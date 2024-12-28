Summary If you're investing in a large TV, consider how it's getting into your home and who's setting it up.

Giant TVs and OLED units are particularly delicate and require extra help and attention.

Shop around for the best deal, and keep in mind bundling options and free perks with purchase.

A new smart TV is a large investment. For some, it's going to serve as a central entertainment hub for years to come, offering a gateway to blockbusters, streaming services , and video games, while for others, it may just be a simple means to watch old favorites. Either way, a lot of work and thought goes into picking the exact right smart TV for your viewing habits and environment, and finding the right model can bring a sense of accomplishment to your living room.

Don't get too excited just yet, though. There's still a bit more work to do before you can make that entertainment dream a reality. Here's what you should do before you're ready to place your order for a new smart TV .

1 Arrange transport and get it to you

How is your new TV getting home?

Don't hastily confirm the order without first thinking about how your new TV is getting into your space. This isn't a huge concern for smaller TVs, but anything 65-inches and up needs to be given a bit more thought. If you're looking at delivery, note some options will only bring the TV to your door, while others will see to it that it's brought to the room in question. For such larger models, two people are going to be required to navigate transport.

For those jumping on the trend of super-giant TVs, make sure before you buy that it can fit through your door. Smart TVs hitting 100-inches may be difficult to carry and navigate through your home.

Delivery will likely be the easiest option; even if you buy it in person from a store, you can likely arrange for delivery, and in most cases, it will be free. Of course, if you really want your TV right away and cannot wait a few days for it to arrive, make sure you have enough help to move it from the store to your home.

2 Consider installation and mounting

Take care in setting up delicate smart TVs

For those buying larger TVs, especially those of the XXL variety, you have to consider setup. Whether you choose to use a TV stand or mount it on the wall, a bit of work is required no matter what, and you're going to have to determine who is best suited to do it. Even if you're not mounting the TV, you may need to screw together a stand, as is the case for LG or Samsung's latest models.

While simple, putting the TV on a stand is still cumbersome. You'll have to find a spot to either lay the TV flat or position it at a slant in order to put it together. That's likely going to require another person to help out, and even then, you have to be careful with how you position the unit. Wall mounting can be all the more difficult, particularly with new, slim-design smart TVs that are built to sit flush against the wall.

New OLED TVs, as they don't have a backlight, are thin and highly fragile. These pricier models need to be handled with extra care, and installation may be best left to a professional.

Those with smaller TVs can go at it alone, but exercise some caution if you've invested in a larger one. You're likely spending a good deal of money on the unit, and it may be worth it to have someone properly set it up for you who can take on that liability. If you go at it alone, then you're responsible -- if a TV falls or a screen cracks, it's on you.

3 Shop around and check prices

There's still time to find the best deal

There's never really an ideal time to buy a new smart TV, but you can definitely find good value if you take the time to look. Once you've settled on a specific model (or models), make sure to shop around for the best price at that very moment. You don't want to wait around too long if you lose what deal you have, but you also want to double-check to see if you can save some money elsewhere. Check the prices offered by the major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, as well as the manufacturer's website.

When considering the best value, take note of not just the overall price, but also prices for potential shipping and installation. There may be some means to get cash back, or you may be able to bundle other accessories, such as a wall mount or soundbar, with your purchase. Some TV manufacturers, including Samsung, have a price-match option too, that may make it more appealing to buy from one website rather than another.

4 An old TV needs a new home

Where is your old model going?

If you have a new TV coming into your home, there's a chance you might have an old one that needs to go, well, somewhere. One reason you might want to consider this before you buy a new model is because you may be given the option of paying for proper removal and disposal of your old smart TV, if you are planning on getting rid of it. Large electronics such as a TV can't just be thrown in the trash in most cases, although that will depend on the rules in your community.

Don't forget that if you're getting rid of your TV, whether it's going to a new home or simply into the trash, conduct a factory reset to clear all your data and delete all your apps from the model.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the purchase of a new smart TV, and rightly so. Just be sure you're ready to make the process of receiving it as smooth and easy as possible.