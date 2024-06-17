Key Takeaways LG's new 2024 OLED B4 4K TV lineup offers stunning picture quality and a user-friendly interface for an immersive viewing experience.

Available in three sizes, these LG TVs vary in price but are already discounted, making them a sought-after item for the holiday season.

Equipped with an Alpha 8 AI processor, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos technology, the LG OLED B4 4K TVs are ideal for gaming and smart home integration.

LG announced on Monday that it has made its latest lineup of 4K TVs available immediately. The 2024 OLED B4 4K lineup aims to add new features to the company's fast-growing and highly-regarded TV library. It will be showcasing a more user-friendly interface to help users find the features that they want to utilize. It also boasts stunning picture quality, giving the viewers a fully immersive experience.

LG, which has a wide array of TVs as well as other home devices like refrigerators or air conditioning systems on top of its laptop and computer selection, is modeling the new OLED B4 4K TV lineup for all kinds of users. There are features on the TVs that will impress any kind of viewer or consumer, almost guaranteeing that they are sought after commodities now and during the holiday season.

The new lineup is available now and is already discounted. It also comes with features for those that want to cut the cord on cable as well as plenty to integrate those who want to maximize their cable package. Here's more on the latest LG 4K TV lineup.

LG B4 OLED $1500 $1700 Save $200 The LG B4 OLED 4K TV lineup includes a 55-, 65-, and 77-inch option with over 8.3 million self-lit pixels. Each one includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology and an Alpha 8 AI processor. 55-inch option 65-inch option 77-inch option

1 There are three sizes

All of them are pricey

The latest lineup of LG TVs comes in three different sizes. There is a 55-inch, a 65-inch, and a 77-inch choice to either put on your entertainment unit or mount on your wall. They vary in price, ranging from $1,700 for the 55-inch to $2,300 for the 65-inch to $3,400 for the 77-inch.

But right now, the 55-inch and the 77-inch are both discounted at LG. The 55-inch is $200 off, marked down to $1,500, while the 77-inch is down $100 to $3,300. All are available for delivery right now, meaning you can order one today and potentially get it by the end of the week.

2 Each TV has a ton of pixels

OLED delivers top-notch clarity

The 2024 OLED B4 4K lineup is bursting with pixels, all self-lit. There are more than 8.3 million in these OLED screens, delivering some of the clearest content you're going to be able to watch. It highlights the depth of color as well as portrays the starkness of both black and white. You can watch old classic movies on them or live sports in stunning clarity. LG has aimed to boost the richness of the picture with its OLED TVs and these are no exception.

There is also Filmmaker Mode, which will show you content as the director intended it to be seen, setting the colors to a bit of a warmer hue, allowing it to feel more like you're sitting in a movie theater. Users can toggle on Filmmaker Mode and watch content in both standard and high dynamic ranges, which guarantees that the film or show is seen in the correct aspect ratio and original frame rate.

Each TV is equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology, which help provide an immersive experience for your eyes and ears. The built-in WOW Orchestra technology enhances the depth and height of the sound to bolster sound quality. LG also has an Apple Music app that uses the Dolby Atmos technology to make this a great avenue for streaming music.

3 The lineup is boosted by AI

The Alpha 8 AI processor promises some upgrades

Each one of the TVs in the OLED B4 4K lineup features an Alpha 8 AI processor. This processor serves as the brain for the TV and will adjust its settings based on what you're watching. The Alpha 8 AI processor will recognize the show, game, or film that you're watching and maximize your experience by adjusting the colors to the scene to boost the picture quality and the volume and sound to amp the sound quality.

This was featured in the QNED lineup that was unveiled at the end of 2023. The processor works with Picture Pro mode to automatically adjust your content into its ideal settings. The picture and sound is then fine-tuned to optimize it all. This is just a setting you have to enable on the TV in order for it to work.

4 The TVs are ideal for gaming

LG OLED continues to be a standard-bearer for gamers

Along with the fast processor and the 8.3 million pixels, the new LG 4K TVs are made for gamers. That's because all three offer a 0.1ms response time, so your screen will show exactly the movement that you want when you're controlling a character or running through a map. The refresh rate goes up to 120Hz, meaning that the picture will be smooth and won't come in choppy at all.

With NVIDIA G-Sync technology built in, the graphics look great for almost any game you're playing. Also, you can add to your gaming setup to get more out of it thanks to the included AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR. There are four HDMI ports in the back of the TVs, allowing you to plug in multiple consoles and accessories and control them all in LG's Game Dashboard. If you want to use Game Optimizer, which gives you immersive experiences while gaming, it does require a subscription and a properly equipped controller.

LG's top-tier webOS got even better

The webOS is intuitive, making it simpler to search for what you want to watch. The included remote for any of the B4 OLED TVs has buttons that send you right to Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney+, and LG Channels. There are over 300 free LG channels, making this TV an easy companion if you're on the quest to get rid of cable. The channels that are free from LG include sports, breaking news, movies, and more.You can also integrate your B4 OLED TV into your smart home ecosystem. Each features built-in support for Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit, so you can use your Amazon and Apple devices to control the TV. They also work with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Roku, Fire Stick, and other streaming devices.