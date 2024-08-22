Key Takeaways NHL 25 introduces ICE-Q tech for enhanced on-ice expression.

AI players receive empowered intelligence for improved strategic plays.

ICE-Q brings 250 new animations for reactive actions and heightened realism.

EA has pulled the curtain back on NHL 25 and is putting a ton of focus on its new ICE-Q technology. With the slogan of 'hockey is built different', EA aims to give players a more refined experience for current-gen systems. NHL 25's ICE-Q tech covers three major pillars that should elevate the core gameplay this year, spanning next-gen vision control, empowered AI, and advanced reacting actions.

NHL's next-gen vision control improves skating mobility

For fans, ICE-Q should find more mobility and on-ice expression

As EA explains, its next-gen vision control provides players with the long-awaited ability to walk the blue line and execute precision turns. This feature set from ICE-Q also enables players to square up to the puck carrier when on the ice. You can also look forward to the ability to stay locked on goal when playing offensive. With enhanced agility, the on-ice expression while playing should be heightened.

“The new ICE-Q gameplay system represents a foundational shift in how players will experience the game, with its deep intelligence giving them complete control of the ice,” said Mike Inglehart, Senior Game Design Director at EA Vancouver. "Hockey is built different, with NHL 25 delivering greater authenticity, bigger team rivalries and inspired by the sport’s next-generation superstars who continue to redefine the game.”

Leveraging its performance capture technology, ICE-Q also makes way for more attention to detail. Whether it is a backhand or forehand skill during gameplay. The idea is to further enhance and modernize how skating looks and feels while playing NHL 25. With every new entry building off the foundation of its predecessor, it looks like EA is really focusing in on the details for this title.

CPU players receive advanced intelligence in NHL 25

With empowered AI, CPU players will be able to better read where you are on the ice

The new empowered AI can also take advantage of some of the new on-ice features ICE-Q provides. This year's entry allows CPU players to execute authentic plays with a refreshed playbook designed by EA. This is said to improve power players, opening up the ice for better overall positioning and offensive plays. Part of the feedback players have given EA in the past is the desire to see CPU players able to better recognize the position of the actual player on the ice. It seems as though EA is listening.

Utilizing a new AI foundation, EA is overhauling the CPU player experience to solve bugs. For instance, CPU players should now recognize where to be to better execute offensive plays. Additionally, with the enhanced ability to stretch the ice and close in on soft spots, players can help set up their CPU teammates to score.

Reactive actions and skill-based one-timers will keep gameplay interesting

NHL 25 should feature advanced realism with reactive actions while skating

Reactive actions should excite many players this year. Those eager to hit the ice in NHL 25 should take notice of a brand-new set of animations this year. EA says 250 new animations were created to help make skaters more responsive. With authentic visual reactions, players will reap the benefits of panic turns and the ability to turn quickly in high-pressure moments. Focus has gone into avoidance, with players having the ability to better understand their location on the ice.

In addition, players can read the attacking zone to find an open teammate and execute a one-timer with its own visual and audible cues. These skill-based one-timers offer a fun new spin on offense and defense strategies. Players are rewarded for their skill with the chance to score during high-pressure plays. When players a fed a puck at just the right moment, they have a chance to score an odds-defying goal, making the crowd cheer and leaving their opponents broken and defeated.

This is just a small taste of what's to come in NHL 25. EA states that as we get closer to the October 4th launch, we'll learn more about World of Chel (WOC) and the progression shared across HUT.