Find out what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup's strap size.

It can sometimes feel like every time a company makes a smartwatch, it might try to reinvent the watch strap along with its new wearable tech.

After all, the likes of Apple and Garmin have come up with their own smart strap designs featuring clasps and slots to swap them out. How does Samsung arrange things for its Galaxy Watch lineup, though? Find out all the details, right here.

What strap size does Samsung Galaxy Watch use?

The quick version of this is that Samsung has stuck to basics with most of its smartwatches, in a good way, outfitting them with 20mm watch straps that can easily be swapped out.

This is basically the standard watch strap type in the industry, so it makes it much easier to buy and try out alternative straps without locking yourself into the same watch forever.

However, there are some exceptions. Check out our size guide below. Unless specified, the named band size applies to all sizes of the watch in question.

Galaxy Watch 5 - 20mm

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - 20mm

Galaxy Watch 4 - 20mm

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - 20mm

Galaxy Watch 3 - 22mm

Galaxy Watch (46mm) - 22mm

Galaxy Watch Active 2 - 20mm

Galaxy Watch Active - 20mm

If you have an older watch that isn't on this list, it's worth checking Samsung's website to find out exactly what size of band it will support before you buy a replacement.

How to choose a band for your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Of course, there are more considerations to go into buying a watch strap than just purely whether you'll be able to attach it.

While any standard 20mm or 22mm strap will work depending on your model, Samsung's own bands are fitted and finished so that they sit flush with the watch's body.

This makes for a sleeker, more modern look in our opinion, whereas another strap might leave gaps. That can still look excellent, but it will make the watch look a little bit more classic.

Depending on what you want, then, you have some options - and you can always customise your watch faces too, to match whatever strap you decide to go with on a given day.