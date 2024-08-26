Key Takeaways Apple's iPad lineup has expanded with four separate lines and varying configurations, sizes, and features.

The 10th-gen iPad features a 10.9-inch LCD, A14 processor, USB-C port, and 5G support on some models.

The iPad Air M2 models offer powerful performance, USB-C ports, and Wi-Fi 6E, catering to a prosumer audience.

Apple's iPad lineup has ballooned out of control. When Steve Jobs first revealed it in 2010, there was a single 9.7-inch model -- your only options were how much storage you'd get and whether there was 3G (never mind 4G or 5G). As of August 2024, there are four separate lines, sometimes offering not just different storage and wireless configurations, but different sizes.

The company doesn't update everything at the same time either, so you can't necessarily tell how recent something is by the "generation" label Apple uses. If you're confused about what the newest version of each iPad is, we'll get you up to speed quickly.

The standard iPad

The classic standby is still a great option

iPad 10th generation $349 $449 Save $100 Storage 64GB, 256GB CPU A14 Ports USB-C Display type Liquid Retina Size 10.9-inch Rear Camera 12-megapixel wide Expand $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy

The latest "default" iPad is the 10th generation model. It's equipped with a 10.9-inch LCD, a Touch ID sensor, and Smart Connector pins, the last mostly for compatible keyboard cases. Some other features include 12-megapixel front and rear cameras, and 5G support on cellular models. You can get it in silver, blue, pink, or yellow, and with 64 or 256GB of internal storage.

There are a few important things to highlight here. The 10th-gen is the first vanilla iPad equipped with USB-C instead of Lightning, which expands its connectivity options, even if data transfer is limited to slow USB 2.0 speeds (about 480Mbps). It's also based on Apple's A14 Bionic processor from 2020 iPhones, despite being a 2022 product.

Apple is rumored to be launching an 11th-gen model in the near future, possibly by the end of 2024. That could upgrade to an A16 chip and 128GB of base storage -- nothing revolutionary. The company may decide to use the A18 if it wants Apple Intelligence support.

iPad Air

A balanced option between the base iPad and the Pro

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Display type Liquid Retina Front Camera Landscape 12-megapixel Ultra Wide CPU M2 Size 11-inch Expand $599 at Apple $599 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Display type Liquid Retina Front Camera Landscape 12-megapixel Ultra Wide CPU M2 Size 13-inch Expand $799 at Apple $799 at Amazon

The newest iPad Airs are the 11-inch and 13-inch M2 models, which shipped in May 2024. Those labels are largely self-explanatory, but it's worth noting that the M2 chip was previously used in MacBooks and 2022 iPad Pros. That makes Airs pretty powerful and compatible with the full set of iPadOS features, most notably Stage Manager windows on external displays.

Other features are largely similar to the 10th-gen iPad, but you do get better storage choices, Wi-Fi 6E instead of Wi-Fi 6, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro, not just the basic USB-C Apple Pencil. Similarly, you can buy a full-fledged Magic Keyboard case instead of the simpler Magic Keyboard Folio -- although both are pretty pricey.

iPad mini

iPad mini (2021) Storage 64GB, 256GB CPU A15 Display type Liquid Retina Size 8.3-inch Rear Camera 12-megapixel wide Ports USB-C Expand $380 at Amazon $499 at Apple

The latest iPad mini is the 6th-generation model, reaching back to 2021. It's an odd beast -- while it's similar in many respects to the 10th gen iPad, its A15 chip makes it faster, and it's the last iPad to support the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil . Since it lacks Smart Connector pins, the only ways of pairing a keyboard (or any other peripheral) are Bluetooth and USB-C.

Clearly, a 7th-gen Mini is well overdue, and that will likely arrive alongside the 11th-gen iPad. Upgrades could include Wi-Fi 6E or 7, Apple Pencil Pro support, and an A18 chip.

iPad Pro

As the name suggests, this tablet can handle pro tasks with ease

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU M4 Display type Ultra Retina XDR display (OLED) Front Camera Landscape 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera Rear Camera 12-megapixel Wide camera 4K video, ProRes $999 at Apple $999 at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU M4 Display type Ultra Retina XDR display (OLED) Front Camera Landscape 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera Rear Camera 12-megapixel Wide camera 4K video, ProRes $1440 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1199 at Apple

For a high-end Pad Pro, your choices are the 11-inch and 13-inch M4 models, unveiled in May 2024. They're the first Apple devices of any kind to get the M4 , so they're faster than some recent Macs. They're also the only Apple devices larger than iPhones with OLED displays, enabling improved colors and contrast. A unique "tandem OLED" system employs two panels to increase overall brightness. Being "pro" tablets, storage options range up to 2TB, and they support USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 peripherals such as high-speed video drives.

The 1 and 2TB configurations get a couple of additional perks, above all an even beefier version of the M4 with 10 CPU cores instead of nine. They also have a $100 option for "nano-texture" glass, which eliminates reflections.

Be warned that Pros can get very expensive. While the cheapest one is $999, a maxed-out cellular model is $2,299, and that's before any accessories.