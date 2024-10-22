Key Takeaways Netflix offers secret codes to find genres easily, saving time and effort scrolling through endless options.

These secret codes work on a web browser only, and using them helps to easily navigate to specific genres.

Make the best out of Netflix codes by finding your favorite genre, bookmarking the Netflix codes site, and keeping an eye out for new content.

There is so much to dig through on Netflix that it can be very overwhelming to find what to watch for a movie night. Even if you fix a broken algorithm, you still have to scour through long lists of content, and when you finally find something, you might not even have time to watch it. The next time a movie night is coming up, you can save a lot of time by figuring out what genre you want to watch beforehand. Once you do that, you can take advantage of secret Netflix codes.

You might know about the various Netflix error codes, but these codes I'm talking about are good things. The way they work is you input a certain code, and it'll automatically go through all the movies and TV shows on Netflix and piece them together for you. For example, if you're specifically looking for sports comedies, you can use 5286 as your code and only see the movies and shows on Netflix that fit that criteria. It might sound too good to be true, but I can confirm it's a very fast and easy way to find specific things on Netflix without having to scroll around for hours.

How Netflix secret codes work

There are many to pick from

The Netflix secret codes only work if you know what they are. Another thing to note is they only work on a web browser, so you can't use them on your Netflix app. This means the best way to use these codes is to do your research beforehand, find what to watch, and add it to your watch list that you can easily access from the app.

Sadly, you need a web browser to use the Netflix codes.

You can find the list of codes from a lot of places, whether it's social media or from friends, but the place you'll want to have bookmarked is the Netflix codes site itself. This gives you a long list of codes to look through, and you shouldn't have trouble finding a genre you like. When you find a code you want to use, you have to follow these steps to use it.

Select your Netflix secret code. Type in "https://netflix.com/browse/genre/xx" in the url bar and replace the "xx" with the code. Look through the movies that show up.

It's a very easy process that cuts down the scrolling time significantly, so there's little downside to using them. While you're still at the whim of what Netflix has on the service, you can still easily find things you didn't know were on there as long as it falls under the genre you select.

Some of my favorite Netflix secret codes

Give these a try

I'm a big horror fan, so the first codes I tried out were some of the horror ones. Netflix might not have the best selection of horror movies, especially since there are a few apps dedicated to horror alone, but there's quite a bit on the platform that can catch your eye.

Monster horror movies (947)

Cult horror (10944)

Horror comedy (89585)

There are far more codes available than this, but it's a good start for a horror fan. My advice is to take a bit of time and enter many different codes just to see what you can find. Your Netflix list can get pretty long, but it's a lot better to scroll through a list of movies or shows you're already interested in watching versus scrolling past tons of options you don't ever plan to watch. Make sure to check the same codes again from time to time because Netflix constantly rotates out old content in favor of the new. Also, try to make sure you watch something that catches your eye sooner rather than later because you don't want to have it leave the service before you get to it.