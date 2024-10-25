Key Takeaways Apple is expected to annnounce new Mac devices featuring it's M4 chip starting Monday, October 28.

MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini are expected to be part of the product reveal.

An M4 MacBook Air won't be coming until next year.

For weeks, rumors and speculation have swirled about Apple revealing a new lineup of Mac devices featuring the company's new M4 chipset before the end of October. The last time Apple updated the iMac and the MacBook Pro was in October 2023 with the M3 chip.

With the end of October fast approaching now, Apple’s marketing VP, Greg Joswiak, announced on X that Apple has an “exciting week of announcements ahead," starting Monday, October 28.

What devices is Apple announcing?

A new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini are all expected to be revealed

Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini next week, all featuring the company's new ultra-powerful M4 chipset inside. Apple is also expected to focus on Apple Intelligence , its new suite of AI features, with the reveal of its new M4 Macs. Apple Intelligence is expected to Monday alongside iOS 18.1.

According to 9to5Mac, the base model 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is expected to have 16GB of RAM (instead of 8GB like last year) and have an extra thunderbolt port. It’s M4 chip is expected to have a 10-core CPU, an upgrade over the M3 chip’s 8-core CPU.

Of course, the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are also expected to get a spec bump, featuring the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

The extended family of Mac computers are also getting upgrades

The M4 is coming to the iMac and Mac Mini as well

An upgraded iMac is also expected to be announced. The 24-inch iMac currently has Apple’s M3 chip, and will see a spec bump to the new M4 chip as well. The M4 chip in the iMac could be the same as the one found in the 14-inch entry level MacBook Pro, with a 10-core CPU. The base level iMac could also potentially see a bump to 16GB of RAM over the current 8GB of RAM.

A new Mac Mini is also on the way, and according to Bloomberg, it will be getting a redesign. The Mac Mini this year could be even smaller, and feature a form factor similar to that of Apple TV . A Mac Mini the size of Apple TV, but also with the power of Apple's new M4 chip, could be a force to be reckoned with.

A new MacBook Air with an M4 chip inside isn't expected to be announced until next year.

Personally, I'm most excited about the redesigned Mac Mini. The potential to have that much power inside such a tiny box seems crazy. I can't wait to see all of Apple's announcements, and finally see if all the rumors and leaks these past few months actually come to fruition.