Key Takeaways Apple will likely reveal a slew of AI features coming to iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.

There should be a variety of non-AI software upgrades though, such as RCS messaging and visionOS 2.0.

No new hardware is anticipated until later in 2024.

It might be called the Worldwide Developers Conference, but for most people, the highlight of Apple's annual event is its opening keynote. That's when we get to learn about the next major versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS, among other platforms, and on rare occasions see a glimpse of upcoming hardware. WWDC 2024 is set to kick off on June 10 at 10AM Pacific time (1PM Eastern) -- here's what we're currently expecting Apple to showcase.

Related Why Apple finally decided to bring RCS messaging to the iPhone The iPhone will be adopting RCS later this year, but what took so long to get here? Plus, what should you expect when it arrives?

AI features everywhere

Siri could get a long overdue upgrade

Apple should pepper all of its major operating systems with generative AI features, finally narrowing the wide gap that exists with Android and Windows. In iOS 18, at least, these features should include improved search functions, voice memo transcriptions, summaries of news, notifications, and documents, and custom chat emoji based on the context of a conversation. We may also see some upgrades to Siri, the company's long-neglected voice assistant. Some of the more advanced ones -- such as triggering granular app functions, or combining multiple commands -- may not launch until early 2025, past Apple's usual fall rollout of OS updates.

One big point of emphasis may be image editing, since Google has made tools like Magic Eraser a tentpole for its Pixel phones. For instance, iOS and macOS could get a feature called "Clean Up," according to AppleInsider, mimicking Magic Eraser's ability to eliminate objects and generate a replacement background.

Apple is reportedly partnering with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, an acknowledgment that it doesn't have a chatbot of its own ready (yet). For many functions, though, Apple is expected to emphasize on-device processing, possibly with tougher hardware requirements. That's likely why the latest iPad Pros jumped straight from the M2 chip to the M4.

Related 9 critical updates the new Siri needs to leave other AI chatbots in the dust Apple has fallen a long way behind in the AI race, but a new Siri could get Apple back in the game.

RCS and other upgrades

A calculator app could be the highlight for iPadOS users

Apple has already announced a few minor features headed our way, such as Eye Tracking for iOS and iPadOS, and Live Captions for visionOS. More broadly significant should be support for RCS messaging, which is commonplace on Android phones but has been conspicuously absent on iPhones, where Apple wants people to be locked into iMessage instead. The absence of iMessage of Android is one of the key points in the US Department of Justice's antitrust case against Apple -- the company has even quashed third-party workaround attempts. Without RCS or iMessage, texts between iPhones and Android devices tend to include reduced media quality.

As usual we can expect non-AI improvements to many of Apple's core apps, such as Apple Maps. iPad owners may finally get a pre-installed Calculator app after complaining for 14 years. Look for some general interface refinements as well, though tvOS and watchOS are unlikely to see any dramatic differences. Apple could add new kinds of workout data to watchOS, which might presage plans for new Apple Watches this fall.

Related Why Apple finally decided to bring RCS messaging to the iPhone The iPhone will be adopting RCS later this year, but what took so long to get here? Plus, what should you expect when it arrives?

What about hardware?

A strictly software-focused affair

Dmitry Chernyshov on Unsplash

Sadly, the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is that there won't be any new hardware products announced. Apple did just launch new iPads, after all, and the company tends to reserve most Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch releases for the fall. There have been rumors of an updated Apple TV and more iPads coming at some point, but not imminently.

WWDC is typically software-centric, yet Apple does sometimes use it as a hardware springboard. The 2023 event was a standout in that sense -- on top of launching the Mac Studio, a new Mac Pro, and a 15-inch MacBook Air, it gave the public its first glance at the Apple Vision Pro and visionOS. The only Vision-related announcement this year may be visionOS 2.0, including Live Captions and more native Apple apps. Many of the apps currently on the Vision Pro are just ported iPad versions.

FAQ

Q: How can I watch the WWDC 2024 keynote?

As mentioned, the keynote starts at 10AM Pacific time (1PM Eastern) on June 10. You can watch it via Apple's YouTube channel, or else via the company's Events webpage.