When Intel entered the gaming hardware space with its own Arc graphics cards, the company also revealed that it was working on various technologies to ensure you have the best gaming experience.

One of those technologies is set to rival Nvidia's DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Known as Xe Super Sampling (or XeSS for short), this is an AI-accelerated super sampling tech that's designed to be open-source. This means it's not only going to work with Intel's GPUs but also with those from its rivals.

We're exploring more about what that means and how it'll improve your gaming experience.

Is Xe Super Sampling just upscaling?

Intel has already been showing off what Xe Super Sampling can do.

XeSS is designed to take a game that's rendered at 1080p and upscale it to 4K. This means in theory that it offers the same benefits as Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling. That benefit is that you can play games at lower resolutions (meaning higher FPS) but use the technology to output a higher-resolution image to your gaming monitor.

Intel has shown a demo of this technology in action with side-by-side comparisons of gameplay footage rendered natively at 4K and the same footage upscaled by XeSS. You can barely tell the difference. And Intel claims that by using XeSS, gamers will be able to get twice the performance, meaning more FPS while still enjoying a high-resolution image.

The end goal here is to give you the best of both worlds - high frame rates and high resolution too.

Which hardware will XeSS support?

Intel has stated that XeSS is set to be open source and it will be open for game developers to use. Xe Super Sampling will also work with any graphics cards that support Shader Model 6.4+ and DP4a instructions. Naturally, it's likely that XeSS will perform best on Intel's own Arc graphics processors but it will work with Nvidia and AMD products as well.

Which graphics cards support XeSS?

As we have mentioned Intel has said that XeSS will work with GPUs from its competitors as well as its own Arc graphics cards. As such any graphics cards that support Shader Model 6.4+ and DP4a instructions are capable of running Xe Super Sampling. This list currently includes the follow:

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs (e.g. Arc A770 and the A750)

Intel Xe-LP integrated graphics

AMD RX 7000 graphics cards (RDNA 3)

AMD RX 6000 GPUs (RDNA 2)

Nvidia GTX 10-series graphics cards or newer (e.g RTX 40-series)

What about quality settings?

Intel has said that it's been working hard to ensure that Xe Super Sampling won't be negatively impacted by ghosting or blurring which is sometimes an issue with upscaling tech.

XeSS has several different image quality modes. Those modes include:

Performance - runs at the fastest speed

Balanced - the best of both worlds

Quality - a focus on quality

Ultra quality - gives the best image

Intel claims that XeSS can achieve high scaling ratios without negatively impacting quality and do so more effectively than other temporal and spatial upscaling techniques.

Intel

What games will XeSS work with?

Like other upscaling technologies, Intel XeSS will require some effort in order to work. The tech needs to be trained to work with the games so that the AI understands how to maximise performance and maintain quality.

That means that the list will be limited at first, though will grow over time. Currently, the list of games includes:

Arcadegeddon

Anvil

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Chorus

Chivalry II

Death Stranding

Dolmen

Enlisted

Hitman III

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Gotham Knights

Grid Legends

Grit

Hitman 3

Instinction

Nightingale

Naraka

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Super People

The Settlers

The Diofield Chronicle

The Drift Breaker

Vampire: Blood Hunt

This list obviously is quite short at the moment but the fact the tech is open source should see it grow rapidly over time.