There's no shortage of streaming services out there. There's everything from broad streaming services like Netflix that offer a bit of everything to genre-specific services like Shudder. Most of these services come with monthly subscription fees. This can be a big hit to your monthly budget.

Then there's Tubi, a streaming platform that promises tons of free content. It's owned by Fox Corporation, which gives it the budget to get all kinds of content. So what can you watch on Tubi? Are there any catches? Let's dig into Tubi and answer all those burning questions.

What is Tubi?

Tubi is a streaming platform that first launched on April 1, 2014, as an independent service. In 2020, Fox Corporation purchased it for $440 million. Like other streaming platforms, it features a wide range of on-demand and live content. As of publication, Tubi claims to offer more than 50,000 movies and television shows on its platform, so there's a lot of stuff to watch

In 2021, Tubi began offering its original content, including films and series. This goes along with popular movies and TV shows from various networks and companies. With the purchase, plenty of the content comes from FOX's wide library of shows and movies, but there's much more to watch from outside FOX thanks to licensing deals with companies like MGM, Lionsgate, and Paramount.

What can you watch on Tubi?

Tubi has a wide range of content available. Whether you want to watch high-end blockbuster films, smaller movies, TV shows, or live sports, you'll find it on the free streaming service. There's a mix of popular TV shows and movies from major studios and Tubi originals, so there should be something on the platform that sits in your wheelhouse.

Popular movies like Terrifier, Jaws, Shooter, Max Max, Sin City, Dirty Dancing, Friday, My Cousin Vinny, Riddick, and Detective Pikachu are on Tubi, to name a few. On the TV side, shows like Everybody Hates Chris, Bewitched, Hell's Kitchen, Columbo, and Gilligan's Island are offered along with many other shows.

The list of originals has grown substantially over the last few years. Plenty of original documentaries, docuseries, movies, and even a cooking show are available through the streaming company's original offerings. If there's a genre of film you want to watch, chances are great that Tubi has made an original in it to satiate your entertainment needs. There's even an adult cartoon called Breaking Bear coming soon.

Thanks to being owned by FOX, Tubi has deals with the UEFA Nations League, the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, and the World Baseball Classic. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the service offered matches on-demand 30 minutes after they ended, which is great for football fans. There are also classic NFL and MLB games streaming through its live section.

What devices support Tubi?

Like most major streaming platforms, Tubi works on almost every device you can imagine. Here's the complete list of devices supported by Tubi:

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Google TV

Chromecast

TiVO

Android TV

Xfinity X1

Cox Contour

Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and HiSense

Android, iOS, and Windows

Web browsers

If you own a device capable of reading this article, then you have a device that can watch the free content offered by Tubi.

Is Tubi really free?

Tubi is free, and all of the content on the service is ad-supported. The only catch is that you'll need to sign up for an account with a valid email address, but that's a small price to pay for all the free content you get to watch on the streaming service. Nothing on Tubi requires a credit card or other payment method.

Is Tubi legal?

Tubi, despite being free, is 100 per cent legal. Tubi licenses everything on the service for free use, and ads keep the company afloat.