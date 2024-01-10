Key Takeaways The Rabbit R1 is a $199 AI handheld gadget with a 2.88-inch touchscreen, rotating camera, and a scroll wheel for easy navigation.

The R1 uses Rabbit OS, powered by an innovative "Large Action Model" AI that manages everything from music to messages through a simple interface.

The R1's training mode allows users to teach it new tasks, and it learns quickly, making it personalized to individual needs.

The Rabbit R1 is capturing all the buzz at CES 2024. Launched by startup Rabbit led by CEO Jesse Lyu, this $199 AI handheld gadget has a 2.88-inch touchscreen, rotating camera, and a scroll wheel for easy navigation. What sets the R1 apart is its Rabbit OS, powered by an innovative "Large Action Model" (LAM) AI that manages everything from music to messages through a simple interface. It learns directly from human interaction with apps, bypassing the need for standard APIs.

The R1's cool feature is its training mode, where you can teach it new tasks. It learns quickly - in just 30 seconds, it's ready to go. Rabbit said it wanted to launch a universal solution to trigger services, regardless of whether you’re using a website or an app on whatever platform, including the desktop. Already up for preorder and shipping soon, the R1 is priced attractively at $199. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is Rabbi R1?

Think of the R1 as a pocket-sized AI assistant designed to take over those repetitive digital tasks we all find tedious.

Unlike phones that are app-centric, the R1 doesn't display apps nor does it connect to app APIs. Instead, it uses AI to execute tasks. You interact with the R1 through voice commands, initiated by a push-to-talk button. This ideally allows for a more focused and efficient execution of tasks without the distraction of multiple apps.

It runs Rabbit OS, which uses a combination of large language models (powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT) to understand your intent and large action models developed by Rabbit. These AI technologies will carry out your requests and can even learn by demonstration - they remember how you perform a task in an app and then replicate that task when asked. Rabbit said it has trained several sequences for the most popular apps, and Rabbit R1's abilities will grow over time.

How does Rabbit R1 work?

Task-based

Rather than fumbling through apps on your phone, you can simply tell the R1 what you need, and it takes care of it. The Rabbit OS can manage various tasks -- like controlling music, ordering a car, buying groceries, and sending messages through a single interface. The interface displays category-based cards for different services.

Rabbit OS

R1 runs Rabbit OS. It's powered by a blend of large language models, including elements from OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Rabbit's proprietary large action models (LAMs). Instead of relying on APIs and developer support, Rabbit has trained its LAMs by human interactions with existing apps, teaching it to recognize and use apps.

Push to talk

On the right edge is a push-to-talk button that you press and hold to give the R1 voice commands. There’s a 4G LTE SIM card slot for constant connectivity, too, so it doesn’t need to pair with your phone or another device. You can connect the R1 to a Wi-Fi network, as well.

Teach mode

One of the R1's most interesting features is its "teach mode." You can demonstrate a specific task to the device, such as a sequence of actions in an app. The R1's AI then learns and memorizes these actions, enabling it to replicate the task autonomously in the future. This feature basically personalizes it to your specific needs.

It also means the R1's LAMs are smart - they watch how tasks are done and can replicate them, growing smarter over time.

Rabbit Hole web portal

The Rabbit Hole web portal is a centralized online platform designed for managing various services and accounts connected to the as well as the R1 itself.

Rabbit

What does Rabbit R1 have for specs and features?

Sporting a modern design, the R1 is small, roughly the size of a stack of Post-It notes, which makes it highly portable. It features a 2.88-inch touchscreen for display and interaction, alongside an analog scroll wheel for navigation. The device's 360-degree rotating camera, the "Rabbit Eye," can rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to switch between front and rear camera modes. It can also be oriented upward or downward when not in use, preventing unintended recording.

At its core, the R1 is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek processor, supported by 4GB of memory, and has 128GB of storage. Connectivity-wise, it supports both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi. It also has USB-C fast charging capabilities, with Rabbit claiming an "all-day" battery life on a single charge.

How does a Rabbit R1 differ from a phone?

Instead of juggling multiple apps, you talk to the R1, and it does the heavy lifting. Whether you need a ride or want to play a song, just push a button, speak, and the R1 sorts it out. Unlike typical smartphones that rely on a myriad of individual apps for various tasks, the R1 simplifies this process using AI. Its interface, driven by voice commands activated via a push-to-talk button, allows you to perform tasks without navigating through multiple apps or interfaces.

The R1's 'teach mode' also lets you show it new tasks to automatically complete for you upon command - something your phone's built-in voice assistant likely can't do as effectively. Whether it's a specific command in an app or a new game strategy, the R1 learns by watching and then promises to learn it and take over the task for you.

Is there anything like Rabbit R1?

There is Humane AI Pin. It's a wearable device focusing on quick information access and communication. The R1 is more task-oriented, however, designed for deeper interaction with digital services. It's not just an information access point but a tool for managing and automating a broader range of digital interactions.

How much is R1 and when can you buy it?

The Rabbit R1 is priced at $199 and is currently available for preorder. It is expected to start shipping in late March or April. It does not have any subscription fees.