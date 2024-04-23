Key Takeaways Apple is set to announce new iPads at a special event on May 7, including iPad Pros with OLED panels and M3 processors.

The event is highly anticipated due to the expected changes in the iPad lineup, aiming to compete with high-powered devices in the market.

New Apple Pencil with squeeze gesture, redesigned Magic Keyboards, and upgrades to iPad Airs are also expected at the event.

Apple's holding a long-awaited special event where it'll announce new iPads on May 7. An invitation to the "Let Loose" event was sent out to members of the press, complete with a subtle hint that the topic would include the Apple Pencil in the invite's artwork (as seen above.) The announcement will be streamed live on Apple's website at 7AM Pacific time, 10AM Eastern.

The event is highly anticipated for a couple of reasons. First, because Apple hasn't refreshed its iPad lineup since 2022, even missing an often rumored March/April 2024 window. Second, and arguably the bigger reason, is that the company is expected to take the iPad lineup in new directions, hoping to keep it relevant in an era of high-powered MacBooks, Max-sized iPhones, and increasingly competitive Android tablets.

Some features may also have to wait for the release of iPadOS 18 this fall -- the company is widely expected to add generative AI tech to keep up with the likes of Google Gemini.

We break down what we currently expect Apple to announce during the event by product category. It's possible, of course, that Apple will surprise us by announcing more, which it often does at press events. Some features may also have to wait for the release of iPadOS 18 this fall -- the company is widely expected to add generative AI tech to keep up with the likes of Google Gemini, possibly even handling a lot of the processing on-device. As such, the true power of new iPads may have to be kept under wraps.

With that said, here's what we're fairly confident about seeing on May 7.

New iPad Pros expected

Bigger, faster, better -- finally

The highlight of the event should be two new iPad Pro models. While they could be sized at 11 and 12.9 inches like their predecessors, rumors from sources like MacRumors suggest they may bump up to 11.1 and 13.1 inches, simultaneously adopting thinner bezels and cases. More importantly, Apple is expected to switch from LCD and mini-LED panels to OLED, enhancing colors, contrast, and power consumption.

The other major change is an upgrade to include Apple's M3 processor, also seen in the M3 MacBook Air.

Android tablets have actually used OLED for some time, but Apple is allegedly pursuing maximum quality while trying to reduce the risk of burn-in. The tech could potentially force the cost of iPad Pros higher, which may help explain changes to the iPad Air. We'll talk about those in a moment.

The other major change is an upgrade to include Apple's M3 processor, also seen in the M3 MacBook Air. It should mostly enhance overall performance over the M2, but Apple may also be laying the groundwork for generative AI slated to debut in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 this fall. If the company is indeed planning to host most of its AI features on-device, as reported by Bloomberg, that will take some serious horsepower -- it's not clear whether slower iPads will be compatible with the tech.

Not much else is known, but it's likely that Apple will shift the front-facing cameras on all new iPads from the short bezel to the long one, mirroring changes in the 10th-generation base iPad. While Apple originally envisioned iPads as something people would hold like a book or notepad, in practice many people use them stationary like a laptop, and an altered camera would result in fewer awkward angles during video calls.

New iPad Airs expected

An iPad Pro dupe, if you will

Apple has long treated the iPad Air as a "sweet spot," offering attractive upgrades over the cheapest iPads without the cost of a Pro. The critical change this year is expected to be the addition of a 12.9-inch version, presumably alongside the existing 10.9-inch form factor. To date, people have had no choice but to buy a Pro to get that screen size -- if the cost of Pros is indeed set to go up, though, Apple may be looking to target customers who would either choose a smaller iPad or look at another brand.

Apple may be looking to target customers who would either choose a smaller iPad or look at another brand.

Internally, the new Airs should move from an M1 chip to the M2. That should put their performance on par with 2022 iPad Pros, which may not be a big deal to most customers -- those models are still considered overpowered for most of the apps they support, excluding perhaps video tools like Final Cut Pro, or high-end 3D games like Resident Evil Village. The real question, as mentioned, is whether they'll be able to handle Apple's forthcoming generative AI.

New accessories for iPad expected

A new Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard... and more?

Accessories have long been core to the iPad experience, particularly the Apple Pencil, which remains the go-to stylus for many shoppers. We're not expecting anything revolutionary with a rumored 3rd-gen upgrade, but the new Pencil may support a squeeze gesture to trigger some actions. That could in theory replace the double-tap gesture on 2nd-gen Pencils, which is sometimes criticized for how easy it is to trigger accidentally.

The new Pencil may support a squeeze gesture to trigger some actions.

Apple's Magic Keyboards are expected to see redesigns, and not just to accommodate new iPad sizes. Improvements could include larger trackpad surfaces, and/or added aluminum to make the cases sturdier. That suggests that prices will at best stay unchanged, much to the chagrin of many of us, who've been turned off by a $299 entry cost -- rising to $349 for a 12.9-inch version.

What about the 11th-gen iPad and the 7th-gen iPad mini?

You'll still have to wait longer

Both of these are still expected in 2024, but later in the year, possibly this fall. Changes will probably be minor too -- we could see an A15 processor in the 11th-gen iPad, and an A16 in the 7th-gen Mini. The latter might see a new LCD panel intended to eliminate "jelly" effects when scrolling.

It's likely we'll learn more not just through rumors, but from the company's own Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled to kick off June 10.

Apple may have more in mind for its tablets, and it's likely we'll learn more not just through rumors, but from the company's own Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled to kick off June 10. The company is due to show off its fall updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS -- and for the first time, visionOS, which saw its initial release in February alongside the Vision Pro.