There's an enticing way to get the Xbox Series S and Series X without paying the full cost up-front - providing you can get hold of a console, that is.

With Xbox All Access, which includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can get your new console for a monthly fee and no upfront cost.

The scheme helps you finance Xbox hardware and plenty of the games for it, all for just that one monthly payment. It reminds us of how you'd buy a smartphone. Pocket-lint has combed through all the details to help you figure out exactly how Xbox All Access works.

What is Xbox All Access?

Available through Microsoft Stores and a variety of retail partners, Xbox All Access enables you to purchase an Xbox console, regardless of which you prefer to go for, on a monthly plan with no upfront cost. And, after 24-months of payments, it's yours to keep.

It includes the console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - which includes more than 200 Xbox One, Xbox 360, original Xbox and Xbox Series X/S games to download and play at no extra cost. You also get access to more than 100 PC games, Xbox Live Gold for online play, Cloud Gaming to play games on other devices and EA Play, which adds a stack of extra free games and trials.

How much is Xbox All Access?

$24.99 or £20.99 over 24-months (Xbox Series S console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

$34.99 or £28.99 over 24-months (Xbox Series X console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

So from £20.99/$24.99 per month, you can get a next-generation machine - the Xbox Series S (usually £249/$299) - in addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (usually £10.99/$14.99 per month). The deal is cheaper than buying the console and paying for the membership separately.

The Xbox Series X is available at £28.99/$34.99 per month, with Game Pass Ultimate.

There is no upfront cost, and the subscription period ends after 24 months. There is 0 percent APR for those two years.

Do you get to keep the hardware?

Yes, after the 24-month subscription period ends, All Access subscribers get to keep their Xbox hardware.

How to sign up for Xbox All access

To sign up for Xbox All Access, you can visit different participating retailers in each country. For example:

A full list of retailers is available through Microsoft's dedicated page linked here.

Microsoft said only “qualified customers” can take part, which means potential Xbox All Access subscribers will first need to pass a credit check. You'll immediately find out if you qualify. Financing isn't handled by Microsoft. For example, it goes through Citizens One in the US and Klarna in the UK.

Where is Xbox All Access available?

Xbox All Access is available in 12 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.