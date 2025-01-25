Summary Tubi's Explore tab offers a curated search feature for easier content selection.

It has filters like Tubi Picks, Genres, and Collections to help narrow down content options.

Tubi Scenes lets you sample content through short scenes, similar to TikTok, to aid in decision-making.

Picking something to watch can be a real pain. Many times, you probably don't even know what you want to watch until you stumble upon it in the scroll. Nowadays, streaming services have algorithms that can understand what kinds of shows and movies you like and will suggest ones that they think you will enjoy -- but that's just the start.

Tubi takes that to an entirely new level. The free streaming service with a massive list of streaming options for movies, TV shows, and live TV can help you find something to watch from wherever you are. There are plenty of choices for you to scroll through to find something to watch. But if you want a more catered search option, Tubi has the Explore tab that makes it much easier to actually pick something.

But how do you get the most out of the feature? It's actually pretty easy. Here's more on Tubi's Explore tab and how you can use it to your advantage.

What is Tubi's Explore tab?

It's a much more curated search

When you open the Tubi app on either your smart TV or mobile phone, recommendations will populate right on the home screen. It offers you TV shows and movies that you may like, based on its algorithm. But, another way to find something to watch is in the menu option "Explore," though it's only available on the mobile app.

The Tubi mobile app has a different interface than the Tubi smart TV app. The Explore tab is only available on the mobile app.

To get to explore, you have to:

Go to the bottom row. Go to the second option. Click on Explore. Type in a specific movie or show at the top in the search bar, or opt for one of the recommended filters.

Tubi has sections of filters that allow you to narrow down the kind of content that you want to view, making choosing content more simple. The top section is For You, which are recommended titles based on your previous viewing choices. The next sections are:

Tubi Picks

Genres

Collections

Networks

Tubi Picks have options like Staff Picks, Most Popular Horror, Featured, Beyond the Scoreboard, and more that give you selections picked by Tubi staff members, content that is popular at that moment, and more. Apart from typical genres like action, comedy, and drama, you'll find unique categories such as Film Noir, Foreign Films, Reality TV, Based on True Events, Indie Films, and Home & Garden. The Collections section adds even more content with subjects like Comic Con(tent), Nostalgia TV, Only Free on Tubi, Actors Turned Directors and others. All the categories intend to help you find something to fit your current mindset.

What is Tubi Scenes?

You can test out the content before you watch it

If you're not sure what you want to watch -- or you want to learn more about any kind of content -- you can try Tubi Scenes. It's the third option in the bottom row on the home page, and it gives you samples of titles when you click it. It's a social-media-like feature that feeds into the doomscroll, but it can truly help you find something to watch in the moment -- or bookmark for later.

The buttons on right side are a 'Watch' button for immediate viewing, a 'Like' button to help personalize recommendations, or a bookmark button to pin it in your 'My Stuff' area.

It takes the design of TikTok or Reels and gives you the ability to swipe up to see a new video. Each video is only a short scene from the content, so you're getting a taste of what the title has to offer without giving too much away -- whether it's the plot or your time. Unlike trailers, these are actual scenes from movies or TV shows -- it's a unique way to show off Tubi's content.

As you like different Scenes while tapping through, Tubi tailors better recommendations and promotes similar content for you.