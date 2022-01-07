It might not be as famous as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, but Ubisoft has its own gaming subscription service - Ubisoft+.

Available on a few platforms, it offers over 150 Ubisoft back catalogue and new games, plus DLC and in-game items for a monthly fee.

So, what can console gamers expect and what does it offer gamers who are thinking of paying for membership? Read on.

What is Ubisoft+?

Ubisoft+ is the French games publisher's own subscription service that works in a similar way to Xbox Game Pass or EA Play.

It provides access to more than 150 PC games (and Stadia equivalents) for a single monthly fee.

These include new and archive titles, plus a host of in-game rewards and downloadable content.

All games are downloaded and played locally on your PC, although a second payment tier adds support for more platforms, including on Xbox and cloud streaming with Amazon Luna.

How much does Ubisoft Plus cost?

There are two monthly membership tiers for Ubisoft+.

A PC Access plan costs £12.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month and includes the entire library of games, new titles as they are released, DLC and in-game items to play on a PC system only.

A Multi Access plan costs £14.99 / $17.99 / €17.99 per month and adds Xbox and Luna support. A selection of the overall games library can therefore be played over the cloud rather than having to download and install them first.

There is no word on whether Ubisoft+ will be added to PlayStation, although many Ubisoft titles are now included in the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers.

What games are on Ubisoft+?

To get a full sense of what games are available on Ubisoft+, you can check out the full catalogue on the official site right here, which also lets you filter by the platform you're interested in.

The large majority of these are PC-only, with a smaller slice available on Xbox, but that looks likely to expand at some point soon since Microsoft's revised proposal to the UK's CMA over its Activision deal hinges on Ubisoft+.

If the deal goes ahead, Ubisoft+ will gain access to the whole existing range of Activision Blizzard games for streaming to Xbox, gaining the likes of Call of Duty and Diablo, among others. It'll also get day-one access to every Activision Blizzard launch for the next 15 years.

Where is Ubisoft Plus available?

Ubisoft+ is largely global. Approximately 100 countries are covered by the service. Multi Access is more limited, though, with coverage in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For PC Access, you can see a full list of regions here.

To find out more about Ubisoft+ and how to subscribe, head here.