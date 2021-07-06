Quick Links
Microsoft has a couple of subscription services for owners of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Series S.
Xbox Live Gold is a monthly membership plan that is required for online play and, while it gives you a couple of free games a month, that's its primary purpose.
On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass is the firm's service that gives you access to hundreds of games for just one monthly fee.
They can each be paid for separately, but the best news is that you can get both, plus PC Game Pass, EA Play, Cloud Gaming and access to exclusive game discounts for a single, cheaper price.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months)
Three-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to 100s of Xbox games, plus EA Play, Cloud Gaming, online play and more.
Here's everything you need to know about Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
What is Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate?
Xbox Games Pass gives you access to well over 300 games to download and play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee.
If you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get Xbox Live Gold, PC Game Pass, EA Play and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all for the same price.
You can download the games and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some titles might become unavailable as others are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at discounted prices.
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are part of the line-up, the latter two through backward compatibility, so there are plenty of top titles to choose from.
Microsoft adds releases of its own and many third-party games on the same day they are released in stores. This includes Halo Infinite and Bethesda's new, forthcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield.
It could also include all of Activision Blizzard's vast back catalogue of titles, when Microsoft's acquisition completes, including legacy and new Call of Duty games.
The included Xbox Live Gold also gives subscribers exclusive discounts on many games on the Xbox Store.
How much does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost?
Xbox Games Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99/£10.99 a month. You can cancel at any time.
As mentioned, it includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games Pass for PC and EA Play. Plus, Microsoft's cloud service, Cloud Gaming, is part of Ultimate at no extra cost.
The standard console-only version of Games Pass doesn't include Gold, EA Play, Cloud Gaming or the PC version. It costs $9.99/£7.99 a month. It's the same price for the PC-only version when subscribed to separately. Ultimate is clearly the better deal.
What games are part of Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 300 games, made up of Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox backward compatible titles.
Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:
All the Xbox One & Series X/S games on Game Pass (as of 5 April 2023):
Note, all games run on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S, but can have enhancements on the next-gen consoles. Some games will also feature Xbox's Auto HDR and/or FPS Boost technologies.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S only)
- A Way Out **
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Anthem **
- Anvil: Vault Breaker
- Aragami 2
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1 Revolution **
- Battlefield 4 **
- Battlefield V **
- Battlefield 2042 **
- Battlefield Hardline **
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Desert
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered **
- Bushiden - coming TBC
- Chained Echoes
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Cities: Skylines - Remastered (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Citizen Sleeper
- Coffee Talk
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Danganropa V3: Killing Harmon Anniversary Edition
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead By Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Deathloop (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Death's Door
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot's Game
- Destroy All Humans
- Dicey's Dungeons
- Dirt 5 **
- Dirt Rally 2.0 **
- Disc Room
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Doom (1993)
- Doom (2016)
- Doom II
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Dragon Age Inquisition **
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2
- Eville
- Exo One
- F1 2021 **
- F1 2022 **
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe **
- FIFA 21 **
- FIFA 22 **
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuga: Moldies of Steel
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Ghost Song
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - coming 12 April 2023
- GoldenEye 007
- Golf With Your Friends
- Grid **
- Grid Legends **
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbour 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High on Life
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infinite Guitars
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati (Game Preview)
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Iron Brigade - coming 6 April 2023
- It Takes Two **
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Lapin
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Life is Strange: True Colors - leaving 15 April 2023
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
- Lost in Random **
- Madden NFL 15 **
- Madden NFL 16 **
- Madden NFL 17 **
- Madden NFL 18 **
- Madden NFL 19 **
- Madden NFL 22 **
- Madden NFL 23 **
- Madden NFL 25 **
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Mass Effect: Andromeda **
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition **
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Merge & Blade
- Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Legends - coming 18 April 2023
- Minecraft Preview
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst **
- MLB The Show 23
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay - leaving 15 April 2023
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA Live 18 **
- NBA Live 19 **
- Need for Speed **
- Need for Speed Heat **
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered **
- Need for Speed Payback **
- Need for Speed Rivals **
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NHL 18 **
- NHL 19 **
- NHL 21 **
- NHL 22 **
- NHL 23 ** - coming 13 April 2023
- NHL 94 Rewind **
- Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition
- Ninja Gaiden Σ
- Ninja Gaiden Σ2
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Nuclear Throne
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paw Patrol Grand Prix
- Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle 2 **
- Pentiment
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville **
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare **
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 **
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake Remastered
- Quantum Break
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Rare Replay
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Redfall - coming 2 May 2023
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Roboquest (Game Preview)
- Rocket Arena **
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Scorn (Xbox Series X/S only)
- ScreamRide
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shredders (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Signalis
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soma
- Somerville
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- Stardew Valley
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order **
- Star Wars Battlefront **
- Star Wars Battlefront II **
- Star Wars: Squadrons **
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-One
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resparkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos - Chicken Edition - leaving 15 April 2023
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Long Dark - leaving 15 April 2023
- The Outer Worlds
- The Riftbreaker - leaving 15 April 2023
- The Sims 4 **
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1 - 5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2 **
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - leaving 15 April 2023
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Trek to Yomi
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 3 **
- UFC 4 **
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Unpacking
- Unravel **
- Unravel Two **
- Unsouled
- Valheim
- Vampire Survivors
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
All the Xbox 360 backward compatibility games on Game Pass:
- Alice: Madness Returns **
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo Kazooie: N n B
- Banjo-Tooie
- Battlefield 1943 **
- Battlefield 3 **
- Battlefield: Bad Company **
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 **
- Bejeweled 2 **
- Bejeweled 3 **
- Brutal Legend **
- Costume Quest
- Crysis **
- Crysis 2 **
- Crysis 3 **
- Dante's Inferno **
- Dead Space **
- Dead Space 2 **
- Dead Space 3 **
- Dead Space Ignition **
- Dragon Age: Origins **
- Dragon Age 2 **
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Feeding Frenzy **
- Feeding Frenzy 2 **
- Fight Night Champion **
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Heavy Weapon **
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Kameo
- Mass Effect **
- Mass Effect 2 **
- Mass Effect 3 **
- Medal of Honor Airborne **
- Mirror's Edge **
- Peggle **
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Plants vs Zombies **
- Rage
- Skate **
- Skate 3 **
- SSX **
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- Zuma **
- Zuma's Revenge! **
All the original Xbox backward compatibility games on Game Pass:
- Black **
- Blinx - The Time Sweeper
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Psychonauts
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
** included as part of EA Play for Ultimate subscribers only.