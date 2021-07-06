Microsoft has a couple of subscription services for owners of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Series S.

Xbox Live Gold is a monthly membership plan that is required for online play and, while it gives you a couple of free games a month, that's its primary purpose.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass is the firm's service that gives you access to hundreds of games for just one monthly fee.

They can each be paid for separately, but the best news is that you can get both, plus PC Game Pass, EA Play, Cloud Gaming and access to exclusive game discounts for a single, cheaper price.

Here's everything you need to know about Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What is Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Games Pass gives you access to well over 300 games to download and play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee.

If you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get Xbox Live Gold, PC Game Pass, EA Play and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all for the same price.

You can download the games and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some titles might become unavailable as others are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at discounted prices.

Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are part of the line-up, the latter two through backward compatibility, so there are plenty of top titles to choose from.

Microsoft adds releases of its own and many third-party games on the same day they are released in stores. This includes Halo Infinite and Bethesda's new, forthcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield.

It could also include all of Activision Blizzard's vast back catalogue of titles, when Microsoft's acquisition completes, including legacy and new Call of Duty games.

The included Xbox Live Gold also gives subscribers exclusive discounts on many games on the Xbox Store.

How much does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost?

Xbox Games Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99/£10.99 a month. You can cancel at any time.

As mentioned, it includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games Pass for PC and EA Play. Plus, Microsoft's cloud service, Cloud Gaming, is part of Ultimate at no extra cost.

The standard console-only version of Games Pass doesn't include Gold, EA Play, Cloud Gaming or the PC version. It costs $9.99/£7.99 a month. It's the same price for the PC-only version when subscribed to separately. Ultimate is clearly the better deal.

What games are part of Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 300 games, made up of Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox backward compatible titles.

Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:

Xbox

All the Xbox One & Series X/S games on Game Pass (as of 5 April 2023):

Note, all games run on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S, but can have enhancements on the next-gen consoles. Some games will also feature Xbox's Auto HDR and/or FPS Boost technologies.

7 Days to Die

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S only)

A Way Out **

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Among Us

Anthem **

Anvil: Vault Breaker

Aragami 2

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

As Dusk Falls

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Astroneer

Atomic Heart

Back 4 Blood

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1 Revolution **

Battlefield 4 **

Battlefield V **

Battlefield 2042 **

Battlefield Hardline **

Battletoads

Beacon Pines

Before We Leave

Ben 10: Power Trip

Black Desert

Bleeding Edge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Bugsnax

Burnout Paradise Remastered **

Bushiden - coming TBC

Chained Echoes

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines - Remastered (Xbox Series X/S only)

Citizen Sleeper

Coffee Talk

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Cooking Simulator

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Cricket 22

Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X/S only)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Danganropa V3: Killing Harmon Anniversary Edition

Darkest Dungeon

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dead By Daylight

Dead Cells

Deathloop (Xbox Series X/S only)

Death's Door

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Despot's Game

Destroy All Humans

Dicey's Dungeons

Dirt 5 **

Dirt Rally 2.0 **

Disc Room

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition

Disneyland Adventures

DJMax Respect V

Doom (1993)

Doom (2016)

Doom II

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Dragon Age Inquisition **

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dreamscaper

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Evil Genius 2

Eville

Exo One

F1 2021 **

F1 2022 **

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 22

Fe **

FIFA 21 **

FIFA 22 **

Floppy Knights

Football Manager 2023 Console

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fuga: Moldies of Steel

Full Throttle Remastered

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

Ghost Song

Ghostwire: Tokyo - coming 12 April 2023

GoldenEye 007

Golf With Your Friends

Grid **

Grid Legends **

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Gunfire Reborn

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox Series X/S only)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbour 2

Hi-Fi Rush

High on Life

Hitman World of Assassination

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hot Wheels Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Infinite Guitars

Injustice 2

Inkulinati (Game Preview)

Inside

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Iron Brigade - coming 6 April 2023

It Takes Two **

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kill It with Fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Lapin

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Let's Build a Zoo

Life is Strange: True Colors - leaving 15 April 2023

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loop Hero

Loot River

Lost in Random **

Madden NFL 15 **

Madden NFL 16 **

Madden NFL 17 **

Madden NFL 18 **

Madden NFL 19 **

Madden NFL 22 **

Madden NFL 23 **

Madden NFL 25 **

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Mass Effect: Andromeda **

Mass Effect Legendary Edition **

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S only)

Merge & Blade

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X/S only)

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Midnight Fight Express

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Legends - coming 18 April 2023

Minecraft Preview

Mirror's Edge Catalyst **

MLB The Show 23

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay - leaving 15 April 2023

Moonlighter

Moonscars

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MotoGP 22

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Peppa Pig

My Time At Portia

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA Live 18 **

NBA Live 19 **

Need for Speed **

Need for Speed Heat **

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered **

Need for Speed Payback **

Need for Speed Rivals **

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky's Tale

NHL 18 **

NHL 19 **

NHL 21 **

NHL 22 **

NHL 23 ** - coming 13 April 2023

NHL 94 Rewind **

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition

Ninja Gaiden Σ

Ninja Gaiden Σ2

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

No Man's Sky

Norco

Nuclear Throne

Olija

Omori

Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Pac-Man Museum+

Paw Patrol Grand Prix

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Peggle 2 **

Pentiment

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 Royal

Phantom Abyss

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville **

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare **

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 **

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Prodeus

Psychonauts 2

Quake Remastered

Quantum Break

Rage 2

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Rare Replay

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Redfall - coming 2 May 2023

Research and Destroy

Return to Monkey Island

Road 96

Roboquest (Game Preview)

Rocket Arena **

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Ryse: Son of Rome

Scorn (Xbox Series X/S only)

ScreamRide

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Serious Sam 4

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

Shadowrun Returns

Shredders (Xbox Series X/S only)

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Signalis

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Soma

Somerville

Soul Hackers 2

Spacelines from the Far Out

Spelunky 2

SpiderHeck

Stardew Valley

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order **

Star Wars Battlefront **

Star Wars Battlefront II **

Star Wars: Squadrons **

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Decay: Year-One

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Surgeon Simulator 2

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Ascent

The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resparkled

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos - Chicken Edition - leaving 15 April 2023

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Gunk

The Legend of Tianding

The Long Dark - leaving 15 April 2023

The Outer Worlds

The Riftbreaker - leaving 15 April 2023

The Sims 4 **

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1 - 5)

The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Titanfall 2 **

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - leaving 15 April 2023

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 3

Trek to Yomi

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

UFC 3 **

UFC 4 **

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Unpacking

Unravel **

Unravel Two **

Unsouled

Valheim

Vampire Survivors

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

Weird West

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck at Parking

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

All the Xbox 360 backward compatibility games on Game Pass:

Alice: Madness Returns **

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo-Tooie

Battlefield 1943 **

Battlefield 3 **

Battlefield: Bad Company **

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 **

Bejeweled 2 **

Bejeweled 3 **

Brutal Legend **

Costume Quest

Crysis **

Crysis 2 **

Crysis 3 **

Dante's Inferno **

Dead Space **

Dead Space 2 **

Dead Space 3 **

Dead Space Ignition **

Dragon Age: Origins **

Dragon Age 2 **

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Feeding Frenzy **

Feeding Frenzy 2 **

Fight Night Champion **

Final Fantasy XIII

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Heavy Weapon **

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

Kameo

Mass Effect **

Mass Effect 2 **

Mass Effect 3 **

Medal of Honor Airborne **

Mirror's Edge **

Peggle **

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Plants vs Zombies **

Rage

Skate **

Skate 3 **

SSX **

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

Zuma **

Zuma **

Zuma's Revenge! **

All the original Xbox backward compatibility games on Game Pass:

Black **

Blinx - The Time Sweeper

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Fuzion Frenzy

Psychonauts

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

** included as part of EA Play for Ultimate subscribers only.