Key Takeaways Apple's Self Service Repair program provides customers with professional tools and parts for iPhone repairs.

The repair kits include a variety of tools, such as heated display removal fixtures and screwdrivers.

Tool kits can be rented for $49 for up to seven days.

When Apple unveiled its Self Service Repair program in 2022, many were excited about the idea of getting access to the same tools, parts, manuals, and diagnostics used by Apple repair staff, most famously Apple Store “Geniuses.” While I was never officially a Genius, I did receive my iPhone and Mac repair certifications when working at Apple, so I fixed a phone or two... or a hundred. When I first heard of Self Service Repair, I was curious -- would Apple send all of the tools we used in our repair room -- or would customers receive a simplified toolset similar to the excellent ones from iFixit.

As many, many YouTube videos prove, Apple basically sends the entire Genius repair room to your house. All to fix your iPhone. If you are interested enough in repairing your iPhone but don’t have the appropriate tools, Apple will rent them to you for the low price of $49. They’ll also put a temporary hold authorization on your credit card until the tools are returned to a UPS drop-off point within seven days of receiving them. But what exactly are they sending to you?

So, so many

Apple isn’t a company to do things by halves because its iPhone repair kits include two pelican kits weighing a combined 79lbs. Fortunately, the kits do have wheels to “aid in transport.” The tools provided vary slightly depending on the iPhone being repaired.

The tools included in the iPhone repair tool kits can be:

Heated Display Removal Fixture

Heated Display Pocket

Battery Press

Display Press

Repair Tray specific to the iPhone display size

Adhesive Cutter

Nylon Probe tool (“Black Stick”)

Display Adhesive Press Plate

Display Protective Cover

Back Protective Cover

An assortment of screwdrivers

Black Torque Driver Kit

Various screw bits

Magnetizer

ESD-safe tweezers

Support Frame

Universal Display Fixture

Housing Protective Cover

Camera Cover

You can find more details on tool kit rentals on Apple’s Self Service Repair website.