Key Takeaways Samsung's 98-inch Crystal UHD TV offers a high-res 4K display with a Motion Xcelerator refresh rate of 120Hz.

AI-enhancements improve lower-resolution content, while the TV also supports HDR 10 and HDR 10+ for vivid images.

The TV runs on Samsung's Tizen OS, works well with Samsung accessories, and comes with multiple ports for connection flexibility.

After first being teased back at CES in January, Samsung has finally released its latest 98-inch flat panel TV. The 98-inch Class Crystal UHD DU9000, as it's referred to by the company, doesn't come cheap -- it'll set you back $3,999.99 in the US.

The new TV is available now directly through Samsung, with the option to pay in monthly installments also on offer. Before taking the plunge, however, here are 6 things you should know about Samsung's latest big-screen panel.

1 It outputs at 4K and 120Hz

In other words, the panel is high-res and quick to refresh

Samsung

The Crystal UHD DU9000 comes with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 -- which makes it a 4K Ultra HD panel. Along with a 'Motion Xcelerator' refresh rate of 120 Hz, this means you're getting a display that's both sharp and smooth to look at.

Each year, more and more media is becoming available in 4K resolution, primarily accessible via streaming services. 4K Blu-ray disks are also out in the wild, though they require that you purchase a compatible disk player. While 8K TV panels also exist on the market, there's essentially no content available that supports such a high resolution. For the majority of consumers, 4K provides more than enough pixels per inch, even on such a large display.

Gamers with powerful enough PC hardware will get the most out of the smoother display, with more responsive and fluid gameplay on offer.

Most of your content also won't be taking advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate of the display, with movies and TV shows usually opting for 24 or 30 frames per second, respectively. Gamers with powerful enough PC hardware will get the most out of the smoother display, with more responsive and fluid gameplay on offer.

2 It makes older content look better

AI is the name of the game in 2024

Samsung

Samsung's 'Supersize Picture Enhancer' technology uses artificial intelligence to upscale lower resolution content and make it look crisper on the 4K panel. The concept is far from new, but the company boasts that its advanced AI "reduces noise and increases sharpness, even at its bigger size."

There's also an 'AI Energy Mode' which promises to reduce the display's energy expenditure, helping to improve efficiency and reduce its environmental footprint.

Artificial intelligence also extends into the realm of gaming, with the panel supporting 'AI Auto Game Mode.' Samsung promises the technology will help optimize your game experience and fight against the scourges that are input lag and motion blur.

3 It supports High Dynamic Range (HDR)

It might not use OLED, but the display panel is still vivid

Samsung

The Crystal UHD DU9000 supports HDR 10, as well as HDR 10+. Short for high dynamic range, HDR improves the picture by adjusting brightness and contrast, as well as leveraging a deeper pool of available colors. In Samsung's case, it refers to the wider spectrum of colors using its 'PurColor' terminology.

The result is a punchier image, as long as the content on your screen has been created with HDR in mind. HDR 10 is the most basic implementation of technology, and it's the one supported by most media. HDR 10+, similar to its rival Dolby Vision format, is more advanced and analyzes each scene for a more precise HDR effect.

HDR is becoming more common place on streaming services, and it's supported on many 4K UHD Blu-ray discs as well. Some video games also utilize the technology to great effect, though its reach is still somewhat limited in scope.

4 It runs Samsung Tizen OS

Not to be confused with Android TV, webOS, or any other smart TV OS

Samsung

The Crystal UHD DU9000 is a smart TV, and so, naturally, it comes with an operating system and with internet connectivity. A number of competing TV software platforms exist, but Samsung uses its in-house Tizen OS.

The merits of Tizen OS, and whether it compares favorably to rival TV platforms, is a comparison for another day. Samsung promises "multi-year software support," and most of the streaming apps and services you'd expect to be available are present and accounted for.

Oh, and Bixby, the company's digital smart assistant, is on deck too. Well played, Samsung.

It should be noted that a Samsung Account is required for most of the TV's smart functionality to be unlocked.

5 It works well with other Samsung accessories

Samsung soundbars are a great pair for this TV

Samsung

Samsung has its hand in far more markets than just TVs, of course. If you have one of the company's Q-series or S-series soundbars, it unlocks 'Q-Symphony' functionality. Essentially, it automatically syncs up the speakers of both your TV and your soundbar, and plays both in unison for a surround sound-eque experience.

Samsung flexes its ecosystem might by highlighting support for SmartThings, Samsung Health, Samsung TV Plus, Galaxy Buds Auto Switch, and more. Curiously, the panel supports Apple's AirPlay wireless casting standard, but no mention is made of Google's Chromecast protocol. This is disappointing news if you happen to have just bought a shiny new Galaxy S24 Ultra from the company.

The Crystal UHD DU9000 does come with three HDMI ports to connect external devices like DVD players, game consoles, and cable boxes. One of the ports includes return channel eARC support, which means non-Samsung sound bars will also work well with the TV and will output audio across all connected devices. Two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, RF in and Bluetooth 5.2 are also welcome inclusions that make the display a flexible option for when you're connecting to a wide variety of peripherals, Samsung or otherwise.

6 It's not the only 98-inch Samsung TV

It's one of the more affordable options, however

Samsung has an entire portfolio of 98-inch flat panels on sale, including ones with its flashy QLED display tech and 8K resolution. 98-inches is a lot of screen real estate, though the thin bezels around the display keep the TV about as compact as you could reasonably expect it to be.

Outfitted with its own stand, the TV measures 85.9 x 52.1 x 15.8 inches, and weighs in at about 117.7 pounds. It certainly is a massive display, and it won't be suitable for all living room setups. If you have the space for the TV, it can be optionally mounted using the VESA Standard if you'd prefer it not to sit on a TV stand.

Samsung offers a guide on recommended viewing distances and recommended TV sizes, which can be found on its website. For a 98-inch display panel, the company recommends a viewing distance of 2.98 meters, which is equivalent to 9.8 feet. If your setup has the space for it, and if you're willing to drop the cash on it, you'll be getting a really immersive viewing experience when watching content from the cited distance.