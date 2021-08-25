Microsoft has its own cloud gaming platform.
Called Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - often referred to as Xbox Cloud Gaming - it offers more than 300 Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to be played on PC, Mac, Chromebook, Samsung Smart TVs, Android and iOS devices over a data connection. Xbox Game Pass members can also use it to play many games on their consoles without having to download them.
Microsoft even hopes to introduce its own streaming stick - codenamed "Keystone" - in the future.
So, here's everything you need to know about the Xbox cloud games service, including what devices are compatible and the available games.
What is Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?
Called "Project xCloud" during its earlier days, Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft's game streaming platform. It runs as a complementary service to its Xbox One and Xbox Series X / Series S games consoles and is available in 28 countries as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.
It is a streaming service, in that all games are hosted on custom Xbox Series X hardware located at remote servers around the world. Live gameplay video is sent to a compatible device over the internet. In return, controller codes are sent in the other direction so, for all intents and purposes, it feels like you are playing a game loaded on the device itself.
It is not a new idea; there are others on the market, such as Nvidia's GeForce Now. However, Microsoft's service is not currently a separate offering - it is a no-cost addition to its existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership scheme.
Microsoft believes Cloud Gaming is one of the best game streaming services around because it utlises the firm's enormous network of data centres around the world. This ensures game requests can be served locally rather than across continents, potentially reducing latency by shortening the distance between the end user and the data centre.
Latency is the enemy of cloud gaming, often adding many milliseconds between button presses and actions performed on screen. And, while that doesn't sound like much, milliseconds are vital when it comes to gaming. Say you press the button to shoot an onrushing enemy, a few milliseconds of latency can be the difference between hitting them and not. Or, in a driving game such as the excellent Forza Horizon 5, the difference between successfully drifting around a corner or ending up wrapped around a tree.
Does that mean my Xbox console will be defunct in future?
Xbox Cloud Gaming is not designed to replace games consoles. Instead, it runs parallel to the company's machines, offering many of the same games and even allowing for save games to be picked up and continued no matter which device you use: mobile, console, PC or even Smart TV.
As it is available as part of the company's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership scheme, which also includes over 400 games to download to the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, 200 games for PC, Xbox Live Gold and EA Play, it is seen very much as an extension to console gaming, not a replacement.
Essentially, Cloud Gaming is an ideal way for you to carry-on your Xbox experience on a portable device, whether you are at home or out and about.
When and where can I use Xbox Cloud Gaming?
Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available in beta form in 28 countries as a dedicated app for Android devices. Windows PC users can play Cloud Gaming titles through the native Xbox app, and it is also available via a web browser on iOS, Mac and Chromebook. Safari, Chrome and Microsoft's own Edge browser are all supported.
Xbox has also more recently expanded its reach to the latest Samsung TVs - those capable of hosting the Samsung Gaming Hub.
For Android, you need to download the Xbox Game Pass app from Google Play or the Samsung Galaxy Store. You can play cloud games through the app, plus wishlist and even download games to your Xbox console or Windows PC.
If you want to play through iPhone or iPad, you need to head to xbox.com/play on your device's Safari web browser. You can then create a web app for your homescreen that jumps straight into the service on a single tap. Here are our in-depth instructions on how to get that working: How to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone and iPad.
Supported iPhones and iPads are below. Others might work (as long as they run on iOS 14.4 or above), but these are the iOS and iPadOS devices currently verified by Microsoft.
- iPad Air (3rd Gen)
- iPad Air (4th Gen)
- iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen
- iPad Mini 5th Gen
- iPad Mini 6th Gen
- iPad 8th Gen
- iPad 9th Gen
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
You can also play directly in a web browser on Mac and Chromebook, although owners of the latter can also install the dedicated Android app on their laptop directly.
To play on a Windows PC, just open the Xbox app and follow the instructions.
Xbox also offers Cloud Gaming accessibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. This allows Xbox One owners to play Xbox Series X versions of games (albeit with restrictions, such as resolution). Xbox Series X/S owners can also play supported games without having to install them first, which saves on storage space.
Among the countries covered are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, UK and the US. You can see a full list of countries with Cloud Gaming support here.
Many games on Cloud Gaming now feature touch controls. For most though, you will also need a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller to play the titles effectively. Xbox also recommends you acquire a phone mount for the controller, unless you are playing using a tablet.
A mount is reasonably inexpensive, however.
How much does Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost?
As its full name suggests, Cloud Gaming is free to all those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The all-you-can-eat digital download service for Xbox One, Series X/S and Windows, is £10.99 / $14.99 per month.
What is Xbox Remote Play?
As well as Cloud Gaming, Xbox Remote Play is available. Using the same technology, gamers can use their own Xbox One or Series X/S consoles as a Cloud Gaming server and therefore stream their own games to a portable device.
PlayStation offers something similar in the form of PS4 and PS5 Remote Play, but Xbox Remote Play is different as you aren't restricted to having to be on the same home network, you can also stream over a mobile data connection.
You can find out more about it here.
Xbox Cloud Gaming games list
Here is the current list of all the available games on Cloud Gaming (as of 28 March 2023):
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Anvil: Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: N n B
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield 2042
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip)
- Black Desert
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Chained Echoes
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities Skylines - Remastered
- Cities Skylines - Xbox One Edition
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crusader Kings III
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Darkest Dungeon
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (2008)
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Death's Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot's Game
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- Dirt 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Doom (2016)
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II (Classic)
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyunden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Eville
- Exo One
- F1 2021
- Fabe Anninversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Fusion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- GoldenEye 007
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grid Legends
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear Survive
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace Shipbreaker
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hellow Neighbour 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High On Life
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hotwheels Unleashed: Game of the Year Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati (Game Preview)
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct DE
- Lapin (Game Preview)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medieval Dynasty
- Merge & Blade
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22
- MLB The Show 23
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Σ
- Ninja Gaiden Σ2
- No Man’s Sky
- Norco
- Nuclear Throne
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Paw Patrol: Grand Prix
- Peggle 2
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake Remastered
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Roboquest (Game Preview)
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Scorn
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Shadorun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shredders
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Signalis
- Skate (2007)
- Skate 3
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3
- Terraria
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos - Chicken Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (Episodes 1 - 5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edtion
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's rainbow Six Extraction
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Trek to Yomi
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Unpacking
- Unravel Two
- Unsouled
- Valheim (Game Preview)
- Vampire Survivors
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: YoungBlood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parkings
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War