Key Takeaways The Umbrella Academy's final season premieres on August 8 with high stakes and more action.

Classic films like Moneyball and Resident Evil are leaving Netflix in August.

August will bring a mix of nostalgic favorites and fresh releases to Netflix for streaming.

August is fast approaching, and that means we have new and old movies and TV shows coming to Netflix. Netflix is serving up a mix of nostalgic favorites along with a line-up of fresh releases headed your way to stream. Even if you already have a full queue of new movies and TV shows to binge-watch, you'll want to make some room as this month sees the release of the final season of The Umbrella Academy, the much-anticipated return of Emily in Paris, and a few exciting new kids' titles as well. Here are some of our picks for this month, followed by a list of some of the highlights for the month:

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Based upon the popular book series by Holly Jackson, we follow the curious & brilliant Pip Fitz-Amobi as she investigates the murder of her fellow senior classmate, Andie Bell. As her senior year is quickly ending, Pip decides to use her extra credit senior project as a case study into the murder of Andie and the wrongful prosecution of her supposed murderer, Sal Singh. The twists and turns of this murder case will keep you on the edge of your seat until the mystery unfolds—can you crack the case before Pip does?

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Genre Drama Number of Seasons 1 See at Netflix

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

A normal day in Bikini Bottom turns lethal when the entirety of the town is scooped out of the ocean, leaving Sandy and SpongeBob to venture on land to save their friends. This wild adventure takes us all the way to Sandy's home state of Texas. With limited help on their sides, Sandy and SpongeBob turn to her rootin' tootin' family for help to save Bikini Bottom and all of their friends. Set your reminders for August 2nd—Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is sure to be a sea of laughs.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie See at Netflix

The Umbrella Academy

The fourth and final season of the Umbrella Academy is set to premiere on August 8th. We find the Hargreeves siblings all reset in a new timeline and each one stripped of their powers. While yes, we have seen this happen before in almost every single season, this final season promises higher stakes than ever before. Along with more action, more villains, and a splash of dark humor, fans can expect an explosive conclusion to this popular Netflix Original TV series.

The Umbrella Academy Genre Action Number of Seasons 4 Debut Date August 8, 2024 See at Netflix

What's coming to Netflix in July

August 1st - 6th:

- Boundless Fog (2024 Netflix Original)

- Godzilla Minus One (the black and white version of the movie)

- Unstable (Season 2 Netflix Original Series)

- Rebel Moon: Director's cuts (Part One & Part Two)

- Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (Netflix Original Comedy Special)

- Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 10 Netflix Original Series)

- Reminiscence

- Rising Impact (Netflix Original Anime Series)

- The Influencer (Netflix Original Korean Gameshow)

August 7th:

- Downtown Owl

- Lolo and the Kid (Netflix Original Comedy)

- Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (Netflix Original)

August 9th:

- Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Netflix Original Competition)

- Inside the Mind of a Dog (Netflix Original)

- Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (Netflix Original)

August 11th:

- Night School

August 14th - 16th:

- Daughters (Documentary)

- Emily in Paris (Season 4 - Part 1)

- The Union (Netflix Original Movie)

August 19th - 23rd

- Cocomelon Lane (Netflix Kids Anime Original)

- Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Season 1 Netflix Original)

- Nice Girls (French Netflix Original Movie)

- Baby Fever (Netflix Original)

- Secret Lives of Orangutans (Netflix Nature Documentary)

- Incoming (Netflix Original)

August 29th - 31st:

- Chastity High (Japanese Drama)

- Kaos (Netflix Original Series)

- Terminator Zero (Netflix Original Animated Series)

- Breathless (Netflix Original)

Leaving Netflix this August

Looks like spring-cleaning on Netflix is in full effect!

Leaving all our Netflix queues this August are a few classic gems like Moneyball, Smokey and the Bandit, and Smokey and the Bandit II, along with the original Resident Evil and Resident Evil: Retribution (2012). Recent Oscar-winning films like Everything Everywhere All at Once and King Richard will also be departing the service. Here are some of the major titles you might want to squeeze in to your evening streaming time before they leave the service:

What's leaving Netflix: August 2024 highlights

August 1st - 5th:

- King Richard

- Knocked Up

- Lucy

- Looper

- Public Enemies

- Role Models

- Serial Mom

- Shrek

- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimmarron

- Something's Gotta Give

- SWAT: Under Siege

- The Best Man Holiday

- The Eagle

- The Great Wall

- The Theory of Everything

- The Other Boleyn Girl

- Top Gear (Season 29-30)

- Traffic

- Trauma Center

- Autumn's Concerto (Season 1)

- Darwin's Game (Season 1)

- Nagi-Asu: A Lull of the Sea (Season 1)

- Office Girls (Season 1)

- The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)

- Toradora!

- You're My Destiny (Season 1)

- Forgiven

- The Re-Education of Molly Singer

- 300: Rise of an Empire

August 13th:

- The Woman King

August 16

- Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

- Perfume (Season 1)

- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

- Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) – Netflix Original Removal

-Walk of Shame (2014)

August 23rd -24th:

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Marcel The Shell with Shoes On