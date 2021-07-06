Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has a couple of subscription services for owners of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Series S.

Xbox Live Gold is a monthly membership plan that is required for online play and, while it gives you a couple of free games a month, that's its primary purpose.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass is the firm's service that gives you access to hundreds of games for just one monthly fee.

They can each be paid for separately, but the best news is that you can get both, plus PC Game Pass, EA Play, Cloud Gaming and access to exclusive game discounts for a single, cheaper price.

Here's everything you need to know about Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What is Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Games Pass gives you access to well over 300 games to download and play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee.

If you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get Xbox Live Gold, PC Game Pass, EA Play and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all for the same price.

You can download the games and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some titles might become unavailable as others are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at discounted prices.

Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are part of the line-up, the latter two through backward compatibility, so there are plenty of top titles to choose from.

Microsoft adds releases of its own and many third-party games on the same day they are released in stores. This includes Halo Infinite and Bethesda's new, forthcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield.

It could also include all of Activision Blizzard's vast back catalogue of titles, when Microsoft's acquisition completes, including legacy and new Call of Duty games.

The included Xbox Live Gold also gives subscribers exclusive discounts on many games on the Xbox Store.

How much does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost?

Xbox Games Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99/£10.99 a month. You can cancel at any time.

As mentioned, it includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games Pass for PC and EA Play. Plus, Microsoft's cloud service, Cloud Gaming, is part of Ultimate at no extra cost.

The standard console-only version of Games Pass doesn't include Gold, EA Play, Cloud Gaming or the PC version. It costs $9.99/£7.99 a month. It's the same price for the PC-only version when subscribed to separately. Ultimate is clearly the better deal.

What games are part of Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 300 games, made up of Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox backward compatible titles.

Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:

Halo infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play photo 1
Xbox

All the Xbox One & Series X/S games on Game Pass (as of 5 April 2023):

Note, all games run on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S, but can have enhancements on the next-gen consoles. Some games will also feature Xbox's Auto HDR and/or FPS Boost technologies.

All the Xbox 360 backward compatibility games on Game Pass:

All the original Xbox backward compatibility games on Game Pass:

** included as part of EA Play for Ultimate subscribers only.