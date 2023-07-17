Microsoft is killing Xbox Live little by little. The company is replacing the Xbox Live portion of its subscription offerings with a new tier of Game Pass called Game Pass Core. It's more affordable than Game Pass Console and Ultimate but has some limitations to justify the lower cost. Limitations aside, it's a solid offering for those on a budget that lets you into the Game Pass ecosystem without breaking the bank too much.

What is Game Pass Core?

Game Pass replaces Xbox Live Gold in Microsoft's subscription offerings. Rather than having and mixing two different services, Microsoft is getting everything under the Game Pass banner, which makes much more sense from a marketing perspective.

Because it's the replacement for Xbox Live, this service includes access to the entire online multiplayer experience on Xbox. Game Pass Console is more expensive but doesn't include access to multiplayer gaming on Xbox, so in that sense, Game Pass Core is a good bargain.

Of course, there's a reason Game Pass Core costs less - it doesn't come with the entire Game Pass library of games. Instead, you get a curated selection of more than 25 games, with new ones added two or three times per year (presumably, some games will be removed, though Microsoft didn't get into that).

How Much is Game Pass Core?

Since Game Pass Core is replacing Xbox Live Gold, it'll cost the same as the old subscription. You can pay $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year to access Game Pass Core.

Microsoft

It's a good bargain compared to Game Pass Ultimate, which is $16.99 monthly. However, you only get access to around 25 games, whereas Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to hundreds of games in the entire Game Pass library, new games on day one, and access to EA Play. It really comes down to your budget: does it make sense to spend the extra money on Ultimate or save a few bucks a month on Game Pass Core?

Microsoft says all Xbox Live Golf subscribers will automatically become Game Pass Core subscribers starting September 14. On that date, the games in the Core library will become available to those players. Their subscription price won't change, so it's mostly just a value add since they'll get to play games they otherwise wouldn't be able to access.

343 Industries

There's a slight drawback: Games With Gold is going away on September 1. No longer will players get to look forward to free games every month. Xbox 360 games already redeemed through Games with Gold will remain in player libraries. Xbox One games will remain playable if players remain subscribed to either Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate.

What games come with Xbox Game Pass Core?

At launch, Microsoft offers around 25 games for Core members, promising to add more games every few months. Currently, here are the games from studios like Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other third-party developers:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

That's a solid list of games for $9.99 per month, especially for existing subscribers who weren't getting free games (outside of Games with Gold).

When does Game Pass Core launch?

Game Pass Core is scheduled to launch on September 14, 2023. The service will be called Xbox Live Gold until then, and the free games won't be available to players until September 14.