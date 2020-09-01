Key Takeaways Walmart+ is a US-based subscription service that offers unlimited free deliveries from Walmart stores on orders over $35, including fresh groceries and household essentials.

The cost of Walmart+ is $12.95 a month or $98 a year, making it cheaper than Amazon Prime.

Walmart+ offers a free, 30-day trial, along with fuel discounts at partner gas stations and discounts on drug prescriptions filled at Walmart's pharmacy.

Walmart has its own delivery subscription service, Walmart+, which seeks to act as a competitor to Amazon Prime, especially with Black Friday and holiday deals. Here's what you need to know.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ (Walmart Plus) is a US-based subscription service, which promises unlimited free deliveries from Walmart stores on orders over $35. According to Walmart, more than 160,000 items are included - even fresh groceries and household essentials. Deliveries can be "as fast as same-day", but that also depends on your location and what you purchased.

Does Walmart+ require a minimum for free shipping?

Yes. Walmart+ customers do get free shipping, but have to meet an order minimum of at least $35. Additionally, Keep in mind Walmart.com has long offered some customers free two-day delivery (also for orders over $35) across thousands of items.

How much does Walmart+ cost?

Walmart+ costs $12.95 a month, or $98 a year. In comparison, Amazon Prime costs subscribers $119 for a year.

Does Walmart+ offer a free trial?

Yes, Walmart+ offers a free, 30-day trial, which Walmart says allows for free delivery on holiday groceries, early access on deals, and free shipping.

Does Walmart+ have additional perks?

Besides free deliveries on orders over $35 in the US, subscribers also get fuel discounts at partner gas stations. Walmart said you can save up to five cents on the gallon if you use Walmart's Scan & Go mobile app, which lets you scan items as you shop and pay through your phone.

Recently, Walmart also added discounts on drug prescriptions filled at Walmart's pharmacy. You can learn more about 'Rx for less' by clicking here.

Walmart said it plans to add more new perks to Walmart+ in the future.

How does Walmart+ compare to Amazon Prime?

Walmart+ is relatively new, so it's not yet as robust as Prime. Amazon's subscription service is a bit more expensive but offers a range of perks, including access to the company's Amazon Prime Video streaming service, as well as Twitch Prime, Prime Music, free photo storage, and Prime Now.

Also, Prime does not have a minimum purchase amount for free delivery.