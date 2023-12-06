Key Takeaways Verizon's myPlan offers a customizable wireless service plan with additional perks like streaming bundles for an extra $10 per month.

The cost of wireless service with myPlan varies depending on the number of lines, with discounts available for additional lines.

Customers can choose from a range of perks, including extra mobile hotspot data, cloud storage, and discounted subscriptions to services like Apple One and the Netflix and Max bundle.

Verizon grabbed all of our attention this month, by launching a new streaming bundle that provides both Netflix and Max for just $10 a month.

This offer from Verizon is particularly enticing in a market where streaming services are usually more expensive when purchased separately. Attractive though it may be, the headlines kind of obscured the hoops one would need to jump through if they aren't a subscriber to Verizon's existing wireless plans.

So, let's dive into the specifics of Verizon's myPlan package, the intricacies of the add-on perks, and the overall cost. We explain everything you need to know here.

What is Verizon's myPlan?

When it comes to its wireless business, Verizon is no stranger to changes having built up service plans, renamed them, and then throwing them out and repeating the process multiple times in just the past several years alone. Do you remember Go Unlimited or The New Verizon Plan or the 55+ Unlimited Plan? Our colleagues at Android Police do.

Anyway, in May of 2023, the company took on another (the latest as of this writing) revamp of its postpaid offerings under the branding of myPlan.

"Subscribers choose a base plan to take care of their wireless service and then, if they want to, load on bundles of perks for additional monthly fees..."

Subscribers choose a base plan to take care of their wireless service and then, if they want to, load on bundles of perks for additional monthly fees. Perks include 2TB of Verizon's own cloud storage, the Disney+ bundle (which includes Hulu+ and ESPN+) at a discount, and this new Netflix and Max bundle.

In the US, T-Mobile has led the way by bundling free Netflix into its wireless plans starting in 2017. AT&T and Verizon followed suit for a while. AT&T's relatively short-lived ownership of WarnerMedia meant it could chuck in a free HBO Max membership with a subscription to its 5G service - before Verizon decided to adopt this a la carte approach.

What kind of wireless service does Verizon offer through myPlan?

If you're thinking about upgrading from your old Verizon plan or coming over from a competitor to start a myPlan, here are the key features you'll want to keep in mind:

Unlimited Welcome gets customers unlimited access to Verizon's 5G Nationwide (low- and mid-band) network, streaming at 480p resolution, data and voice use in Mexico and Canada (plus calls from the US to those countries), and some savings when buying a device plus discounts on Verizon's Home Internet.

gets customers unlimited access to Verizon's 5G Nationwide (low- and mid-band) network, streaming at 480p resolution, data and voice use in Mexico and Canada (plus calls from the US to those countries), and some savings when buying a device plus discounts on Verizon's Home Internet. Unlimited Plus allows access onto the 5G Ultra Wideband network (the fastest Verizon offers), 720p streaming, 30GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, Mexico and Canada service, and better savings and discounts when buying a new device, trading in an old one, and on Home Internet.

allows access onto the 5G Ultra Wideband network (the fastest Verizon offers), 720p streaming, 30GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, Mexico and Canada service, and better savings and discounts when buying a new device, trading in an old one, and on Home Internet. Unlimited Ultimate boosts streaming to 1080p as well as giving global voice and data service, the ability to call from the US to Mexico, Canada, and an additional country of choice, 60GB of mobile hotspot, and the best values on new devices and trade-ins.

Full details on how much you'll save on new device purchases, how much credit you'll get from a maximum trade-in offer, and what price you'll pay for a Verizon Home Internet plan are available from Verizon.

How much will you pay for wireless service with myPlan?

Single-line planholders pay the most on a per-user basis whether you use Verizon or T-Mobile or AT&T - that's a given.

It's also a given that each additional line on each plan will rack up some economical discounts - in myPlan's case, it's $10 off per line per month for a second line, an additional $15 off per line per month for a third line, and then another $10 off per line per month for a fourth. Here's what you'll pay for up to four lines on each plan:

Number of plans Unlimited Welcome Unlimited Plus Unlimited Ultimate 1 $65 per month $80 per month $90 per month 2 $110 per month ($55/line) $140 per month ($70/line) $160 per month ($80/line) 3 $120 per month ($40/line) $165 per month ($55/line) $195 per month ($65/line) 4 $120 per month ($30/line) $180 per month ($45/line) $220 per mont ($55/line)

What perks can you get with myPlan and what do they cost?

You may purchase as many perks as you want to go along with your myPlan or none at all. Some perks can be used to augment your wireless service plan - particularly useful if you're on a lower-tier plan without all the goodies that Unlimited UItimate has, but need some bonuses to tide you over for a month or two - while others bring you subscriptions (and increasingly derivative sub-subscriptions) to major digital services at discounted rates so long you're getting your 5G from Verizon.

This perks list is current as of December 2023.

Verizon-related

3 TravelPass days (full wireless service in 210+ countries): $10 per line per month ($20 per line per month off)

100GB of additional mobile hotspot per month: $10 per month ($35 per month off)

2TB of Verizon Cloud storage: $10 per month ($5 per month off)

Smartwatch Data & Safety (connected device data plan subsidy, 24/7 Care Smart professional monitoring): $10 per month ($10 per month off



Third-party subscriptions

Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple iCloud+): Single-line accounts: $10 per month ($7 per month off) Multi-line accounts: $20 per month ($3 per month off)

Apple Music Family: $10 per month ($7 per month off)

The Disney Bundle (Disney+ with no ads, Hulu+ with ads, ESPN+ with ads): $10 per month ($9 per month off)

Netflix & Max (with ads) Bundle (Netflix Standard with Ads, Max with Ads): $10 per month ($7 per month off)

Walmart+ (free grocery delivery for orders $35+, free shipping for all online orders, many other perks): $10 per month ($3 per month off)

$15 of monthly credit for +play, Verizon's hub for federated subscriptions incl. NFL+, Xbox Game Pass, Blue Apron PLUS, and others: $10 per month ($5 per month off)



Keep in mind that myPlan covers wireless service and these perks - you may be paying even more to finance a device and get an enhanced repair package like AppleCare+.