Key Takeaways Samsung is the king of Android smartphones, with a range of devices from budget to flagship.

The Galaxy Unpacked event in July will reveal new devices, including the Galaxy Ring, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch 7 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3.

Samsung offers pre-order deals for eager buyers, including discounts.

Even though Google has been on an offensive lately with its impressive Pixel lineup, Samsung is still the unquestionable king of Android smartphones. The company excels at every price point, starting from superb budget options, through to incredible traditional flagships such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, ending with new and quirky designs such as the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip.

Related 9 apps I install immediately on any new Galaxy phone From WhatsApp and Microsoft 365 to Fiton and Steam Link, the must-have apps for your new Samsung Galaxy phone.

That's why July is such an exciting time for tech enthusiasts -- it's the month of the Galaxy Unpacked event. This year, Samsung is gearing up to reveal several devices, with the new Galaxy Ring rumored to make an appearance as well.

Here's everything we're expecting to see unveiled at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

What is Galaxy Unpacked?

It's a huge event with big reveals

WinFuture / Pocket-lint

Every big tech company holds its own event (or events) to showcase its upcoming devices and innovations. Apple has WWDC and various other keynotes throughout the year dedicated to different devices and Google has its #MadeByGoogle presentations where it showcases new Pixel phones.

The same is true for Samsung, which holds two Samsung Unpacked events throughout the year. These keynotes, typically taking place in January and July, are dedicated to introducing the South Korean company's newest flagships.

Related Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening July 10 Samsung is launching more Galaxy devices in July, and we're expecting the long-awaited Galaxy Ring to be one of them.

While the January Unpacked focuses on traditional flagships, and this year brought us the excellent Galaxy S24 series, the July event is typically a bit more interesting. Not only does it include new wearables, it's also a time when Samsung introduces its foldable phones.

This year, Samsung announced its summer Galaxy Unpacked event will be held a bit earlier than usual, taking place on July 10 in Paris.

What do we expect to see during Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

Hot new devices and refreshed classics

WinFuture

This year, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is gearing up to be -- a bit ironically -- packed. Not only are we expecting a new version of both of the company's foldable smartphones, but we're also waiting for two different Galaxy Watch models. On top of that, the company is expected to introduce a new category of wearable device into its catalog -- a smart ring. To top it all off, we'll probably see a replacement for the aging Galaxy Buds, making the whole event quite a complete package. Here are more details about other devices we're expecting to see at the event:

Galaxy Ring

Android Police

For the last few weeks, one of the most significant topics of conversation in the tech space -- at least when it comes to wearables -- has been the upcoming Galaxy Ring. The tech giant is finally entering a new segment and bringing the fight to the Oura Ring.

The upcoming smart ring is expected to offer quite a few features. Obviously, you'll find all the heart rate, movement and breath tracking you'd expect. Moreover, the device will be able to track sleep and fertility. Interestingly, it will be able to pair with the Galaxy Watch in order to improve the accuracy of health data gathered by both devices

Related Galaxy Ring: What we know about Samsung's next wearable Samsung is preparing to enter a new category. Here's everything we know about the company's latest wearable.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in three colors: silver, gold and black. There will be multiple sizes for the device to fit you well, and you can expect it to be able to pair with all Android-powered devices. iOS compatibility has not been confirmed yet.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

As is expected during the summer, Samsung is also gearing up to refresh its foldable smartphones for the upcoming year. Unfortunately for all the Galaxy Flip and Fold lovers, the changes to the sixth generation of Samsung's foldables are rumored to be rather cosmetic.

Starting from the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the new generation is supposed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with a larger 4,000mAh battery. With no notable design changes, the other big difference will come in the camera department. The Flip 6 gets the same 50-megapixel main sensor as the S24 series, and it's gearing up to be a solid all-around smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The cameras are rumored to remain the same as last year's model, but what's changing is the outer display thanks to the inclusion of an anti-reflective layer, making it easier to use outdoors.

What's more, there are also rumors about a higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model that might be on the way. However, from the looks of it, we might only get a teaser of that phone from Samsung, with its release coming no sooner than 2025.

Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra

Beyond foldables, Samsung is also reportedly introducing its next generation of smartwatches. We're once again expecting two different models, but this time the company will offer a different take on its more expensive smartwatch.

The most important change with the regular Galaxy Watch 7 will be its processor. It's expected to come with a processor built on a 3nm process, resulting in better performance and power efficiency, which also means longer battery life. The upcoming model is also rumored to include an improved sensor array, making it even more accurate when measuring all your health data.

Related Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: What we know Samsung's latest could feature a new chipset and other features.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is a more interesting device. Instead of a classy-looking model, this year Samsung is rumored to go in a more sporty direction, mirroring the Apple Watch Ultra's look. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will sport a boxy design but will still retain a circular display, and it'll come with a silicone-based band. There might also be a change in the navigation for the Ultra variant -- it's possible the new model will adopt a rotating side button for navigation, instead of (or maybe in addition to) the rotating bezel from the previous generations.

Both smartwatches will also include new software features, with many of them based on AI. Sleep and exercise features are supposed to be powered by AI to a certain extent, and we'll also be getting AI-generated smart replies for all the messaging on the Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung/Pocket-Lint

Finally, Samsung is also not abandoning the music lovers among their fans. With the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro already a few years old, the new generation is expected to finally be revealed during the upcoming event. It's unclear if Samsung will introduce both the regular and the Pro models simultaneously, but both are likely on the way.

Related 6 Galaxy Buds 3 features we want to see If the forthcoming Galaxy Buds 3 feature a better IP rating, better touch controls, and four other upgrades, I'm sold.

The earbuds are expected to feature improved water resistance rating of IP57, making them one of the best on the market for all kinds of weather. Of course, both will also feature active noise cancellation, with the Pro model also delivering adaptive noise cancellation and smart ambient sound mode. We're also expecting some AI-based features to be included in both headphones.

There's one more rather controversial rumor about the Galaxy Buds 3. Their design might radically change, and the earbuds could be getting AirPods-like stems. This is supposed to enable bigger battery capacity and better mic quality, but it'll certainly make the new generation less low-key than the small Galaxy Buds 2.

Anything else?

As you can see from the number of devices above, Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is poised to be a packed event. That said, I expect several more low-key announcements to also take place.

First, we'll see more Galaxy AI features. Whether device-specific functionality fit for the upcoming smart ring or smartwatches or more general improvements to language models, Samsung's AI platform is sure to be showcased with improvements and new features.

Related What is Galaxy AI? Samsung's generative AI features explained All the attention is on generative AI and the major brands that have yet to jump into the pool. Apple is one of them, but what about Samsung?

We should also expect Samsung to celebrate the upcoming Olympic Games (and its sponsorship of the event) with dedicated Olympic versions of its devices. With this in mind, expect dedicated Galaxy S24 models, along with other Samsung devices, fit for the biggest sports fans around.

Galaxy Unpacked is also a chance to get great pre-order deal

Discounts for eager buyers

With its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is continuing its tradition of offering pre-release deals on upcoming devices. This time, all you need to do is reserve the discount before the official event takes place. It requires you to provide your first and last name, as well as your email address, and the discount for the next-gen devices is yours.

By reserving the pre-order you can get $50 in Samsung Credit to purchase anything you want from the Samsung Store. What's more, you're also eligible to take part in a lottery where you can win $5000 in Samsung Credit. Finally, it also allows you to save up to $1500 when pre-ordering a new Galaxy device.

Related 8 telltale signs it's time to upgrade your phone While it can be tempting to hold tight to your current device, there are few clear signs it may be time to bite the bullet and get a new phone.

FAQ

Q: When is Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is set to take place on 10 July 2024. It takes place in Paris and starts at 3 pm local time, or 9am ET/6am PT.

Q: How can I watch Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

You don't have to go to Paris to see the upcoming event from Samsung. The company will be streaming the whole thing on its YouTube channel, you can also watch it live on Samsung's website.