Sure?! Starring Jimin, Jung Kook

What's coming to Disney+ in August?

August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)

August 7

Grown-ish (Season 6)

August 8

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Season 1)

Are You Sure?! (Premiere)

August 14

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2 premiere)

August 19

OceanXplorers (Season 1)

August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

Selenkay (Season 1, 8)

August 22

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (Season 1)

August 23

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)

August 28

Som E a Silaba, O (Season 1)

SuperKitties (Season 2)

What's coming to Hulu in August?

August 1

Billion Dollar Wreck (Season 1)

Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty (Season 1)

Interrogation Cam: (Season 1)

Naruto Shippuden (Eps 450 – 461 DUBBED)

The Banger Sisters

The Beach

Because I Said So

Brothers Mcmullen

Casino

Drumline

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eragon

Flubber

Fool’s Gold

The Full Monty

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

The Guardian

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

I Feel Pretty

In Time

John Carter

Kingdom of Heaven

Knocked Up

Maid in Manhattan

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

The Mask of Zorro

Midway

Muppets from Space

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

Open Season: Scared Silly

Punch-Drunk Love

Race To Witch Mountain

Rachel Getting Married

Raising Arizona

Random Hearts

Robots

Simply Irresistible

Son-in-law

Stay

Tron: Legacy

Welcome Home

Zero Dark Thirty

August 2

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

August 3

Suitable Flesh

August 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

August 5

Impractical Jokers (Season 8)

August 7

Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 1)

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette (2-Episode Series Premiere)

The Zone: Survival Mission (3-Episode Season 3 Premiere)

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse (Season 1)

August 8

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation (Season 2)

Blackout (Season 1A DUBBED)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult (Season 1)

Presidents at War (Season 1)

The World Wars (Season 1)

Top Shot (Season 3)

Unsolved (Season 3)

A Piece of Cake

Epic Tails

Food, Inc. 2

August 9

Billy Wayne Davis: Testify

Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses

Greg Warren: The Salesman

Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby

Kelsey Cook: The Hustler

Chief of Station

August 10

Greta

August 11

Beautiful Disaster

August 12

Solar Opposites: (Season 5)

August 13

The Woman King

August 14

Tyrant (Season 1)

La Chimera

August 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 5)

Bakers vs. Fakers (Season 2)

Build It Bigger (Season 1)

Cake Boss (Season 16)

Cake Wars (Season 2)

Cooks vs. Cons (Season 5)

Curb Appeal (Season 26)

Cutthroat Kitchen (Seasons 14 and 15)

Deadly Women (Complete Seasons 12 and 13)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 6 and 7)

Family by the Ton (Season 1)

Man vs. Wild (Seasons 4 and 6)

My 600-lb Life (Season 8)

My Strange Addiction (Season 4)

NASA’s Unexplained Files (Season 5)

Tanked (Seasons 11 and 12)

The Last Alaskans (Seasons 1 and 2

Tia Mowry at Home (Season 1

Unusual Suspects (Seasons 6 and 7)

Vigilante (Season 1)

WWE Smack Talk (Season 1)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (Season 2)

Boy in the Walls

Smile

August 16

Accidental Texan

Kumail Nanjiani: Beta Male

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Andrew Santino

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Donald Glover

Immaculate

Nick Kroll: Thank You Very Cool

Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied

August 19

OceanXplorers (Season 1 Premiere)

August 20

Muslim Matchmaker (Season 1, Hulu Original)

Agent Recon

August 21

High School Return of a Gangster (Season 1)

Stress Positions

August 22

Biography: WWE Legends (Season 1)

Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal (Season 1)

Deadly Alibi (Season 1)

Reasonable Doubt (Season 2 Premiere)

WWE Rivals (Seasons 1 and 2)

August 23

Holly Hobbie (Season 5)

Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper

The Dive” (2023)

Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life

Mike Vecchione: The Attractives

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman

August 24

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly (Documentary Premiere)

August 25

The Courier

Total Drama Island: Reloaded (Season 1A)

August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Seasons 3 and 4)

August 27

Only Murders in the Building (Season 4 Premiere)

Chaos Walking

August 28

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun

Blackout (Season 1A)

The Villain of Romance (Season 1)

August 29

Gold Medal Families

History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 4)

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man (Docuseries Premiere)

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg

The Duff

August 30

I Kissed a Girl (Season 2)

Something in the Water

What's leaving Hulu in August?

