The Fast and Furious franchise has been around for over 20 years. Yes really. We've had more than two decades of street racing, heists and espionage from Dominic Toretto, Brian O'Conner and their team - or family as they would call them.

It's one of the highest-grossing film series of all time, having a combined gross of over $6 billion, with 11 films released so far including the latest Fast X, two short films that tie into those films, a second spin-off film in the making, as well as a spin-off TV show called Spy Racers on Netflix.

Fast X hit the streets on 19 May 2023, two years after Fast and Furious 9 which debuted on 25 June 2021. It's a two-part finale so an extra movie following Fast X is coming, though it's not yet clear when.

As with the Marvel films and shows, it's not as simple as watching the Fast and Furious films in the order they were released in, however. Of course, you can watch them in chronological order, but if you want to follow the storyline in the way it was eventually intended, you'll need to do a little bit of shuffling.

We've listed the best order to watch the Fast and Furious movies in, but be warned, there are spoilers in the immediate list below. If you want the straightforward list without spoilers, then head to the bottom.

Every Fast and Furious film in the right order

NOTE: There are spoilers in this list below.

Fast and Furious (2001)

The first First and Furious film arrived in 2001 and it focuses on Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) as an undercover LAPD officer who infiltrates Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) gang in an attempt to uncover those behind a heist crew involving three modified Honda Civics.

Brian ends up falling for Dom's sister, Mia, and the film ends with Brian helping Dom get away from the police by giving him the 10-second car he owes him after he lost his car to Dom in a street race earlier in the film.

The Turbo-Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The Turbo-Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious is a six-minute short film that was included in the special edition DVD set of the second film - 2 Fast 2 Furious. It's not essential to watch but it links the first film and the second together, showing Brian O'Conner as a fugitive wanted by the FBI for enabling Dominic Toretto to escape police capture.

In the six-minute film, Brian packs up and leaves LA before he is arrested, travelling across the US and winning multiple street races, while the FBI launch a national manhunt for him. The prelude ends with Brian heading to Miami.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

2 Fast 2 Furious focuses on Brian O'Conner as the lead. Having relocated to Miami, Brian takes part in street racing to make a living, with a little car-modifying help from mechanic Tej Parker - a character that goes on to play a big role in later films in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Brian ends up cutting a deal with his former boss - FBI Agent Bilkins - to return to undercover work and take down drug lord Carter Verone in return for a clean record.

He chooses childhood friend Roman Pierce as his partner - another character that goes on to be a big part of the Fast and Furious franchise - and together they end up bringing Verone down, resulting in clean records for them both. Plus they got some extra cash they kept for themselves from Verone's takedown.

Los Bandoleros (2009)

Los Bandoleros is the second of the short films in the Fast and Furious franchise, lasting 20 minutes. Its aim is to detail events leading up to the fourth Fast and Furious film, released in 2009. Note we have skipped over the third film in the franchise - Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift - that comes later.

Los Bandoleros sees the return of Dominic Toretto, who is a fugitive hiding in the Dominican Republic. Dom plans to steal oil and break his friend Leo Tego - another important member of the Fast and Furious cast - out of prison. The short film also sees Dom and Letty rekindle their relationship - a relationship that's quite important in later films.

Fast and Furious 4 (2009)

Fast and Furious 4 sees Domonic Toretto and Brian O'Conner reunite after five years of Dom being on the run. Dom's crew, which consists of Letty, Tego Leo, Rico Santos, Cara and Han Lue - some of which are main characters going forward - are hijacking fuel tankers in the Dominican Republic, before they go their separate ways.

Several months later, Dom finds out Letty has been killed so Dom returns to the US for her funeral and to find out what happened. Meanwhile, Brian, now an FBI agent, is trying to track down a drug lord called Arturo Braga, who it turns out Letty was working undercover for whilst trying to clear Dom's record when she died (or so the film leads you to believe).

Dom and Brian work together to bring down Bruga and his henchman Fenix, which they succeed in doing thanks to Gisele (Bruga's liaison) - another character that becomes prominent in the series going forward - but the result is Dom ends up getting caught by the FBI and sentenced to 25 years in prison. The film ends with Brian, Mia, Leo and Santos arriving in their cars to intercept the bus taking Dom to prison.

Fast Five (2011)

Fast Five begins with Dom, Brian and Mia in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, where they are on the run after breaking Dom out of the prison bus in the previous film. Agent Luke Hobbs (Wayne Johnson) arrives in Rio to arrest Dom and Brian with the help of local officer Elena Neves, so Dom and Brian decide to steal money from crime lord Hernan Reyes to start a new life on the run. They pull together a team, which includes Han, Roman, Tej, Gisele, Leo, and Santos, along with help from Hobbs and Elena and succeed in the heist of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Hobbs and Elena help as a thank you to Dom, Brian, Mia and Vince (a character from the first film) saving their lives previously in the film, but Hobbs isn't prepared to let them go free. Instead he gives them a 24-hour head start. The end of the film shows a very pregnant Mia on a beach with Brian and Dom and Elena together. Hobbs then appears mid-credits with a file showing a recent photo of Letty - who Dom thinks is dead.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast and Furious 6 starts with all the members of the heist in Brazil living happily and peacefully. Brian and Mia have a son called Jack, Dom and Elena are together, Hans and Gisele are also together and Roman and Tej are living a life of luxury. Agent Luke Hobbs then persuades Dom to help capture a former special ops soldier called Owen Shaw and his crew, one member of which is Letty - Dom's wife. Dom and his crew agree to help in exchange for clean records, allowing them to come back to the US.

Dom and his team eventually complete the mission successfully, but not without loss. Gisele - Han's girlfriend - sacrifices herself to save Han, resulting in her death. The mid-credits then show Han in Tokyo - the city him and Gisele were planning to go following the capture of Shaw - in a car chase. Han's car is suddenly crashed into before it explodes and Dom gets a phone call from the driver - Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) - saying "You don't know me, but you're about to". This ties in the third Fast and Furious film - Tokyo Drift - from 2006, while setting up the story for Furious 7.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift focuses on high school student Sean Boswell, who goes to live in Tokyo in order to avoid jail for street racing. Whilst in Tokyo, Sean is introduced to drift racing in Japan, where he meets Han, who Sean ends up working for and living with.

Han trains Sean up in drift racing and Sean asks Takeshi's - known as the Drift King - girlfriend out on a date. After Han, Sean and Neela steal from Takeshi, they end up in a chase. Han gets away, only to be involved in a separate crash moments later. His car explodes and Han dies - the same crash that was alluded to at the end of Fast and Furious 6. Dominic Toretto then shows up at the end of the film, asking to race Sean - who is the new Drift King after he beat Takeshi in a mountain race.

Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 is all about rogue special forces assassin Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), taking vengeance on Dominic Toretto's team for comatising his brother, Owen Shaw from Fast and Furious 6. Helped by a covert ops team led by Mr Nobody, Dom and his team attempt to track down Shaw, whilst also trying to obtain a computer program called God's Eye and rescue its creator - Ramsay.

Following a few close calls and a one-on-one fight between Dom and Shaw at the top of a parking garage, Hobbs returns to help save the day, with Shaw ending up in prison and Dom and his team back on a beach. In a bittersweet ending, Brian retires from the team to be with pregnant Mia and their son, saying goodbye to Dom at a crossroads. Sadly, Furious 7 is the last we see of Brian O'Connor as Paul Walker tragically died in a real car crash mid-way through filming, leading to the retirement of his character.

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

In the eighth Fast and Furious film, Dominic Toretto is coerced into working for cyberterrorist Cipher, which sees him go rogue and against his team - Letty, Roman, Tej and Ramsay - when on a mission led by Hobbs. Hobbs then gets arrested, ending up in the same prison as Deckard Shaw from Furious 7. Hobbs and Shaw are then recruited together by Mr Nobody to find Dom and capture Cipher.

In a series of events, we learn that Cipher had something to do with Owen Shaw, she's captured Elena and Dom's son (which he didn't know about) and while Elena is killed by Cipher, Deckard and Owen Shaw end up rescuing Dom's son after a plan Dom managed to secretly pull together without Cipher's knowledge. The team protect Dom, while Deckard tries, but fails to kill Cipher, who gets away. The end sees Deckard delivering Dom's son to Dom, showing an end to the rift between Dom, Shaw and Hobbs - an important detail for the upcoming spin off.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019)

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is the first spin off in the Fast and Furious franchise. It was released on 2 August 2019.

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw sees agent Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw team up to stop Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), who is a cyber genetically enhanced terrorist in possession of a deadly virus he has created.

It doesn't have any of the other Fast and Furious characters in it.

Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9, also known as F9: The Fast Saga, follows on from The Fate of the Furious and sees Dominic Toretto as retired, raising his son Brian with his wife Letty. It's not long before the team are back together though, after a device called Aries that can hack into computer weapons systems was stolen by Dom's brother Jakob - who was responsible for Dom's dad's death - and a private army.

The team find out that Han is actually alive and working for Mr Nobody so Letty and Mia search for Han in Tokyo, while Dom, Tej, Roman and Ramsey end up in Edinburgh hoping to stop Jakob from stealing the second part of the Aries device. The third component of the device is Elle - or Elle's DNA - who Han was protecting and when Jakob and Otto kidnap Elle and take the second Aries device, it doesn't look good.

In true Fast and Furious style though, the team manage to stop the Aries device being uploaded, with some help from Jakob, who is betrayed by Otto and saved by Mia and Dom. While Otto is killed after Cipher remotely pilots a jet to bomb the truck with him and Dom on, Cipher manages to get away, again. There's a happy ending though, with the success of stopping Aries orbit celebrated with a BBQ, Brian's car arrives in the driveway as the team sit down to say grace.

Fast X

Fast X appears to tie into Fast Five, where a character played by Jason Momoa is out for revenge after Dom and Brian stole the safe full of cash and Momoa's future in the 2011 film. Rather than go into too much detail here and spoil it for you if you haven't got to the cinema yet, we've popped the trailer for Fast X below that you can sink your teeth into. We also have a Fast X feature that goes into more detail about part one of the two-part finale.

The complete Fast and Furious series in the right order, at a glance

Fast and Furious (2001)

The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Los Bandoleros (2009)

Fast and Furious 4 (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fast and Furious 6 (2013)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Furious 7 (2015)

The Fate of the Furious 8 (2017)

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019)

Fast and Furious 9 (2021)

Fast X (2023)

The complete Fast and Furious films in the order they were released

Fast and Furious (2001)

The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Los Bandoleros (2009)

Fast and Furious 4 (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fast and Furious 6 (2013)

Furious 7 (2015)

The Fate of the Furious 8 (2017)

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019)

Fast and Furious 9 (2021)

Fast X (2023)

When does the next Fast and Furious film come out?

Fast and Furious 9 was released on 25 June 2021, a year after it was due to come out. Fast X, or Fast and Furious 10 as it was first called, was released on 19 May 2023. For now, there has been no indication as to what year the final film will be released, though it was initially reported Fast X and the final film were being filmed back-to-back, which may suggest a shorter release period than two years.

How many Fast and Furious films are left to be released?

There is said to be a second spin-off film in development focusing on the female characters of the Fast and Furious series. There is also a TV series on Netflix called Spy Racers with eight episodes in it.

In terms of the Fast and Furious films themselves, the tenth film released on 19 May 2023.

It was split into two films for a two-part finale so there will be another film after Fast X to come before the Saga is over. We'd expect the second of the two-film finale to appear at some point in 2024.