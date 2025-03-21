Summary Samsung will begin rolling out One UI 7 on April 10th in the US, starting with the Galaxy S24 series.

Other devices eligible for the update include the Galaxy S23, S22 and S21 series, will all receive the update at a later date.

New features One UI 7 includes are a revamped notification center, redesigned camera app, and new Galaxy AI features like Audio Eraser, Now Bar, and AI Select.

One UI 7's launch is fast approaching, and the highly anticipated Android 15-based software update for Samsung Galaxy devices will soon be available for download. The update has reportedly faced several challenges during its development, with long delays and a lack of communication from Samsung for nearly two months about its beta testing and launch date.

However, after months of waiting, Samsung has finally confirmed that One UI 7 will begin rolling out for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 starting April 10th in the US. Don't worry; those aren't the only Samsung Galaxy devices receiving One UI 7 soon. Many of Samsung's older phones and tablets are getting the update, and Samsung has recently published a list of all eligible devices to clear up any confusion. The Galaxy S25 series, which launched in early February, already comes with One UI 7 pre-installed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.2-inch RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh Expand $800 at Samsung

Related Samsung confirms One UI 7 launch date, but the US will have to wait a bit longer Samsung has confirmed One UI 7's global rollout starts on April 7 for the Galaxy S24 series, but it will begin a little later in the US.

What devices support One UI 7?

Over 30 devices, dating back to 2021, support One UI 7

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung / Pocket-lint

In a recent press release, Samsung Singapore finally spilled the beans on all the Samsung devices getting One UI 7. While One UI 7 launches on April 10 in the US for the Galaxy S24 series, it will be rolling out gradually to other eligible Samsung models soon afterward. Some of the devices below might not get One UI 7 until later in April or May, possibly even into June. Here's a complete list of all the devices that will officially be supported:

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24 series (S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra)

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra)

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series (S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra)

Galaxy S22 FE

Galaxy S21 series (S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra)

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Fold 5, Fold 4, and Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 6, Flip 5, Flip4, and Flip 3

Galaxy Tab

Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

It's important to note that the Galaxy S25 series wasn't included in this list because it already comes pre-installed with One UI 7; no update is required.

What can I expect from One UI 7?

User interface and AI improvements await you

One UI 7 is a significant upgrade from One UI 6, providing older Samsung devices with a fresh new look. This update introduces numerous user interface changes that give it a more modern and contemporary feel, along with updated app icons that stand out more. I personally find that One UI 7 is also much more fluid than previous versions. The animations are smooth and visually appealing, making the overall experience feel much snappier.