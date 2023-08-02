Google's ambitions for YouTube have gone far beyond cat videos, memes, and even the terrific creators that have built empires on the video-sharing site. YouTube TV, for example, is giving Sling and the likes of cable and satellite operators a run for their money. But the real cash streams in this industry are in live sports, and Google seems to realize that it's not just about the games themselves. It is slowly rolling out a multiview feature for fans of several sports leagues in the United States. Here's what you need to know about it.

What is YouTube Multiview?

YouTube debuted early access for Multiview in time for the 2023 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament - more commonly known as March Madness. A handful of YouTube TV subscribers could have up to four games on the screen at once when watching through their smart TV app. The games featured in multiview were pre-selected, but viewers could switch the focus between any of them - this could mean tuning into the live color commentary, viewing captions, or blowing that match up to fullscreen.

In June, YouTube introduced five non-sports multiview feeds into users' recommendations (via The Verge). Each feed's channels were still pre-selected, but they spanned across the categories of news, weather, finance, and sports in English and Spanish.

August saw a full-scale rollout as YouTube TV announced more sports-focused multiview opportunities with NFL Sunday Ticket, the WNBA, and FIFA Women's World Cup. And it's not just on YouTube TV - for those who want the premium content packages without all the trappings of legacy basic cable TV channels, they'll also be able to use multiview on what YouTube calls its Primetime Channels - our sister site Android Police reports these were brought about in November 2022.

How to purchase access to Multiview feeds

YouTube TV

If you've subscribed to YouTube TV ($72.99 per month), you can access the five general multiview streams by opening the YouTube TV app for your smart TV - this includes those on Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku, in addition to the official app for proprietary TV operating systems. These streams may appear in the carousel of programming under the Top Picks for You header.

Access to premium sports multiview streams will require an appropriate auxiliary subscription. We'll explain more about that in the following section.

YouTube via Primetime Channels

You'll need to have purchased a subscription to the appropriate Primetime Channel to access the multiview feeds you want - the five general-purpose multiview feeds are unavailable through YouTube.

For the 2023 late-year sports seasons, here's what you'll need to do:

NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube has become the exclusive home for Sunday Ticket, the NFL's pass for all regular season games. You can purchase it from the NFL YouTube channel - it costs $399 before September 19 and $449 after that date. Those who are willing to bundle in a YouTube TV subscription with their Sunday Ticket purchase can save $100 on either price. The 2023 regular season begins September 7 and will run through February 7, 2024.

WNBA - The WNBA League Pass costs $7.99 monthly or $24.99 for a full season. Seasons typically run from May to September, with the 2023 regular season wrapping up on September 10. You can purchase it from the WNBA's YouTube page.

How to navigate to and through a Multiview feed

You'll need to open up either the YouTube or YouTube TV app for whatever smart TV device you're using - whether it's Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, or your TV's built-in operating system. Multiview feeds will appear in your home suggestion feed as games come online. As mentioned above, the five always-on multiview feeds will be in the Top Picks for You carousel on YouTube TV.

Use your remote's directional pad to select which view in a multiview feed plays audio. Press your remote's Select button to move a view into fullscreen. Press Back to return to the multiview feed. You can turn captions on or off by navigating downwards until you've highlighted the option for captions and then hitting the Select button.