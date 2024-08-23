Key Takeaways Expect more precise sensors in Whoop 5.0 for accurate data on performance and health metrics.

It's been three years since the last Whoop fitness tracker came into the world, so questions are swirling about when the next iteration will be here. With the exception of the second release, Whoop has followed a three-year cadence for new products. Whoop 2.0 came out in 2016, followed by Whoop 3.0 in 2019 and Whoop 4.0 in 2021. Given that schedule, we could see an announcement for Whoop 5.0 any day now. The company hasn't specifically said when a launch may happen, but we anticipate it will be this year at least.

Whoop is a unique fitness tracker that stands out from other options because of its screen-free design. It's meant to give you all the metrics and useful insights that advanced fitness watches provide, but without distracting screens and notifications found on smartwatches and fitness watches. It has the benefits of smart rings, though in a more familiar, useful format for athletes.

Another interesting feature of Whoop is the subscription model. Instead of buying a device outright, you pay a subscription, which allows you to upgrade to new models when they come out. That means you could buy a Whoop now and not have to be irritated if the new device comes out next week since you'll be able to upgrade for free.

Given that we expect a new model soon, rumors are starting to build about what the latest Whoop could look like and offer. Not much is known yet, and the information below is strictly based on rumors, not information from Whoop. Regardless, keep reading to find out what we expect in Whoop 5.0.

1 Better and more sensors

Even more personalized data

Wearable companies are constantly on a mission to improve and innovate with sensors. We naturally expect Whoop to follow this path, and the new Whoop will likely offer even more precise sensors. Currently, Whoop provides data on resting heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature. One of its standout features is its accurate HRV data, which provides valuable insight into strain levels and rest suggestions. Given that, we expect the company to push the limits and give even more precise recommendations based on your performance and metrics.

The Whoop 5.0 may also see an updated accelerometer for better motion tracking. A better accelerometer could provide more accurate data for activities like weight training and Pilates, which are not a focus or strong point for fitness trackers and watches. As someone who strength trains a lot, it would be awesome to see better features for that. In addition to better accuracy from existing sensors, rumors are flying that Whoop 5.0 will feature brand-new sensors. Those rumors suggest that the Whoop 5.0 will feature sensors that test UV exposure and hydration levels, which could be very useful for athletes, especially those in hot climates.

Finally, the rumored star of the show is an accurate blood pressure monitor. While a few wearables offer blood pressure measurements, none are very accurate. If Whoop could figure this out, it would add to a robust list of health and fitness features, making it stand out over other wearables.

2 A new design

Slimmed down Whoop

With Whoop 4.0, Whoop reduced the device's size by 30% compared to its predecessor. As a result, the company will likely try to slim down the size again, offering an even more streamlined version of its screen-free activity tracker.

One awesome feature of the Whoop 4.0 is how customizable it is. The company says there are up to 74,000 color and material combinations, so you can really tailor it to your style. You can choose from a wide range of band materials and colors, including an option made in partnership with Sha'Carri Richardson. Plus, you can select individual component colors of the tracker itself, including a different color for the clasp, hook, and Fast Link. We expect this to continue with Whoop 5.0, potentially with new color options as well.

3 Better battery life

Longer lasting and faster charging

Just about every wearable and tech company in general works to improve battery performance with each new product, and we expect Whoop to do the same. The Whoop 4.0 promises four to five days on a single charge, depending on your settings. Considering some of Garmin's watches with vibrant displays offer longer battery life, we expect Whoop to push the amount of time in between charges with the Whoop 5.0.

Additionally, we're hopeful the company will improve the charging experience as well. The introduction of fast charging or even wireless charging would be greatly appreciated by many.